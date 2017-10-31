KC concerts Nov. 2-8: Bobby Rush, William Bell and Charlie Musselwhite; Descendents

Tasting the new Irish menu at Brady's Public House

Love Irish food? Chef Shaun Brady gives The Star's Food Editor Jill Wendholt Silva a tour of some of the Irish food on the menu at Brady's Public House, a new Irish pub at 5424 Troost Ave., in Kansas City. Brady's, which renovated the building, is located former Mike's Tavern space. Video by Tammy Ljungblad/The Star.