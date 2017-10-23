Amanda Fish to bring her roots-rock ’n’ soul sound to Star Sessions

Amanda Fish grew up in a musical family but did not start writing songs or performing until 2012. In the five years since, she has established herself as one of the more dynamic singers and songwriters in Kansas City’s roots/blues community.
In 2014, she formed her band, which she describes as a “roots, rock ’n’ soul” quintet. She released her debut album, “Down in the Dirt,” in 2015, for which she received the Sean Costello Rising Star Award from Blues Blast magazine.
This year, she competed in the International Blues Challenge in Memphis, where she and her band made it to the semifinals. She is working on her follow-up to “Down in the Dirt.” Her sister, Samantha Fish, is a recrding artist for Ruf Records.
Amanda Fish will perform at noon Monday, Oct. 23, for Star Sessions, which is broadcast live from the Blue Room in the historic 18th and Vine District on the Kansas City Star Facebook page.
