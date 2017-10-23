Amanda Fish
Amanda Fish Adam Hagerman
Amanda Fish Adam Hagerman
Back to Rockville

Back to Rockville

Timothy Finn blogs about Kansas City's music scene

Back to Rockville

Amanda Fish to bring her roots-rock ’n’ soul sound to Star Sessions

By Timothy Finn

tfinn@kcstar.com

October 23, 2017 9:23 AM

Amanda Fish grew up in a musical family but did not start writing songs or performing until 2012. In the five years since, she has established herself as one of the more dynamic singers and songwriters in Kansas City’s roots/blues community.

In 2014, she formed her band, which she describes as a “roots, rock ’n’ soul” quintet. She released her debut album, “Down in the Dirt,” in 2015, for which she received the Sean Costello Rising Star Award from Blues Blast magazine.

This year, she competed in the International Blues Challenge in Memphis, where she and her band made it to the semifinals. She is working on her follow-up to “Down in the Dirt.” Her sister, Samantha Fish, is a recrding artist for Ruf Records.

Amanda Fish will perform at noon Monday, Oct. 23, for Star Sessions, which is broadcast live from the Blue Room in the historic 18th and Vine District on the Kansas City Star Facebook page.

Timothy Finn: 816-234-4781, @phinnagain

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • A quick look at some KC music venues

    The opening of the Truman is causing some concern among promoters and venue owners about whether KC can support so many concert spots, yet everyone says 2017 has been a really good year for the music market.

A quick look at some KC music venues

A quick look at some KC music venues 3:12

A quick look at some KC music venues
Fly over Arrowhead Stadium and see U2 concert stage 2:18

Fly over Arrowhead Stadium and see U2 concert stage
Ed Sheeran fans sing their favorite songs before his Sprint Center show 1:49

Ed Sheeran fans sing their favorite songs before his Sprint Center show

View More Video