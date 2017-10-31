KC concerts Nov. 2-8: Bobby Rush, William Bell and Charlie Musselwhite; Descendents

Descendents
Friday, Nov. 3, at the Uptown Theater
Unlike the iconic punk bands that are often viewed with alarm, Descendents are seen as lovable purveyors of melodic songs about commonplace topics. Delivered by the unabashedly geeky frontman Milo Aukerman, frantic songs like “I Like Food,” “My Dad Sucks” and “Coffee Mug” are deliriously uncomplicated. Now that Aukerman and his three bandmates are in their 50s, a few of Descendents’ new songs candidly address unexpected topics like cholesterol. With Less Than Jake and Season to Risk.
8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3. Uptown Theater. 816-753-8665. Tickets are $35-$50 through uptowntheater.com.
Slowdive
Friday, Nov. 3, at the Truman
Slowdive’s 1992 debut album, “Just for a Day,” is one of the most rapturously hypnotic documents in rock ’n’ roll history. The slow waves of processed guitars and ethereal vocals on songs like “The Sadman” are strangely transfixing. Bedeviled by the changing tastes of fickle audiences in its native England, the shoegaze group disbanded three years later. Slowdive has received a far more accommodating reception since its reunion in 2014. Towering new compositions including “Sugar for the Pill” merit the reappraisal. With Cherry Glazerr.
8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3. The Truman. 816-205-8560. Tickets are $28.50 through thetrumankc.com.
Bobby Rush, William Bell and Charlie Musselwhite
Friday, Nov. 3, at the Folly Theater
The three stars of Friday’s show at the Folly Theater are more accustomed to playing in barrooms and roadhouses than in formal concert halls. Journeyman soul singer William Bell was a fixture at Stax Records in the 1960s. “Private Number,” a sublime 1968 duet with Judy Clay, remains his biggest hit. A sprightly 73, estimable bluesman Charlie Musselwhite is the youngest member of the trio. Bobby Rush is a bawdy soul-blues artist in the midst of a late career renaissance.
8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3. Folly Theater. 816-474-4444. Tickets are $35-$65 through follytheater.org.
Apocalypse Meow
Saturday, Nov. 4, at RecordBar
The rallying cry of the 10th edition of Apocalypse Meow — “it started as a benefit … and became a family tradition” — reflects the intimate connection organizers and participants feel with the cause that provides musicians with emergency health care assistance. Split Lip Rayfield, the headliner of Saturday’s show, is a seminal alternative bluegrass band. Sandoval, Chris Meck & the Guilty Birds, Brandon Phillips & the Condition, Calvin Arsenia, Nathan Corsi and Ivory Black round out the bill. The three-day function begins with in-store performances at Mills Record Co. on Friday, Nov. 3, and ends with brunch at RecordBar on Sunday, Nov. 5.
7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4. RecordBar. 816-753-5207. Tickets are $15 through therecordbar.com.
The MGDs
Saturday, Nov. 4, at Black Dolphin
The MGDs, one of Kansas City’s funkiest bands, will celebrate the release of the five-song EP “Somo Comos Somo” at the Black Dolphin on Saturday. “North Park” evokes the classic horn-driven R&B by the likes of Solomon Burke, while “Gap” recalls the festive instrumental workouts of groups such as Tower of Power. The sextet pays homage to New Orleans party bands like the Radiators elsewhere on the EP. The MGDs’ slick showmanship and sharp suits enhance their good-time output.
9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4. Black Dolphin. 816-215-2954. Free. Details are available at greenladylounge.com.
Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox
Sunday, Nov. 5, at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
A radically imaginative interpretation of “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” the latest release from Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox, exemplifies the clever aesthetic that has made the unconventional ensemble improbably popular. Alisan Porter’s dramatic crooning over a bed of strings transforms the classic Nirvana hit into a plush ditty that sounds like a 1950s song by the likes of Rosemary Clooney. The group will apply similarly amusing retro-themed makeovers to myriad contemporary songs on Friday.
8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5. Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. 816-283-9921. Tickets are $29.50-$105 through midlandkc.com.
Victor Wooten Trio
Tuesday, Nov. 7, at the Madrid Theatre
Victor Wooten, 53, has nothing left to prove. His groundbreaking work with the jazz fusion ensemble Béla Fleck and the Flecktones made him one of the world’s most respected electric bassists. Wooten is also an in-demand studio musician, respected clinician and accomplished solo artist. Yet Wooten proves that he still has his ear to the ground on the new album “Trypnotyx.” The trio of Wooten, saxophonist Bob Franceschini and drummer Dennis Chambers will demonstrate their successful merger of up-to-the-minute hip-hop, flashy jazz and party-hearty funk at the Madrid Theatre on Tuesday.
8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7. Madrid Theatre. 816-753-8880. Tickets are $25 through madridtheatre.com.
Colter Wall
Wednesday, Nov. 8, at the Riot Room
Colter Wall, 22, has the weary voice of a man three times his age. His troubled rasp sounds like the death rattle of an exhausted vagabond. The unsettling divide between the Canadian’s youthful visage and his ravaged vocals is augmented by song lyrics that sound as if they were written during the Dust Bowl. “Thirteen Silver Dollars” is about an unfortunate encounter with the police, while “Sleeping on the Blacktop” includes a laundry list of intoxicants. With Blake Berglund.
8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8. Riot Room. 816-442-8179. Tickets are $12 through theriotroom.com.
Comments