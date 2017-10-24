Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 27, for Kenny Chesney’s return to Arrowhead Stadium on July 14.
Back to Rockville

Tickets on sale Oct. 27: Kenny Chesney, Impractical Jokers, Justin Moore

By Dan Kelly

dkelly@kcstar.com

October 24, 2017 12:28 PM

On sale Thursday, Oct. 26

Above & Beyond, March 13, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $30.50-$35.50

On sale Friday, Oct. 27

Justin Moore with Dylan Scott, April 19, St. Joseph Civic Arena. $26.75-$46.75

American Vinyl Holiday Concert, Dec. 2, Ameristar. $30

The Zeros and Boogie Wonderland, Dec. 31, Ameristar. $30

Impractical Jokers, May 19, Starlight. $42.50-$82.50

Kenny Chesney, July 14, Arrowhead. $27-$425

On the way

Three Dog Night, March 9, Ameristar. $45-$60. On sale Nov. 3.

New and noteworthy

Lil Uzi Vert with Playboi Carti, Dec. 7, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $39.50-$49.50

KPR Big Band Christmas, Dec. 9, Liberty Hall. $20-$30

The Irreplaceables Tour featuring the Girls from “Dance Moms,” Dec. 14, The Truman. $35-$250

Jackyl with Wayland, Dec. 15, The Truman. $38.50-$40

Black Label Society with Corrosion of Conformity, Dec. 30, Uptown. $35-$55

Kid Rock, Dec. 31, Sprint Center. $37.50-$127

Cody Johnson, Jan. 11, The Truman. $22-$27

Krizz Kaliko, Jan. 11, Riot Room. $15

Chris Young with Kane Brown and Lanco, Jan. 12, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $39-$203

Brian Regan, Jan. 13, Music Hall. $47-$58

Lee Ann Womack, Jan. 18, Knuckleheads. $35

Sinbad, Jan. 20, Ameristar. $35-$52

Randy Rogers Band, Feb. 3, Uptown. $20

Kathleen Madigan, Feb. 10, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50-$36.50

Big Wild, Feb. 11, RecordBar. $18-$20

NF, Feb. 18, Uptown. $25

Gene Watson, Feb. 24, Ameristar. $20-$35

Excision, March 14, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $38-$43

Pink, March 15, Sprint Center. $47.50-$207.45

Galactic, March 16, Uptown. $27-$45

Anderson East, March 20, Madrid. $17-$35

Radney Foster with Sara Morgan, March 24, Knuckleheads. $45

Martin Sexton, April 2, Knuckleheads. $25

Power Rangers Live, April 8, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$149

“Weird Al” Yankovic with Emo Philips, April 29, Folly. $39-$69.50

David Feherty, Aug. 10, Kauffman Center. $54.96-$69.42

Sam Smith, Aug. 18, Sprint Center. $35-$123

Ed Sheeran, Oct. 13, Arrowhead. $35-$116

Also on sale

Chase Rice, Oct. 26, Kanza Hall. $20-$40

Imperio Sierreno, Oct. 26, Blvd Nights. $15

Maren Morris with Ryan Hurd, Oct. 26, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $20-$28

“Snap Judgment” Live, Oct. 26, Folly. $25-$75

Social Repose, Oct. 26, Aftershock. $15

Arcade Fire, Oct. 27, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $26-$154

Cults, Oct. 27, Riot Room. $18-$20

Dolewite, Oct. 27, VooDoo. $14-$23

Flamin’ Groovies, Oct. 27, Knuckleheads. $18

The Floozies with Eprom and Maddy O’Neal, Oct. 27, Granada. $18

I the Mighty with Hail the Sun and Good Tiger, Oct. 27, Aftershock. $15

Katy Perry, Oct. 27, Sprint Center. $50.50-$130.50

Luke Combs, Oct. 27, The Truman. Sold out.

Ministry and Death Grips, Oct. 27, Uptown. $39-$100

All in Black Party with Tank, Oct. 28, VooDoo. $49-$59

Brujeria, Oct. 28, Granada. $20

Diamond Rio, Oct. 28, Ameristar. $35-$50

Elizabeth Cook with Darrin Bradbury, Oct. 28, Knuckleheads. $15

GRiZ, Oct. 28, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $34.99

Lee Ritenour, Oct. 28, Folly. $20-$25

Trombone Shorty, Oct. 28, The Truman. $32.50-$35

Freight Train Rabbit Killer, The Haunted Creepys and more, Oct. 29, RecordBar. $15-$20

Poco, Oct. 29, Knuckleheads. $28.50

Regina Spektor, Oct. 29, Uptown. Sold out.

Susan Werner, Oct. 29, Lied Center. $16-$30

The Maine with Dreamers and Night Riots, Oct. 30, Granada. $25

Gogol Bordello, Oct. 31, Granada. $28

The Used with Glassjaw, Oct. 31, Uptown. $37-$47

Yellow Claw, Oct. 31, The Truman. $25-$35

Diarrhea Planet, Nov. 1, Riot Room. $15

Marilyn Maye, Nov. 1-5, Quality Hill Playhouse. $42-$45

Nahko, Nov. 1, Uptown. $30

Snakehips, Nov. 1, Granada. $18

Bleep Bloop, Nov. 2, Encore. $15-$20

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Nov. 2, The Truman. $27.50-$126.50

Cole Swindell, Nov. 2, Kansas City Live. $15-$45

David Archuleta, Nov. 2, Knuckleheads. $25

Los Armeros Del Norte, Nov. 2, Blvd Nights. $15

Modern English with Emmaline Twist, Nov. 2, RecordBar. $20

Sebastian Maniscalco, Nov. 2, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $42.75-$62.75

50 Summers of Love featuring Micky Dolenz, Mark Lindsay, The Fab Four and more, Nov. 3, Ameristar. $50-$65

Descendents, Nov. 3, Uptown. $35-$50

Marc Brossard, Nov. 3, Knuckleheads. $25

Jackson Taylor & the Sinners, Nov. 3, Davey’s Uptown. $15

Nora En Pure with Longer Days, Nov. 3, Riot Room. $15

Slowdive, Nov. 3, The Truman. $28.50-$33

“Take Me to the River” featuring William Bell, Bobby Rush and Charlie Musselwhite, Nov. 3, Folly. $35-$65

Timeflies, Nov. 3, Granada. $25

Tommy Emmanuel and David Grisman, Nov. 3, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$65

The Urge, Nov. 3, VooDoo. $19.50-$103

Ambrosia, Nov. 4, Knuckleheads. $28.50

Apocalypse Meow X, Nov. 4, RecordBar. $15-$20

Jonathan Richman, Nov. 4, Bottleneck. $15-$17

Theory of a Deadman, Nov. 4, Granada. $28

2Cellos, Nov. 5, Sprint Center. $31.50-$69.50

Beach Slang with Dave Hause and the Mermaid and Hannah Racecar, Nov. 5, Riot Room. $15-$18

Blues Traveler, Nov. 5, Uptown. $35-$75

Conjunto Primavera, Nov. 5, Blvd Nights. $30

Gwar, Nov. 5, Granada. $22

Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox, Nov. 5, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$105

Turnover with Elvis Depressedly and Emma Ruth Rundle, Nov. 5, Bottleneck. $17-$20

Victor Goines Duo, Nov. 6-7, Lied Center. $19-$35

Our Lady Peace, Nov. 7, The Truman. $25-$150

Powerman 5000, Nov. 7, Aftershock. $18

Spafford, Nov. 7, Bottleneck. $15

Victor Wooten Trio, Nov. 7, Madrid. $45

Bleachers with Bishop Briggs, Nov. 8, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $32.50

The BoDeans, Nov. 8, Knuckleheads. $25

Death From Above, Nov. 8, The Truman. $27.50-$30.50

6lack with Sabrina Claudio, Nov. 9, Granada. $30

Bob Schneider, Nov. 9, Knuckleheads. $22.50

Brother Ali with Sa-Roc, Last Word and Sol Messiah, Nov. 9, Riot Room. $15-$18

The Infamous Stringdusters and The Travelin’ McCourys, Nov. 9, Madrid. $55

Jamey Johnson, Nov. 9, VooDoo. $34.50-$228

La Sonora Explosive, Nov. 9, Blvd Nights. $15

Peelander-Z, Nov. 9, RecordBar. $15-$17

“PJ Masks” Live, Nov. 9, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50-$99.50

Positive Hits Tour featuring Skillet, Britt Nicole, Colton Dixon and more, Nov. 9, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $19-$50

Tyler, the Creator with Taco, Nov. 9, The Truman. Sold out.

Amigo the Devil and Andrew Sheppard with Mike Frazier and Wil Ridge, Nov. 10, Riot Room. $15

August Alsina, Nov. 10, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $30-$75

Crystal Bowersox, Nov. 10, Knuckleheads. $15

David Nail, Nov. 10, Kanza Hall. $20-$50

Demetri Martin, Nov. 10, Folly. $37.50

Ugly God, Nov. 10, Granada. $25

Whitey Morgan and Ward Davis, Nov. 10, Knuckleheads. $20-$75

Aaron West and the Roaring Twenties with Dryjacket, Steady Hands and Chase Huglin, Nov. 11, Bottleneck. $15-$17

Bret Michaels, Nov. 11, Ameristar. $45-$60

Kishi Bashi with Tall Tall Trees, Nov. 11, Riot Room. $16-$18

Mayhem with Immolation and Black Anvil, Nov. 11, Granada. $25

Motograter, Nov. 11, Aftershock. $15

Mundy with Carswell & Hope, Nov. 11, Knuckleheads. $20

Mike Epps, Nov. 11, Music Hall. $54-$77

O.A.R., Nov. 11, Uptown. $35-$66

Trivium and Arch Enemy with While She Sleeps and Fit for an Autopsy, Nov. 11, The Truman. $27.50-$30

Vienna Boys Choir, Nov. 11, Kauffman Center. $19-$59

John Mulaney, Nov. 12, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $25-$35

Mason Jennings with Olivia Fox, Nov. 12, Knuckleheads. $22

Mozzy with MB58 and Riley PnP, Nov. 12, Riot Room. $17-$22

Thundergong, hosted by Jason Sudeikis, Nov. 12, Uptown. $55

Bebe Rexha and Marc E. Bassy, Nov. 13, The Truman. $22-$222

Children of Bodom, Nov. 15, The Truman. $22-$25

Blue October, Nov. 15, Granada. $25

Lady Gaga, Nov. 15, Sprint Center. $46-$226

Cut Copy, Nov. 16, Granada. $22

“A Drag Queen Christmas: The Naughty Tour,” Nov. 16, Folly. $23.50-$160

Flying Lotus in 3D, Nov. 16, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50

Nick Offerman, Nov. 16, Uptown. Sold out.

Slow Magic, Nov. 16, RecordBar. $18

Turnpike Troubadours, Nov. 16, Liberty Hall. $30

Cindy Wilson with Olivia Jean, Nov. 17, Riot Room. $20-$35

Jai Wolf with Elohim, Nov. 17, The Truman. $18-$75

Noname, Nov. 17, Liberty Hall. $20-$25

Seven Lions with Tritonal and Kill the Noise, Nov. 17, Uptown. $27

Wavves with Joyce Manor and Culture Abuse, Nov. 17, Bottleneck. $20

Belphegor with Cryptopsy, Hate and more, Nov. 18, Riot Room. $20

Brandy Clark, Nov. 18, RecordBar. $20-$23

Chubby Carrier, Nov. 18, Knuckleheads. $15

Dr. Zhivegas, Nov. 18, Kanza Hall. $15

James McMurtry, Nov. 18, Knuckleheads. $20

Molotov, Nov. 18, Granada. $29-$40

Story of the Year, Nov. 18, VooDoo. $25

Tamir Hendelman, Nov. 18, 1900 Building. $25

Wade Bowen with Andrew Foshee, Nov. 18, The Truman. $22-$25

AJJ, Nov. 19, Granada. $15

St. Vincent, Nov. 19, Uptown. $39-$54

Waterparks with As It Is, Chapel and Sleep On It, Nov. 20, Granada. $15

The Deslondes, Nov. 21, Riot Room. $15

I Prevail with We Came As Romans, The Word Alive and Escape the Fate, Nov. 21, The Truman. $24-$27

Danielle Nicole Band, Nov. 22, Knuckleheads. $15

Ha Ha Tonka with Me Like Bees, Nov. 22, RecordBar. $15

Mac Lethal, Nov. 22, The Truman. $15-$17

Summer Breeze, Nov. 22, Kanza Hall. $15

Tonight’s the Night 2017: A Tribute to Neil Young, Nov. 22, Knuckleheads. $15

The Schwag, Nov. 23, Uptown. $12

Citizen with Sorority Noise and Great Grandpa, Nov. 24, Granada. $17

The Rainmakers, Nov. 24-25, RecordBar. $15

The Elders, Nov. 25, Knuckleheads. $15

Rittz with Sam Lachow and Eric Biddines, Nov. 25, Riot Room. $25-$28

“Shopkins Live,” Nov. 25, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $32.50-$42.50

Bassem Youssef, Nov. 26, Kauffman Center. $39-$79

Michael Jackson Tribute Show, Nov. 26, Granada. $20-$50

Soil with Flaw, Gabriel and The Apocalypse, Nov. 28, Riot Room. $15-$20

Straight No Chaser, Nov. 29, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $34.50-$49.50

Chad Prather, Nov. 30, The Truman. $20-$33

Damien Escobar, Nov. 30, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$115

Chris Lane, Dec. 1, The Truman. $22-$25

Chuck Mead & His Grassy Knoll Boys, Dec. 1, Knuckleheads. $15

Whitechapel, Dec. 1, Granada. $22

Hollywood Undead, Dec. 2, The Truman. $25-$28

Liverpool, Dec. 2, Knuckleheads. $20

Madisen Ward and the Mama Bear, Dec. 2, Yardley Hall. $17-$30

Making Movies, Dec. 2, Knuckleheads. $18

Periphery, Dec. 3, The Truman. $18-$22

Wrecks with Brick + Mortar and Lovelytheband, Dec. 3, Bottleneck. $15

The Wood Brothers, Dec. 4, The Truman. $25-$27

“Brain Candy Live,” starring Adam Savage and Michael Stevens, Dec. 5, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $38.50-$150

Thrice and Circa Survive, Dec. 5, Uptown. $30-$50

Ekali with Medasin and Judge, Dec. 6, RecordBar. $20

Exhumed with Arkaik, Sedlec Ossuary and Abjure, Dec. 6, Riot Room. $15

Home Free, Dec. 6, Uptown. $19-$106

Walker McGuire, Dec. 6, Folly. $20

Christmas with Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith, Dec. 8, Sprint Center. $39.50-$125

Jewel, Dec. 8, Uptown. $35-$275

21 Savage, Dec. 9, Uptown. $39-$150

Mike Zito and Jeremiah Johnson Band, Dec. 9, Knuckleheads. $15

“My Favorite Murder” Live, Dec. 9, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$45

Spanish Harlem Orchestra, Dec. 9, Folly. $20-$25

Terravita with Chime, Dec. 9, Granada. $15

Trans-Siberian Orchestra, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve,” Dec. 9, Sprint Center. $38.50-$75

Fish Fry Christmas Show, Dec. 10, Knuckleheads. $20

Evanescence, Dec. 11, Music Hall. $48-$92.50

Alter Bridge, Dec. 12, VooDoo. $36-$152

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “A Kansas City Christmas,” Dec. 13, Helzberg Hall. $31.50-$66.50

Roni Size with Jon Dent, Nmezee and more, Dec. 13, Riot Room. $20-$25

Fit for a King and In Hearts Wake with Like Moth to Flames and Phineas, Dec. 15, Bottleneck. $16-$18

Todd Rundgren, Dec. 15, VooDoo. $39-$236

$uicideboy$, Dec. 15, Uptown. $28

Brent Smith and Zach Myers with J.R. Moore and Zack Mack, Dec. 16, The Truman. Sold out.

The Interrupters and SWMRS with The Regrettes, Dec. 16, Bottleneck. $15

Michale Graves, Dec. 16, Knuckleheads. $15

Pokey LaFarge, Dec. 16, Knuckleheads. $20

Hermon Mehari Quintet, Dec. 17, Polsky Theatre. $20

Love, Life, Music, Dec. 17, Knuckleheads. $15

Illenium, Dec. 21, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $25

The Rainmakers, Dec. 30, Knuckleheads. $15

New Year’s Eve with Samantha Fish, Belairs and Atlantic Express, Dec. 31, Knuckleheads. $90

Markiplier, Jan. 4, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $36.50-$126.50

Lana Del Rey with Jhene Aiko, Jan. 9, Sprint Center. $39.50-$125

Hairball, Jan. 12, VooDoo. $14.50-$37.50

Destroyer with Mega Bog, Jan. 17, RecordBar. $20

The Green with Sammy Johnson and Leilani Wolfgramm, Jan. 17, Granada. $20

Anti-Flag and Stray From The Path with The White Noise and Sharptooth, Jan. 19, Granada. $18

Jerry Seinfeld, Jan. 19, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $68.50-$175

Marcus Roberts Trio, Jan. 19, Folly. $20-$25

Jim Norton, Jan. 20, Liberty Hall. $29-$34

Margo Price, Jan. 23, Knuckleheads. $18

Silverstein and Tonight Alive with Broadside and Picturesque, Jan. 24, Granada. $18

Joe Satriani, John Petrucci and Phil Collen, Jan. 25, Uptown. $39.50-$125

Milligan / Vaughan Project, Jan. 26, Knuckleheads. $15

Milky Chance, Jan. 27, The Truman. $30-$35

Deborah Brown Quintet, Jan. 28, Polsky Theatre. $20

Yung Lean and Sad Boys, Jan. 28, Granada. $18

August Burns Red, Jan. 30, Granada. $23

Josh Ritter and the Royal City Band, Jan. 30, Liberty Hall. $30-$45

Tim Allen, Feb. 2, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $59.50-$99.50

Zach Stevenson, Feb. 3, Knuckleheads. $15

Ron Pope, Feb. 8, Granada. $18

Rodney Carrington, Feb. 9-10, Ameristar. $55-$75

Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas, Feb. 11, Lied Center. $16-$30

Jacob Sartorius, Feb. 11, The Truman. $29.50-$35

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Feb. 13, The Truman. $25-$28

Neck Deep, Feb. 14, The Truman. $20-$55

Whiskey Myers, Feb. 15, Granada. $18

Cyrille Aimee, Feb. 17, Folly. $20-$25

Charles Williams Trio, Feb. 18, Polsky Theatre. $20

TobyMac with Mandisa, Danny Gokey and more, Feb. 23, Sprint Center. $15-$69.75

Judah & the Lion, Feb. 24, Uptown. $25-$45

Janis Siegel, Feb. 26-27, Lied Center. $19-$35

Coin, Feb. 28, The Truman. $20-$25

Lorde, March 3, Sprint Center. $39.50-$99.50

Skinny Lister, March 5, Riot Room. $15

Bully with Melkbelly, March 6, RecordBar. $15

The Hot Sardines, March 9, Folly. $20-$25

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “Lady Be Good,” March 9, Helzberg Hall. $31.50-$66.50

Arlo Guthrie, March 10, Yardley Hall. $38-$125

One Night of Queen” by Gary Mullen and the Works, March 16, Yardley Hall. $38-$55

Riverdance, March 16-17, Kauffman Center. $39-$79

Chubby Carrier, March 17, Knuckleheads. $15

Miranda Lambert with Jon Pardi and Ashley McBryde, March 17, Sprint Center. $39.75-$59.75

Matt Otto Quintet, March 18, Polsky Theatre. $20

Tom Green, March 29, The Truman. $25-$33

Frank Waln, March 30, Lied Center. $14-$25

KU Jazz Ensemble with Anat Cohen, April 5, Lied Center. $14-$25

The Darkness, April 8, The Truman. $25-$30

John McCutcheon, April 8, Lied Center. $16-$30

Hypnotic Brass Ensemble, April 17, Lied Center. $11-$25

SFJAZZ Collective, April 27, Folly. $20-$25

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “Off the Wall: Pop Hits of the ’80s,” May 4, Helzberg Hall. $31.50-$66.50

“Whose Live Anyway?” May 5, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $38-$78

Shania Twain, July 24, Sprint Center. $29.95-$149.95

Niall Horan with Maren Morris, Aug. 22, Starlight. $37-$107

Compiled by Dan Kelly, dkelly@kcstar.com

