Kenny Chesney includes ‘magical moment’ at Arrowhead Stadium in his new live album

Kenny Chesney is releasing a live album on Friday, and a crowd at Arrowhead Stadium plays a big part in it.
“Live In No Shoes Nation” will comprise 30 live tracks selected by Chesney from 10 years of concerts. Chesney told ABC News Radio that one track in particular stood out among the others.
“When we did ‘Anything but Mine’ in Kansas City at Arrowhead Stadium, they literally took over the song,” he said. “I mean, it was just such an unbelievable magical moment. It was a moment that I just couldn’t believe that I was standing there listening and watching this, and I knew that that was going to make the record just because it showed so much passion you could just hear how much passion that they had, and how much they cared. You know, so that was a barometer listening through a lot of this content.”
Chesney has performed at Arrowhead five times since 2011, and he sang “Anything But Mine” each time. He didn’t reveal which version made the album.
“Live in No Shoes Nation” will include guest performances by Taylor Swift, Eric Church, Zac Brown and Dave Matthews.The album’s cover features photo of Chesney performing at Arrowhead.
Chesney will return to Arrowhead on July 14, a Saturday. Openers include Thomas Rhett and Old Dominion. Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.
