Tickets on sale Oct. 27: Kenny Chesney, Impractical Jokers, Justin Moore

On sale Thursday, Oct. 26
Above & Beyond, March 13, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $30.50-$35.50
On sale Friday, Oct. 27
Justin Moore with Dylan Scott, April 19, St. Joseph Civic Arena. $26.75-$46.75
American Vinyl Holiday Concert, Dec. 2, Ameristar. $30
The Zeros and Boogie Wonderland, Dec. 31, Ameristar. $30
Impractical Jokers, May 19, Starlight. $42.50-$82.50
Kenny Chesney, July 14, Arrowhead. $27-$425
On the way
Three Dog Night, March 9, Ameristar. $45-$60. On sale Nov. 3.
New and noteworthy
Lil Uzi Vert with Playboi Carti, Dec. 7, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $39.50-$49.50
KPR Big Band Christmas, Dec. 9, Liberty Hall. $20-$30
The Irreplaceables Tour featuring the Girls from “Dance Moms,” Dec. 14, The Truman. $35-$250
Jackyl with Wayland, Dec. 15, The Truman. $38.50-$40
Black Label Society with Corrosion of Conformity, Dec. 30, Uptown. $35-$55
Kid Rock, Dec. 31, Sprint Center. $37.50-$127
Cody Johnson, Jan. 11, The Truman. $22-$27
Krizz Kaliko, Jan. 11, Riot Room. $15
Chris Young with Kane Brown and Lanco, Jan. 12, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $39-$203
Brian Regan, Jan. 13, Music Hall. $47-$58
Lee Ann Womack, Jan. 18, Knuckleheads. $35
Sinbad, Jan. 20, Ameristar. $35-$52
Randy Rogers Band, Feb. 3, Uptown. $20
Kathleen Madigan, Feb. 10, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50-$36.50
Big Wild, Feb. 11, RecordBar. $18-$20
NF, Feb. 18, Uptown. $25
Gene Watson, Feb. 24, Ameristar. $20-$35
Excision, March 14, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $38-$43
Pink, March 15, Sprint Center. $47.50-$207.45
Galactic, March 16, Uptown. $27-$45
Anderson East, March 20, Madrid. $17-$35
Radney Foster with Sara Morgan, March 24, Knuckleheads. $45
Martin Sexton, April 2, Knuckleheads. $25
Power Rangers Live, April 8, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$149
“Weird Al” Yankovic with Emo Philips, April 29, Folly. $39-$69.50
David Feherty, Aug. 10, Kauffman Center. $54.96-$69.42
Sam Smith, Aug. 18, Sprint Center. $35-$123
Ed Sheeran, Oct. 13, Arrowhead. $35-$116
Also on sale
Chase Rice, Oct. 26, Kanza Hall. $20-$40
Imperio Sierreno, Oct. 26, Blvd Nights. $15
Maren Morris with Ryan Hurd, Oct. 26, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $20-$28
“Snap Judgment” Live, Oct. 26, Folly. $25-$75
Social Repose, Oct. 26, Aftershock. $15
Arcade Fire, Oct. 27, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $26-$154
Cults, Oct. 27, Riot Room. $18-$20
Dolewite, Oct. 27, VooDoo. $14-$23
Flamin’ Groovies, Oct. 27, Knuckleheads. $18
The Floozies with Eprom and Maddy O’Neal, Oct. 27, Granada. $18
I the Mighty with Hail the Sun and Good Tiger, Oct. 27, Aftershock. $15
Katy Perry, Oct. 27, Sprint Center. $50.50-$130.50
Luke Combs, Oct. 27, The Truman. Sold out.
Ministry and Death Grips, Oct. 27, Uptown. $39-$100
All in Black Party with Tank, Oct. 28, VooDoo. $49-$59
Brujeria, Oct. 28, Granada. $20
Diamond Rio, Oct. 28, Ameristar. $35-$50
Elizabeth Cook with Darrin Bradbury, Oct. 28, Knuckleheads. $15
GRiZ, Oct. 28, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $34.99
Lee Ritenour, Oct. 28, Folly. $20-$25
Trombone Shorty, Oct. 28, The Truman. $32.50-$35
Freight Train Rabbit Killer, The Haunted Creepys and more, Oct. 29, RecordBar. $15-$20
Poco, Oct. 29, Knuckleheads. $28.50
Regina Spektor, Oct. 29, Uptown. Sold out.
Susan Werner, Oct. 29, Lied Center. $16-$30
The Maine with Dreamers and Night Riots, Oct. 30, Granada. $25
Gogol Bordello, Oct. 31, Granada. $28
The Used with Glassjaw, Oct. 31, Uptown. $37-$47
Yellow Claw, Oct. 31, The Truman. $25-$35
Diarrhea Planet, Nov. 1, Riot Room. $15
Marilyn Maye, Nov. 1-5, Quality Hill Playhouse. $42-$45
Nahko, Nov. 1, Uptown. $30
Snakehips, Nov. 1, Granada. $18
Bleep Bloop, Nov. 2, Encore. $15-$20
A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Nov. 2, The Truman. $27.50-$126.50
Cole Swindell, Nov. 2, Kansas City Live. $15-$45
David Archuleta, Nov. 2, Knuckleheads. $25
Los Armeros Del Norte, Nov. 2, Blvd Nights. $15
Modern English with Emmaline Twist, Nov. 2, RecordBar. $20
Sebastian Maniscalco, Nov. 2, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $42.75-$62.75
50 Summers of Love featuring Micky Dolenz, Mark Lindsay, The Fab Four and more, Nov. 3, Ameristar. $50-$65
Descendents, Nov. 3, Uptown. $35-$50
Marc Brossard, Nov. 3, Knuckleheads. $25
Jackson Taylor & the Sinners, Nov. 3, Davey’s Uptown. $15
Nora En Pure with Longer Days, Nov. 3, Riot Room. $15
Slowdive, Nov. 3, The Truman. $28.50-$33
“Take Me to the River” featuring William Bell, Bobby Rush and Charlie Musselwhite, Nov. 3, Folly. $35-$65
Timeflies, Nov. 3, Granada. $25
Tommy Emmanuel and David Grisman, Nov. 3, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$65
The Urge, Nov. 3, VooDoo. $19.50-$103
Ambrosia, Nov. 4, Knuckleheads. $28.50
Apocalypse Meow X, Nov. 4, RecordBar. $15-$20
Jonathan Richman, Nov. 4, Bottleneck. $15-$17
Theory of a Deadman, Nov. 4, Granada. $28
2Cellos, Nov. 5, Sprint Center. $31.50-$69.50
Beach Slang with Dave Hause and the Mermaid and Hannah Racecar, Nov. 5, Riot Room. $15-$18
Blues Traveler, Nov. 5, Uptown. $35-$75
Conjunto Primavera, Nov. 5, Blvd Nights. $30
Gwar, Nov. 5, Granada. $22
Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox, Nov. 5, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$105
Turnover with Elvis Depressedly and Emma Ruth Rundle, Nov. 5, Bottleneck. $17-$20
Victor Goines Duo, Nov. 6-7, Lied Center. $19-$35
Our Lady Peace, Nov. 7, The Truman. $25-$150
Powerman 5000, Nov. 7, Aftershock. $18
Spafford, Nov. 7, Bottleneck. $15
Victor Wooten Trio, Nov. 7, Madrid. $45
Bleachers with Bishop Briggs, Nov. 8, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $32.50
The BoDeans, Nov. 8, Knuckleheads. $25
Death From Above, Nov. 8, The Truman. $27.50-$30.50
6lack with Sabrina Claudio, Nov. 9, Granada. $30
Bob Schneider, Nov. 9, Knuckleheads. $22.50
Brother Ali with Sa-Roc, Last Word and Sol Messiah, Nov. 9, Riot Room. $15-$18
The Infamous Stringdusters and The Travelin’ McCourys, Nov. 9, Madrid. $55
Jamey Johnson, Nov. 9, VooDoo. $34.50-$228
La Sonora Explosive, Nov. 9, Blvd Nights. $15
Peelander-Z, Nov. 9, RecordBar. $15-$17
“PJ Masks” Live, Nov. 9, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50-$99.50
Positive Hits Tour featuring Skillet, Britt Nicole, Colton Dixon and more, Nov. 9, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $19-$50
Tyler, the Creator with Taco, Nov. 9, The Truman. Sold out.
Amigo the Devil and Andrew Sheppard with Mike Frazier and Wil Ridge, Nov. 10, Riot Room. $15
August Alsina, Nov. 10, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $30-$75
Crystal Bowersox, Nov. 10, Knuckleheads. $15
David Nail, Nov. 10, Kanza Hall. $20-$50
Demetri Martin, Nov. 10, Folly. $37.50
Ugly God, Nov. 10, Granada. $25
Whitey Morgan and Ward Davis, Nov. 10, Knuckleheads. $20-$75
Aaron West and the Roaring Twenties with Dryjacket, Steady Hands and Chase Huglin, Nov. 11, Bottleneck. $15-$17
Bret Michaels, Nov. 11, Ameristar. $45-$60
Kishi Bashi with Tall Tall Trees, Nov. 11, Riot Room. $16-$18
Mayhem with Immolation and Black Anvil, Nov. 11, Granada. $25
Motograter, Nov. 11, Aftershock. $15
Mundy with Carswell & Hope, Nov. 11, Knuckleheads. $20
Mike Epps, Nov. 11, Music Hall. $54-$77
O.A.R., Nov. 11, Uptown. $35-$66
Trivium and Arch Enemy with While She Sleeps and Fit for an Autopsy, Nov. 11, The Truman. $27.50-$30
Vienna Boys Choir, Nov. 11, Kauffman Center. $19-$59
John Mulaney, Nov. 12, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $25-$35
Mason Jennings with Olivia Fox, Nov. 12, Knuckleheads. $22
Mozzy with MB58 and Riley PnP, Nov. 12, Riot Room. $17-$22
Thundergong, hosted by Jason Sudeikis, Nov. 12, Uptown. $55
Bebe Rexha and Marc E. Bassy, Nov. 13, The Truman. $22-$222
Children of Bodom, Nov. 15, The Truman. $22-$25
Blue October, Nov. 15, Granada. $25
Lady Gaga, Nov. 15, Sprint Center. $46-$226
Cut Copy, Nov. 16, Granada. $22
“A Drag Queen Christmas: The Naughty Tour,” Nov. 16, Folly. $23.50-$160
Flying Lotus in 3D, Nov. 16, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50
Nick Offerman, Nov. 16, Uptown. Sold out.
Slow Magic, Nov. 16, RecordBar. $18
Turnpike Troubadours, Nov. 16, Liberty Hall. $30
Cindy Wilson with Olivia Jean, Nov. 17, Riot Room. $20-$35
Jai Wolf with Elohim, Nov. 17, The Truman. $18-$75
Noname, Nov. 17, Liberty Hall. $20-$25
Seven Lions with Tritonal and Kill the Noise, Nov. 17, Uptown. $27
Wavves with Joyce Manor and Culture Abuse, Nov. 17, Bottleneck. $20
Belphegor with Cryptopsy, Hate and more, Nov. 18, Riot Room. $20
Brandy Clark, Nov. 18, RecordBar. $20-$23
Chubby Carrier, Nov. 18, Knuckleheads. $15
Dr. Zhivegas, Nov. 18, Kanza Hall. $15
James McMurtry, Nov. 18, Knuckleheads. $20
Molotov, Nov. 18, Granada. $29-$40
Story of the Year, Nov. 18, VooDoo. $25
Tamir Hendelman, Nov. 18, 1900 Building. $25
Wade Bowen with Andrew Foshee, Nov. 18, The Truman. $22-$25
AJJ, Nov. 19, Granada. $15
St. Vincent, Nov. 19, Uptown. $39-$54
Waterparks with As It Is, Chapel and Sleep On It, Nov. 20, Granada. $15
The Deslondes, Nov. 21, Riot Room. $15
I Prevail with We Came As Romans, The Word Alive and Escape the Fate, Nov. 21, The Truman. $24-$27
Danielle Nicole Band, Nov. 22, Knuckleheads. $15
Ha Ha Tonka with Me Like Bees, Nov. 22, RecordBar. $15
Mac Lethal, Nov. 22, The Truman. $15-$17
Summer Breeze, Nov. 22, Kanza Hall. $15
Tonight’s the Night 2017: A Tribute to Neil Young, Nov. 22, Knuckleheads. $15
The Schwag, Nov. 23, Uptown. $12
Citizen with Sorority Noise and Great Grandpa, Nov. 24, Granada. $17
The Rainmakers, Nov. 24-25, RecordBar. $15
The Elders, Nov. 25, Knuckleheads. $15
Rittz with Sam Lachow and Eric Biddines, Nov. 25, Riot Room. $25-$28
“Shopkins Live,” Nov. 25, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $32.50-$42.50
Bassem Youssef, Nov. 26, Kauffman Center. $39-$79
Michael Jackson Tribute Show, Nov. 26, Granada. $20-$50
Soil with Flaw, Gabriel and The Apocalypse, Nov. 28, Riot Room. $15-$20
Straight No Chaser, Nov. 29, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $34.50-$49.50
Chad Prather, Nov. 30, The Truman. $20-$33
Damien Escobar, Nov. 30, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$115
Chris Lane, Dec. 1, The Truman. $22-$25
Chuck Mead & His Grassy Knoll Boys, Dec. 1, Knuckleheads. $15
Whitechapel, Dec. 1, Granada. $22
Hollywood Undead, Dec. 2, The Truman. $25-$28
Liverpool, Dec. 2, Knuckleheads. $20
Madisen Ward and the Mama Bear, Dec. 2, Yardley Hall. $17-$30
Making Movies, Dec. 2, Knuckleheads. $18
Periphery, Dec. 3, The Truman. $18-$22
Wrecks with Brick + Mortar and Lovelytheband, Dec. 3, Bottleneck. $15
The Wood Brothers, Dec. 4, The Truman. $25-$27
“Brain Candy Live,” starring Adam Savage and Michael Stevens, Dec. 5, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $38.50-$150
Thrice and Circa Survive, Dec. 5, Uptown. $30-$50
Ekali with Medasin and Judge, Dec. 6, RecordBar. $20
Exhumed with Arkaik, Sedlec Ossuary and Abjure, Dec. 6, Riot Room. $15
Home Free, Dec. 6, Uptown. $19-$106
Walker McGuire, Dec. 6, Folly. $20
Christmas with Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith, Dec. 8, Sprint Center. $39.50-$125
Jewel, Dec. 8, Uptown. $35-$275
21 Savage, Dec. 9, Uptown. $39-$150
Mike Zito and Jeremiah Johnson Band, Dec. 9, Knuckleheads. $15
“My Favorite Murder” Live, Dec. 9, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$45
Spanish Harlem Orchestra, Dec. 9, Folly. $20-$25
Terravita with Chime, Dec. 9, Granada. $15
Trans-Siberian Orchestra, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve,” Dec. 9, Sprint Center. $38.50-$75
Fish Fry Christmas Show, Dec. 10, Knuckleheads. $20
Evanescence, Dec. 11, Music Hall. $48-$92.50
Alter Bridge, Dec. 12, VooDoo. $36-$152
Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “A Kansas City Christmas,” Dec. 13, Helzberg Hall. $31.50-$66.50
Roni Size with Jon Dent, Nmezee and more, Dec. 13, Riot Room. $20-$25
Fit for a King and In Hearts Wake with Like Moth to Flames and Phineas, Dec. 15, Bottleneck. $16-$18
Todd Rundgren, Dec. 15, VooDoo. $39-$236
$uicideboy$, Dec. 15, Uptown. $28
Brent Smith and Zach Myers with J.R. Moore and Zack Mack, Dec. 16, The Truman. Sold out.
The Interrupters and SWMRS with The Regrettes, Dec. 16, Bottleneck. $15
Michale Graves, Dec. 16, Knuckleheads. $15
Pokey LaFarge, Dec. 16, Knuckleheads. $20
Hermon Mehari Quintet, Dec. 17, Polsky Theatre. $20
Love, Life, Music, Dec. 17, Knuckleheads. $15
Illenium, Dec. 21, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $25
The Rainmakers, Dec. 30, Knuckleheads. $15
New Year’s Eve with Samantha Fish, Belairs and Atlantic Express, Dec. 31, Knuckleheads. $90
Markiplier, Jan. 4, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $36.50-$126.50
Lana Del Rey with Jhene Aiko, Jan. 9, Sprint Center. $39.50-$125
Hairball, Jan. 12, VooDoo. $14.50-$37.50
Destroyer with Mega Bog, Jan. 17, RecordBar. $20
The Green with Sammy Johnson and Leilani Wolfgramm, Jan. 17, Granada. $20
Anti-Flag and Stray From The Path with The White Noise and Sharptooth, Jan. 19, Granada. $18
Jerry Seinfeld, Jan. 19, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $68.50-$175
Marcus Roberts Trio, Jan. 19, Folly. $20-$25
Jim Norton, Jan. 20, Liberty Hall. $29-$34
Margo Price, Jan. 23, Knuckleheads. $18
Silverstein and Tonight Alive with Broadside and Picturesque, Jan. 24, Granada. $18
Joe Satriani, John Petrucci and Phil Collen, Jan. 25, Uptown. $39.50-$125
Milligan / Vaughan Project, Jan. 26, Knuckleheads. $15
Milky Chance, Jan. 27, The Truman. $30-$35
Deborah Brown Quintet, Jan. 28, Polsky Theatre. $20
Yung Lean and Sad Boys, Jan. 28, Granada. $18
August Burns Red, Jan. 30, Granada. $23
Josh Ritter and the Royal City Band, Jan. 30, Liberty Hall. $30-$45
Tim Allen, Feb. 2, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $59.50-$99.50
Zach Stevenson, Feb. 3, Knuckleheads. $15
Ron Pope, Feb. 8, Granada. $18
Rodney Carrington, Feb. 9-10, Ameristar. $55-$75
Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas, Feb. 11, Lied Center. $16-$30
Jacob Sartorius, Feb. 11, The Truman. $29.50-$35
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Feb. 13, The Truman. $25-$28
Neck Deep, Feb. 14, The Truman. $20-$55
Whiskey Myers, Feb. 15, Granada. $18
Cyrille Aimee, Feb. 17, Folly. $20-$25
Charles Williams Trio, Feb. 18, Polsky Theatre. $20
TobyMac with Mandisa, Danny Gokey and more, Feb. 23, Sprint Center. $15-$69.75
Judah & the Lion, Feb. 24, Uptown. $25-$45
Janis Siegel, Feb. 26-27, Lied Center. $19-$35
Coin, Feb. 28, The Truman. $20-$25
Lorde, March 3, Sprint Center. $39.50-$99.50
Skinny Lister, March 5, Riot Room. $15
Bully with Melkbelly, March 6, RecordBar. $15
The Hot Sardines, March 9, Folly. $20-$25
Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “Lady Be Good,” March 9, Helzberg Hall. $31.50-$66.50
Arlo Guthrie, March 10, Yardley Hall. $38-$125
“One Night of Queen” by Gary Mullen and the Works, March 16, Yardley Hall. $38-$55
Riverdance, March 16-17, Kauffman Center. $39-$79
Chubby Carrier, March 17, Knuckleheads. $15
Miranda Lambert with Jon Pardi and Ashley McBryde, March 17, Sprint Center. $39.75-$59.75
Matt Otto Quintet, March 18, Polsky Theatre. $20
Tom Green, March 29, The Truman. $25-$33
Frank Waln, March 30, Lied Center. $14-$25
KU Jazz Ensemble with Anat Cohen, April 5, Lied Center. $14-$25
The Darkness, April 8, The Truman. $25-$30
John McCutcheon, April 8, Lied Center. $16-$30
Hypnotic Brass Ensemble, April 17, Lied Center. $11-$25
SFJAZZ Collective, April 27, Folly. $20-$25
Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “Off the Wall: Pop Hits of the ’80s,” May 4, Helzberg Hall. $31.50-$66.50
“Whose Live Anyway?” May 5, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $38-$78
Shania Twain, July 24, Sprint Center. $29.95-$149.95
Niall Horan with Maren Morris, Aug. 22, Starlight. $37-$107
Compiled by Dan Kelly
