Tickets on sale Nov. 10: Tiffany Haddish, Marty Stuart, Awolnation

On sale Friday, Nov. 10
Tribal Seeds with The Original Wailers, Jan. 19, VooDoo. $24.50-$59.50
Noah Gundersen, Jan. 25, RecordBar. $17-$20
Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives, Feb. 21, Madrid. $35-$65
Never miss a local story.
Awolnation with Nothing But Thieves, March 4, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $31.25
Lights with Chase Atlantic and DCF, March 15, Madrid. $26-$39.50
Tiffany Haddish, March 24, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35
Andy Grammer, March 25, Madrid. $28-$130
New and noteworthy
“Sax in the City,” Buck O’Neil’s 106th Birthday Bash, featuring Gerald Albright, Nov. 11, Gem Theater. $50-$75
Midwest Innocence Project Champions of Justice Benefit Concert featuring My Oh My, Erica Joy and Fritz Hutchison and Lauren Krum, Nov. 16, Madrid. $25
Ramon Ayala, Nov. 23, Blvd Nights. $35
American Vinyl Holiday Concert, Dec. 2, Ameristar. $30
The Night the Buzz Stole Xmas featuring Phoenix, Y God Y and more, Dec. 3, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $19.65-$29.65
Tech N9ne with Krizz Kaliko, Dec. 2, Granada. $30
Ubuntu Conscious Music Festival, Dec. 3-4, Uptown. $25-$55
Kodak Black, Dec. 4, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35
The Hip Hop Nutcracker with Kurtis Blow, Dec. 10, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $65
Sabrina Carpenter with Prettymuch and Above Waves, Dec. 11, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $19.57-$29.57
The Night the Buzz Stole XXmas featuring X Ambassadors, Irontom and more, Dec. 14, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $19.65-$29.65
Howard Hewett, Glenn Jones and Troop, Dec. 16, Music Hall. $37-$52
The Night the Buzz Stole XXXmas featuring Børns, AJR, Kitten and more, Dec. 16, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $19.65-$29.65
The Zeros and Boogie Wonderland, Dec. 31, Ameristar. $30
Black Veil Brides and Asking Alexandria with Crown the Empire, Jan. 12, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $32.50
Brett Young, Jan. 14, Granada. $25
Drive-By Truckers with Lilly Hiatt, Jan. 26, The Truman. $25-$28
K.Flay, Jan. 28, The Truman. $18-$89
Marilyn Manson with Hyborian, Jan. 28, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $43
MØ and Cashmere Cat, Feb. 5, The Truman. $26-$28
Blackberry Smoke, Feb. 8, Uptown. $30-$35
Brockhampton, Feb. 21, The Truman. $28.50-$50
Sabaton and Kreator, Feb. 22, The Truman. $25-$30
Lee Brice, Feb. 23, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $38-$48
Y and T, March 8, VooDoo. $19.50-$27.50
Three Dog Night, March 9, Ameristar. $45-$60
Above & Beyond, March 13, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $30.50-$35.50
They Might Be Giants, March 13, The Truman. $22-$25
Walk Off the Earth, March 14, VooDoo. $35-$195
Glen Hansard, March 15, The Truman. $35-$40
Dan Auerbach and The Easy Eye Sound Revue featuring Robert Finley and Shannon Shaw, April 4, The Truman. $35-$40
Brian Fallon & the Howling Weather, April 14, Riot Room. $22
Justin Moore with Dylan Scott, April 19, St. Joseph Civic Arena. $26.75-$46.75
Franz Ferdinand, April 28, The Truman. $31-$33
Impractical Jokers, May 19, Starlight. $42.50-$82.50
Kenny Chesney, July 14, Arrowhead. $27-$425
Maroon 5 with Julia Michaels, Sept. 11, Sprint Center. $49.50-$149.50
Also on sale
6lack with Sabrina Claudio, Nov. 9, Granada. $30
Bob Schneider, Nov. 9, Knuckleheads. $22.50
Brother Ali with Sa-Roc, Last Word and Sol Messiah, Nov. 9, Riot Room. $15-$18
The Infamous Stringdusters and The Travelin’ McCourys, Nov. 9, Madrid. $55
Jamey Johnson, Nov. 9, VooDoo. $34.50-$228
La Sonora Explosive, Nov. 9, Blvd Nights. $15
Peelander-Z, Nov. 9, RecordBar. $15-$17
“PJ Masks” Live, Nov. 9, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50-$99.50
Positive Hits Tour featuring Skillet, Britt Nicole, Colton Dixon and more, Nov. 9, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $19-$50
Tyler, the Creator with Taco, Nov. 9, The Truman. Sold out.
Amigo the Devil and Andrew Sheppard with Mike Frazier and Wil Ridge, Nov. 10, Riot Room. $15
August Alsina, Nov. 10, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $30-$75
Crystal Bowersox, Nov. 10, Knuckleheads. $15
David Nail, Nov. 10, Kanza Hall. $20-$50
Demetri Martin, Nov. 10, Folly. $37.50
Ugly God, Nov. 10, Granada. $25
Whitey Morgan and Ward Davis, Nov. 10, Knuckleheads. $20-$75
Aaron West and the Roaring Twenties with Dryjacket, Steady Hands and Chase Huglin, Nov. 11, Bottleneck. $15-$17
Bret Michaels, Nov. 11, Ameristar. $45-$60
Kishi Bashi with Tall Tall Trees, Nov. 11, Riot Room. $16-$18
Mayhem with Immolation and Black Anvil, Nov. 11, Granada. $25
Motograter, Nov. 11, Aftershock. $15
Mundy with Carswell & Hope, Nov. 11, Knuckleheads. $20
Mike Epps, Nov. 11, Music Hall. $54-$77
O.A.R., Nov. 11, Uptown. $35-$66
Trivium and Arch Enemy with While She Sleeps and Fit for an Autopsy, Nov. 11, The Truman. $27.50-$30
Vienna Boys Choir, Nov. 11, Kauffman Center. $19-$59
John Mulaney, Nov. 12, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $25-$35
Mason Jennings with Olivia Fox, Nov. 12, Knuckleheads. $22
Mozzy with MB58 and Riley PnP, Nov. 12, Riot Room. $17-$22
Thundergong, hosted by Jason Sudeikis, Nov. 12, Uptown. $55
Children of Bodom, Nov. 15, The Truman. $22-$25
Blue October, Nov. 15, Granada. $25
Lady Gaga, Nov. 15, Sprint Center. $46-$226
Cut Copy, Nov. 16, Granada. $22
“A Drag Queen Christmas: The Naughty Tour,” Nov. 16, Folly. $23.50-$160
Flying Lotus in 3D, Nov. 16, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50
Nick Offerman, Nov. 16, Uptown. Sold out.
Slow Magic, Nov. 16, RecordBar. $18
Turnpike Troubadours, Nov. 16, Liberty Hall. $30
Cindy Wilson with Olivia Jean, Nov. 17, Riot Room. $20-$35
Flow Tribe, Nov. 17, Granada. $15
Jai Wolf with Elohim, Nov. 17, The Truman. $18-$75
Noname, Nov. 17, Liberty Hall. $20-$25
Seven Lions with Tritonal and Kill the Noise, Nov. 17, Uptown. $27
Wavves with Joyce Manor and Culture Abuse, Nov. 17, Bottleneck. $20
Belphegor with Cryptopsy, Hate and more, Nov. 18, Riot Room. $20
Brandy Clark, Nov. 18, RecordBar. $20-$23
Chubby Carrier, Nov. 18, Knuckleheads. $15
Dr. Zhivegas, Nov. 18, Kanza Hall. $15
James McMurtry, Nov. 18, Knuckleheads. $20
Molotov, Nov. 18, Granada. $29-$40
Story of the Year, Nov. 18, VooDoo. $25
Tamir Hendelman, Nov. 18, 1900 Building. $25
Wade Bowen with Andrew Foshee, Nov. 18, The Truman. $22-$25
AJJ, Nov. 19, Granada. $15
St. Vincent, Nov. 19, Uptown. $39-$54
Waterparks with As It Is, Chapel and Sleep On It, Nov. 20, Granada. $15
The Deslondes, Nov. 21, Riot Room. $15
I Prevail with We Came As Romans, The Word Alive and Escape the Fate, Nov. 21, The Truman. $24-$27
Danielle Nicole Band, Nov. 22, Knuckleheads. $15
Ha Ha Tonka with Me Like Bees, Nov. 22, RecordBar. $15
Mac Lethal, Nov. 22, The Truman. $15-$17
Summer Breeze, Nov. 22, Kanza Hall. $15
Tonight’s the Night 2017: A Tribute to Neil Young, Nov. 22, Knuckleheads. $15
The Schwag, Nov. 23, Uptown. $12
Citizen with Sorority Noise and Great Grandpa, Nov. 24, Granada. $17
The Rainmakers, Nov. 24-25, RecordBar. $15
The Elders, Nov. 25, Knuckleheads. $15
Rittz with Sam Lachow and Eric Biddines, Nov. 25, Riot Room. $25-$28
“Shopkins Live,” Nov. 25, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $32.50-$42.50
Bassem Youssef, Nov. 26, Kauffman Center. $39-$79
Michael Jackson Tribute Show, Nov. 26, Granada. $20-$50
Revocation with Bleed The Victim, Nov. 26, Riot Room. $15
Flaw with Gabriel and The Apocalypse, Nov. 28, Riot Room. $15-$20
Straight No Chaser, Nov. 29, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $34.50-$49.50
Chad Prather, Nov. 30, The Truman. $20-$33
Damien Escobar, Nov. 30, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$115
Chris Lane, Dec. 1, The Truman. $22-$25
Chuck Mead & His Grassy Knoll Boys, Dec. 1, Knuckleheads. $15
Scale The Summit with Andy Vivaldi and Andy James, Dec. 1, Aftershock. $20
Whitechapel, Dec. 1, Granada. $22
Hollywood Undead, Dec. 2, The Truman. $25-$28
Liverpool, Dec. 2, Knuckleheads. $20
Madisen Ward and the Mama Bear, Dec. 2, Yardley Hall. $17-$30
Making Movies, Dec. 2, Knuckleheads. $18
Periphery, Dec. 3, The Truman. $18-$22
Wrecks with Brick + Mortar and Lovelytheband, Dec. 3, Bottleneck. $15
The Wood Brothers, Dec. 4, The Truman. $25-$27
“Brain Candy Live,” starring Adam Savage and Michael Stevens, Dec. 5, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $38.50-$150
Thrice and Circa Survive, Dec. 5, Uptown. $30-$50
Ekali with Medasin and Judge, Dec. 6, RecordBar. $20
Exhumed with Arkaik, Sedlec Ossuary and Abjure, Dec. 6, Riot Room. $15
Home Free, Dec. 6, Uptown. $19-$106
Walker McGuire, Dec. 6, Folly. $20
Christmas with Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith, Dec. 8, Sprint Center. $39.50-$125
Jewel, Dec. 8, Uptown. $35-$275
21 Savage, Dec. 9, Uptown. $39-$150
KPR Big Band Christmas, Dec. 9, Liberty Hall. $20-$30
Mike Zito and Jeremiah Johnson Band, Dec. 9, Knuckleheads. $15
“My Favorite Murder” Live, Dec. 9, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$45
Spanish Harlem Orchestra, Dec. 9, Folly. $20-$25
Terravita with Chime, Dec. 9, Granada. $15
Trans-Siberian Orchestra, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve,” Dec. 9, Sprint Center. $38.50-$75
Fish Fry Christmas Show, Dec. 10, Knuckleheads. $20
Evanescence, Dec. 11, Music Hall. $48-$92.50
Ace Hood with Loogey and Jordan Baumstark, Dec. 12, Riot Room. $16-$20
Alter Bridge, Dec. 12, VooDoo. $36-$152
Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “A Kansas City Christmas,” Dec. 13, Helzberg Hall. $31.50-$66.50
Roni Size with Jon Dent, Nmezee and more, Dec. 13, Riot Room. $20-$25
The Irreplaceables Tour featuring the Girls from “Dance Moms,” Dec. 14, The Truman. $35-$250
Fit for a King and In Hearts Wake with Like Moth to Flames and Phineas, Dec. 15, Bottleneck. $16-$18
Jackyl with Wayland, Dec. 15, The Truman. $38.50-$40
Todd Rundgren, Dec. 15, VooDoo. $39-$236
$uicideboy$, Dec. 15, Uptown. $28
Brent Smith and Zach Myers with J.R. Moore and Zack Mack, Dec. 16, The Truman. Sold out. $35
The Interrupters and SWMRS with The Regrettes, Dec. 16, Bottleneck. $15
Michale Graves, Dec. 16, Knuckleheads. $15
Pokey LaFarge, Dec. 16, Knuckleheads. $20
Hermon Mehari Quintet, Dec. 17, Polsky Theatre. $20
Love, Life, Music, Dec. 17, Knuckleheads. $15
Illenium, Dec. 21, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $25
Do or Die with Statik G and more, Dec. 28, Riot Room. $15-$17
The Elders, Dec. 29, RecordBar. $15-$20
Black Label Society with Corrosion of Conformity, Dec. 30, Uptown. $35-$55
Homestead Grays with Ricky Dean Sinatra, Dec. 30, Bottleneck. $16.50
The Rainmakers, Dec. 30, Knuckleheads. $15
Kid Rock, Dec. 31, Sprint Center. $37.50-$127
New Year’s Eve with Samantha Fish, Belairs and Atlantic Express, Dec. 31, Knuckleheads. $90
Split Lip Rayfield with Sopchoppy and Grassfed, Dec. 31, Bottleneck. $20
Markiplier, Jan. 4, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $36.50-$126.50
Lana Del Rey with Jhene Aiko, Jan. 9, Sprint Center. $39.50-$125
Cody Johnson, Jan. 11, The Truman. $22-$27
Krizz Kaliko, Jan. 11, Riot Room. $15
Chris Young with Kane Brown and Lanco, Jan. 12, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $39-$203
Hairball, Jan. 12, VooDoo. $14.50-$37.50
Artic Lights, Jan. 13, Bottleneck. $25
Brian Regan, Jan. 13, Music Hall. $47-$58
Destroyer with Mega Bog, Jan. 17, RecordBar. $20
The Green with Sammy Johnson and Leilani Wolfgramm, Jan. 17, Granada. $20
Social Repose and September Mourning, Jan. 17, Aftershock. $15
Lee Ann Womack, Jan. 18, Knuckleheads. $35
Stoney LaRue, Jan. 18, Granada. $15
Anti-Flag and Stray From The Path with The White Noise and Sharptooth, Jan. 19, Granada. $18
Jerry Seinfeld, Jan. 19, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $68.50-$175
Marcus Roberts Trio, Jan. 19, Folly. $20-$25
Casey Donahew, Jan. 20, Granada. $20
Jim Norton, Jan. 20, Liberty Hall. $29-$34
Sinbad, Jan. 20, Ameristar. $35-$52
Margo Price, Jan. 23, Knuckleheads. $18
Silverstein and Tonight Alive with Broadside and Picturesque, Jan. 24, Granada. $18
Joe Satriani, John Petrucci and Phil Collen, Jan. 25, Uptown. $39.50-$125
Milligan / Vaughan Project, Jan. 26, Knuckleheads. $15
Milky Chance, Jan. 27, The Truman. $30-$35
Deborah Brown Quintet, Jan. 28, Polsky Theatre. $20
Yung Lean and Sad Boys, Jan. 28, Granada. $18
August Burns Red, Jan. 30, Granada. $23
Josh Ritter and the Royal City Band, Jan. 30, Liberty Hall. $30-$45
Hippo Campus, Feb. 1, Bottleneck. $16
Tim Allen, Feb. 2, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $59.50-$99.50
Randy Rogers Band, Feb. 3, Uptown. $20
Zach Stevenson, Feb. 3, Knuckleheads. $15
Avatar with The Brains and Hellzapoppin’, Feb. 5, Granada. $19
Alejandro Escovedo, Feb. 6, Knuckleheads. $20
Ron Pope, Feb. 8, Granada. $18
Rodney Carrington, Feb. 9-10, Ameristar. $55-$75
Kathleen Madigan, Feb. 10, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50-$36.50
Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas, Feb. 11, Lied Center. $16-$30
Big Wild, Feb. 11, RecordBar. $18-$20
Jacob Sartorius, Feb. 11, The Truman. $29.50-$35
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Feb. 13, The Truman. $25-$28
Neck Deep, Feb. 14, The Truman. $20-$55
Whiskey Myers, Feb. 15, Granada. $18
Cyrille Aimee, Feb. 17, Folly. $20-$25
Charles Williams Trio, Feb. 18, Polsky Theatre. $20
NF, Feb. 18, Uptown. $25
TobyMac with Mandisa, Danny Gokey and more, Feb. 23, Sprint Center. $15-$69.75
Gene Watson, Feb. 24, Ameristar. $20-$35
Judah & the Lion, Feb. 24, Uptown. $25-$45
Enslaved with Wolves In The Throne Room and more, Feb. 25, Granada. $20
Janis Siegel, Feb. 26-27, Lied Center. $19-$35
Coin, Feb. 28, The Truman. $20-$25
Why?, March 1, Granada. $16
Lorde, March 3, Sprint Center. $39.50-$99.50
Skinny Lister, March 5, Riot Room. $15
Bully with Melkbelly, March 6, RecordBar. $15
The Hot Sardines, March 9, Folly. $20-$25
Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “Lady Be Good,” March 9, Helzberg Hall. $31.50-$66.50
Arlo Guthrie, March 10, Yardley Hall. $38-$125
Excision, March 14, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $38-$43
Pink, March 15, Sprint Center. $47.50-$207.45
“One Night of Queen” by Gary Mullen and the Works, March 16, Yardley Hall. $38-$
Galactic, March 16, Uptown. $27-$45
Riverdance, March 16-17, Kauffman Center. $39-$79
Chubby Carrier, March 17, Knuckleheads. $15
Miranda Lambert with Jon Pardi and Ashley McBryde, March 17, Sprint Center. $39.75-$59.75
Matt Otto Quintet, March 18, Polsky Theatre. $20
Anderson East, March 20, Madrid. $17-$35
Radney Foster with Sara Morgan, March 24, Knuckleheads. $45
Tom Green, March 29, The Truman. $25-$33
Frank Waln, March 30, Lied Center. $14-$25
Martin Sexton, April 2, Knuckleheads. $25
KU Jazz Ensemble with Anat Cohen, April 5, Lied Center. $14-$25
The Darkness, April 8, The Truman. $25-$30
John McCutcheon, April 8, Lied Center. $16-$30
Power Rangers Live, April 8, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$149
Hypnotic Brass Ensemble, April 17, Lied Center. $11-$25
SFJAZZ Collective, April 27, Folly. $20-$25
“Weird Al” Yankovic with Emo Philips, April 29, Folly. $39-$69.50
Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “Off the Wall: Pop Hits of the ’80s,” May 4, Helzberg Hall. $31.50-$66.50
“Whose Live Anyway?” May 5, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $38-$78
Shania Twain, July 24, Sprint Center. $29.95-$149.95
David Feherty, Aug. 10, Kauffman Center. $54.96-$69.42
Sam Smith, Aug. 18, Sprint Center. $35-$123
Niall Horan with Maren Morris, Aug. 22, Starlight. $37-$107
Ed Sheeran, Oct. 13, Arrowhead. $35-$116
Compiled by Dan Kelly, dkelly@kcstar.com
Comments