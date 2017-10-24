KC concerts Oct. 26-31: Katy Perry, Maren Morris, Arcade Fire

Maren Morris
Thursday, Oct. 26, at the Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
Maren Morris exemplifies the current changing of the guard in country music. Unshackled from the genre’s traditions and unabashedly socially conscious, the native Texan is a low-key rebel. “Hero,” her first album for a major label, turned heads last year with jubilant pop-laced hits like “80s Mercedes” and the mildly heretical “My Church.” Morris’ latest single is even more startling. “Dear Hate,” a pained assessment of racial divisions and global strife, is an auspiciously bold statement. With Ryan Hurd.
8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26. Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. 816-283-9921. Tickets are $20-$28 through midlandkc.com.
SahBabii
Thursday, Oct. 26, at the Granada
With its childish sound effects and sing-song rhythmic flow, SahBabii’s breakout hit “Pull Up Wit Ah Stick” makes gun battles on the streets of his hometown of Atlanta seem like a lighthearted diversion. The juxtaposition of a guileless melody and lurid lyrics makes “Marsupial Superstars” similarly jarring. Adding a glamorous twist to nefarious activities makes the 20-year-old one of the most successful acolytes of Southern rap luminaries like Future and Gucci Mane. With T3, 4orever and Lil Wop.
8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26. The Granada. 785-842-1390. Tickets are $18 through thegranada.com.
Katy Perry
Friday, Oct. 27, at the Sprint Center
Katy Perry’s “Roar” became indelibly associated with Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign last year. Yet even Clinton’s most ardent detractors are likely to sing along during Perry’s rendition of the rousing hit on Friday. Perry may have endorsed Clinton, but pop tends to transcend politics. Additional hits like “California Gurls,” “Firework” and “Swish Swish” possess universal appeal, a quality that’s enhanced during Perry’s endearingly goofy performances. Each selection will be complemented by a correspondingly garish spectacle on the Witness: The Tour roadshow. With Noah Cyrus.
7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27. Sprint Center. 816-949-7100. Tickets are $48.50-$128.50 through sprintcenter.com.
Arcade Fire
Friday, Oct. 27, at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
The wholly unconventional Canadian band Arcade Fire has led fans down several unexpected paths since its formation in 2001. Initially an acclaimed indie-rock ensemble with an uncommon flair for theatricality, Arcade Fire has evolved into a purveyor of thoughtful dance music. The title track of its lavish new album, “Everything Now,” evokes the European beat-heavy sound of 1970s acts like ABBA. The throwback approach will transform Silverstein Eye Centers Arena into a giant retro-themed discotheque on Friday. With Bomba Estéreo.
7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27. Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. 816-442-6100. Tickets are $26-$75 through silversteineyecentersarena.com.
Ministry
Friday, Oct. 27, at the Uptown Theater
Al Jourgensen has been scaring the daylights out of unsuspecting listeners with terrifyingly dark music for more than 35 years. An integral component of the industrial rock movement of the 1980s, Jourgensen devises abrasive music as the mastermind of Ministry. The audio equivalent of a gory slasher flick, creepy songs like “Over the Shoulder” and “Stigmata” make ugliness a virtue. His sonic descendants include the members of Death Grips, the caustic rap collective that opens Friday’s show.
8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27. Uptown Theater. 816-753-8665. Tickets are $39.50-$75 through uptowntheater.com.
Flamin’ Groovies
Friday, Oct. 27, at Knuckleheads
Flamin’ Groovies, one of the most indelible groups in rock history, has never achieved a hit since its formation in San Francisco in 1965. Yet a handful of the group’s songs are considered unimpeachable masterpieces by a small cadre of loyal fans. “Slow Death,” an anti-drug anthem from 1972, and “Shake Some Action,” a jangly gem produced by Dave Edmunds in 1976, are cult classics. The band’s new material is no less charming. With Garage Kings and Broken Arrows.
8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27. Knuckleheads. 816-483-1456. Tickets are $18 through knuckleheadskc.com.
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
Sunday, Oct. 29, at the Truman
Troy Andrews, the man who works as Trombone Shorty and has quickly become New Orleans’ most popular roots-based musician, makes an unabashed overture to mainstream audiences on his plush new album “Parking Lot Symphony.” The appeal seems to be working. Once positioned as a heady midway point between New Orleans institutions like the Dirty Dozen Brass Band and rapper Lil Wayne, Andrews is now on a more rarefied track to become the Stevie Wonder of his generation. With Childish Adults.
7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29. The Truman. 816-205-8560. Tickets are $32.50 through thetrumankc.com.
Regina Spektor
Sunday, Oct. 29, at the Uptown Theater
In announcing her fall tour, Regina Spektor related that “it will be just me and a piano (and probably my little blue guitar too).” That’s more than enough. Anyone who has already seen Spektor enthrall a rapt audience at the Uptown Theater knows that her massive talent doesn’t require supplemental musicians. One of the most insightful songwriters of the millennium, Spektor applies her classical training to contemporary art-pop in compositions like the elegant new “Grand Hotel” and the classic 2007 ode to “Samson.”
8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29. Uptown Theater. 816-753-8665. Tickets to the sold-out show were $35-$75 through uptowntheater.com.
