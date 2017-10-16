Powerhouse soul singer Crystal Rose to perform for Star Sessions

Crystal Rose is a singer-songwriter from Kansas City who draws vocal inspiration from powerhouse singers like Whitney Houston and Christina Aguilera and songwriting inspiration from soul and blues artists like James Vincent McMorrow, James Bay and Matt Corby.
She has performed all over Kansas City, including the Middle of the Map Fest and Boulevardia.
In 2016, Rose released her first single “Come Alive,” which is available on iTunes. She is currently working on her debut EP.
She has launched the Dream Again Campaign, which will benefit the homeless community in Kansas City.
Rose will perform for this week’s Star Sessions. Her performance will be broadcast live at noon Monday on the Kansas City Star Facebook page from the Blue Room in the historic 18th and Vine District in Kansas City.
