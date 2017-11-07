KC concerts Nov. 9-15: Lady Gaga, Tyler, the Creator, August Alsina

Tyler, the Creator
Thursday, Nov. 9, at the Truman
When Tyler, the Creator was denied entry to New Zealand in 2014, a government agency claimed that the California rapper was “a threat to the public order and the public interest.” He encountered a similar barrier in the United Kingdom a year later. Largely based on his offensive lyrics, the incidents enhanced the notoriety of the man born Tyler Gregory Okonma in 1991. His groundbreaking songs like “Goblin” and “Smuckers” may not be socially acceptable, but they’re among the most auspicious musical statements of the new millennium.
9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9. The Truman. 816-205-8560. Tickets to the sold-out show were $29.50 through thetrumankc.com.
Jamey Johnson
Thursday, Nov. 9, at the VooDoo
Grizzled country traditionalist Jamey Johnson made headlines in July even though he hasn’t released an album in five years. A concert in North Carolina was canceled hours before show time following a dispute between the venue and Johnson’s crew. The show was nixed when members of Johnson’s team allegedly refused to abide by the House of Blues’ firearms policy. Johnson, a brawny former Marine, seems fully capable of defending himself without a gun. His form of honkytonk is commensurately tough.
8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9. VooDoo. 816-472-7777. Tickets are $34.50 through voodookc.com.
Brother Ali
Thursday, Nov. 9, at the Riot Room
Brother Ali proclaims that he’s “animated by love” on the testimonial of religious faith “Own Light (What Hearts Are For).” Once fueled by anger, the albino Muslim rapper who has long been one of the most compelling artists on the Minnesota-based Rhymesayers label expresses newfound inner peace on his stellar album “All the Beauty in This Whole Life.” It’s a striking transformation in an artist best known for seething protest songs like “Uncle Sam ---damn.” With Sa-Roc, Last Word and Sol Messiah.
8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9. Riot Room. 816-442-8179. Tickets are $15 through theriotroom.com.
Skillet
Thursday, Nov. 9, at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
The hard rock site Loudwire pitted a song by Skillet against the latest effort from Nickelback in a “cage match” competition earlier this year. Skillet, a Christian quartet from Memphis, easily bested the Canadian rockers. While the groups are guided by different moral compasses, their sonic attacks are strikingly similar. Skillet tops the bill of the Air1 Positive Hits Tour, a showcase for acts that are supported by the Air1 network of Christian radio stations. With Britt Nicole, Colton Dixon, Tauren Wells and Gawvi.
7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9. Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. 816-442- 6100. Ticket are $10-$36.75 through silversteineyecentersarena.com.
August Alsina
Friday, Nov. 10, at the Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
August Alsina is precisely the sort of artist who is thriving in the new era of digital music distribution. His gritty R&B songs are shared by countless fans on music streaming service playlists. The New Orleans native’s famous collaborators have also helped boost his profile. Alsina’s 2013 breakout “I Luv This (Stuff)” featured Trinidad James. Nicki Minaj purrs that “this is my favorite song” on Alsina’s “No Love.” Yet his best material, including the silky new single, “Don’t Matter,” doesn’t require any additional star power.
8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10. Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. 816-283-9921. Tickets are $39.50 through midlandkc.com.
Katy Guillen & the Girls
Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Foundation Event Space
“Remember What You Knew Before,” the third album by Katy Guillen & the Girls, reveals new aspects of the Kansas City trio. Rather than recycling the robust blues-rock that made it one of Kansas City’s most popular bands, the group unveils its affinity for the gentle folk-rock of the 1970s. Much of the new project echoes the likes of Firefall and Loggins & Messina. Katy Guillen, Claire Adams and Stephanie Williams will celebrate the release of the surprising project on Saturday. With Julia Haile.
8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11. Foundation Event Space. 816-283-8990. Tickets are $15-$25 through squareup.com.
Kishi Bashi
Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Riot Room
Kaoru Ishibashi’s virtuosic work as a violinist and his astounding ability to create pop symphonies through agile looping during solo performances tend to obscure his exceptional song craft. In the tradition of pop visionaries like Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys, songs including “Honeybody” on Ishibashi’s most recent album “Sonderlust” were inspired by trauma. He has said that “touring and its accompanying lifestyle took a heavy toll on my soul and my family.” Ishibashi’s personal challenges birthed inspiring art. With Tall Tall Trees.
9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11. Riot Room. 816-442-8179. Tickets are $16 through theriotroom.com.
Lady Gaga
Wednesday, Nov. 15, at the Sprint Center
Unlike flavor-of-the-week pop stars, Lady Gaga is bigger than her latest hit. Recent songs like “The Cure” haven’t had a fraction of the cultural impact of early hits like 2009’s “Bad Romance” or 2011’s “Born This Way.” The relative dry spell might doom lesser artists. Gaga, the native New Yorker born Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta in 1986, is a career artist capable of rising above the vagaries of fashion. Tickets for good seats to the icon’s Joanne World Tour on the secondary market are exorbitantly expensive.
7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15. Sprint Center. 816-949-7100. Tickets are $46-$226 through sprintcenter.com.
