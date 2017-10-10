Tickets on sale Oct. 12-13: Sam Smith, Pink, Gene Watson, NF

On sale Thursday, Oct. 12
Anderson East, March 20, Madrid. $17-$35
Sam Smith, Aug. 18, Sprint Center. Ticket prices TBA.
On sale Friday, Oct. 13
Big Wild, Feb. 11, RecordBar. $18-$20
NF, Feb. 18, Uptown. Ticket prices TBA.
Gene Watson, Feb. 24, Ameristar. Ticket prices TBA.
Pink, March 15, Sprint Center. $47.50-$207.45
Power Rangers Live, April 8, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$149
David Feherty, Aug. 10, Kauffman Center. Ticket prices TBA.
On the way
Ed Sheeran, Oct. 13, 2018, Arrowhead. Ticket prices TBA. On sale Oct. 20.
Justin Moore with Dylan Scott, April 19, St. Joseph Civic Arena. Ticket prices TBA. On sale Oct. 27.
New and noteworthy
Hannibal Buress, Oct. 20, Lawrence Arts Center. $36
Julia Haile, Oct. 20, Greenwood Social Hall. $25
All in Black Party with Tank, Oct. 28, VooDoo. $49-$59
Cole Swindell, Nov. 2, Kansas City Live. $15-$45
Conjunto Primavera, Nov. 5, Blvd Nights. $30
Bleachers with Bishop Briggs, Nov. 8, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $32.50
August Alsina, Nov. 10, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $30-$75
Whitey Morgan and Ward Davis, Nov. 10, Knuckleheads. $20-$75
“A Drag Queen Christmas: The Naughty Tour,” Nov. 16, Folly. $23.50-$160
Brent Smith and Zach Myers with J.R. Moore and Zack Mack, Dec. 16, The Truman. $35
Pokey LaFarge, Dec. 16, Knuckleheads. $20
Lana Del Rey with Jhene Aiko, Jan. 9, Sprint Center. $39.50-$125
Hairball, Jan. 12, VooDoo. $14.50-$37.50
Jerry Seinfeld, Jan. 19, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $68.50-$175
Joe Satriani, John Petrucci and Phil Collen, Jan. 25, Uptown. $39.50-$125
Yung Lean and Sad Boys, Jan. 28, Granada. $18
August Burns Red, Jan. 30, Granada. $23
Rodney Carrington, Feb. 9, Ameristar. $55-$75
Jacob Sartorius, Feb. 11, The Truman. $29.50-$35
Whiskey Myers, Feb. 15, Granada. $18
TobyMac with Mandisa, Danny Gokey and more, Feb. 23, Sprint Center. $15-$69.75
Judah & the Lion, Feb. 24, Uptown. $25-$45
Miranda Lambert with Jon Pardi and Ashley McBryde, March 17, Sprint Center. $39.75-$59.75
The Darkness, April 8, The Truman. $25-$30
Also on sale
The Bronx with Plague Vendor and ’68, Oct. 12, Riot Room. $20
Frankie Ballard with Forgotten Highway, Oct. 12, Kanza Hall. $20-$50
Hanson, Oct. 12, Granada. $40
John Fullbright with Kevin Welch, Dustin Welch and Michael Frassco, Oct. 12, Knuckleheads. $20
Leftover Salmon with Shook Twins, Oct. 12, Knuckleheads. $25-$45
Marilyn Manson with Alice Glass and Hyborian, Oct. 12, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $43
Atlanta Rhythm Section, Oct. 13, Knuckleheads. $28.50
The Crystal Method with 2LiveCruz and Konsept, Oct. 13, Riot Room. $20
Knuckle Puck with Movements, With Confidents and Homesafe, Oct. 13, Bottleneck. $17-$20
Krewella, Oct. 13, The Truman. $22-$28
Matt Otto, Oct. 13, Musical Theater Heritage. $25
Queens of the Stone Age with Royal Blood, Oct. 13, Crossroads KC. $45-$99
Sam Baker, Oct. 13, Folly. $15-$50
Vance Joy with Misterwives, Smallpools and Amy Shark, Oct. 13, Kansas City Live. $15
VNV Nation with iVardensphere, Oct. 13, Granada. $25
Beats Antique, Oct. 14, Granada. $25
Fed Up Fest with The Strumbellas, Cowboy Mouth, Me Like Bees and more, Oct. 14, Crossroads KC. $20-$60
Freakfest featuring Borgore and BeaGrillz, Oct. 14, Uptown. $25-$55
Soulfly with Cannabis Corpse, Noisem and Lody Kong, Oct. 14, Riot Room. $25
Toxic Reasons with Ultraman, Oct. 14, Bottleneck. $15-$25
The Trashcan Sinatras, Oct. 14, Knuckleheads. Sold out.
Trick Pony, Oct. 14, Knuckleheads. $25
Wednesday 13 and Eyes Set to Kill, Oct. 14, Aftershock. $15
Greensky Bluegrass, Oct. 15, Uptown. $25-$45
Jack DeJohnette, John Scofield, John Medeski and Larry Grenadier, Oct. 15, Yardley Hall. $15-$40
Magpie Salute, Oct. 15, Knuckleheads. $37.50
Pixies with Mitski, Oct. 15, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $38-$48
Craig Finn and the Uptown Controllers with John K. Samson, Oct. 17, RecordBar. $20-$25
Liquid Stranger and Manic Focus, Oct. 17, Granada. $17
Jason Boland and the Stragglers, Oct. 18, Granada. $15
Old 97’s, Oct. 18, Knuckleheads. $20
Penny & Sparrow, Oct. 18, Madrid. $20-$60
Wheeler Walker Jr., Oct. 18, Knuckleheads. Sold out.
Banda Blanca, Oct. 19, Blvd Nights. $15
Boris, Oct. 19, Granada. $18
Genitorturers with Evil Kunst and Vibralux, Oct. 19, Riot Room. $15-$17
Hoodie Allen, Oct. 19, The Truman. $30-$35
Janet Jackson, Oct. 19, Sprint Center. $39.50-$125
Junior Brown, Oct. 19, Knuckleheads. $20
Léon, Oct. 19, RecordBar. $15
Bobby Flores, Oct. 20, Knuckleheads. $19.50
Cky, Oct. 20, Aftershock. $20
Little River Band, Oct. 20, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $55-$65
Needtobreathe, Oct. 20, Uptown. $39-$55
Origin with Archspire and more, Oct. 20, Riot Room. $18-$20
Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn, Oct. 21, Lied Center. $16-$45
Brett Young, Oct. 21, The Truman. $25-$99
Crossroads Beer Fest featuring Katy Guillen & the Girls, Dolewite and more, Oct. 21, Crossroads KC. $28-$66.50
Funky Butt Brass Band, Oct. 21, Knuckleheads. $15
Kelley Hunt, Oct. 21, Knuckleheads. $20
Sherwood with Motherfolk and more, Oct. 21, Jackpot. $17
The B-52’s, Oct. 22, Uptown. $35-$135
Beach Boys, Oct. 22, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $49.50-$125
Los Angeles Azules, Oct. 22, Crossroads KC. $34-$81.50
Kesha, Oct. 23, Uptown. Sold out.
Iration with Fortunate Youth and Through the Roots, Oct. 24, Granada. $22
Lany, Oct. 24, The Truman. $20-$25
Blameshift and The Nearly Deads, Oct. 25, Aftershock. $15
Nick Lowe with Los Straitjackets, Oct. 25, Knuckleheads. $35
Sammy Johnson and Anuhea with Mahi, Oct. 25, Riot Room. $17-$20
Chase Rice, Oct. 26, Kanza Hall. $20-$40
Maren Morris with Ryan Hurd, Oct. 26, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $20-$28
“Snap Judgment” Live, Oct. 26, Folly. $25-$75
Social Repose, Oct. 26, Aftershock. $15
Arcade Fire, Oct. 27, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $26-$154
Cults, Oct. 27, Riot Room. $18-$20
Dolewite, Oct. 27, VooDoo. $14-$23
Flamin’ Groovies, Oct. 27, Knuckleheads. $18
The Floozies with Eprom and Maddy O’Neal, Oct. 27, Granada. $18
I the Mighty with Hail the Sun and Good Tiger, Oct. 27, Aftershock. $15
Katy Perry, Oct. 27, Sprint Center. $50.50-$130.50
Luke Combs, Oct. 27, The Truman. Sold out.
Ministry and Death Grips, Oct. 27, Uptown. $39-$100
Brujeria, Oct. 28, Granada. $20
Diamond Rio, Oct. 28, Ameristar. $35-$50
Elizabeth Cook with Darrin Bradbury, Oct. 28, Knuckleheads. $15
GRiZ, Oct. 28, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $34.99
Lee Ritenour, Oct. 28, Folly. $20-$25
Trombone Shorty, Oct. 28, The Truman. $32.50-$35
Freight Train Rabbit Killer, The Haunted Creepys and more, Oct. 29, RecordBar. $15-$20
Poco, Oct. 29, Knuckleheads. $28.50
Regina Spektor, Oct. 29, Uptown. Sold out.
Susan Werner, Oct. 29, Lied Center. $16-$30
The Maine with Dreamers and Night Riots, Oct. 30, Granada. $25
Gogol Bordello, Oct. 31, Granada. $28
The Used with Glassjaw, Oct. 31, Uptown. $37-$47
Yellow Claw, Oct. 31, The Truman. $25-$35
Diarrhea Planet, Nov. 1, Riot Room. $15
Nahko, Nov. 1, Uptown. $30
Snakehips, Nov. 1, Granada. $18
Bleep Bloop, Nov. 2, Encore. $15-$20
A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Nov. 2, The Truman. $27.50-$126.50
David Archuleta, Nov. 2, Knuckleheads. $25
Modern English with Emmaline Twist, Nov. 2, RecordBar. $20
Sebastian Maniscalco, Nov. 2, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $42.75-$62.75
50 Summers of Love featuring Micky Dolenz, Mark Lindsay, The Fab Four and more, Nov. 3, Ameristar. $50-$65
Descendents, Nov. 3, Uptown. $35-$50
Marc Brossard, Nov. 3, Knuckleheads. $25
Jackson Taylor & the Sinners, Nov. 3, Davey’s Uptown. $15
Nora En Pure with Longer Days, Nov. 3, Riot Room. $15
Slowdive, Nov. 3, The Truman. $28.50-$33
“Take Me to the River” featuring William Bell, Bobby Rush and Charlie Musselwhite, Nov. 3, Folly. $35-$65
Timeflies, Nov. 3, Granada. $25
Tommy Emmanuel and David Grisman, Nov. 3, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$65
The Urge, Nov. 3, VooDoo. $19.50-$103
Ambrosia, Nov. 4, Knuckleheads. $28.50
Apocalypse Meow X, Nov. 4, RecordBar. $15-$20
Jonathan Richman, Nov. 4, Bottleneck. $15-$17
Theory of a Deadman, Nov. 4, Granada. $28
2Cellos, Nov. 5, Sprint Center. $31.50-$69.50
Beach Slang with Dave Hause and the Mermaid and Hannah Racecar, Nov. 5, Riot Room. $15-$18
Blues Traveler, Nov. 5, Uptown. $35-$75
Gwar, Nov. 5, Granada. $22
Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox, Nov. 5, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$105
Turnover with Elvis Depressedly and Emma Ruth Rundle, Nov. 5, Bottleneck. $17-$20
Victor Goines Duo, Nov. 6-7, Lied Center. $19-$35
Our Lady Peace, Nov. 7, The Truman. $25-$150
Spafford, Nov. 7, Bottleneck. $15
Victor Wooten Trio, Nov. 7, Madrid. $45
The BoDeans, Nov. 8, Knuckleheads. $25
Death From Above, Nov. 8, The Truman. $27.50-$30.50
6lack with Sabrina Claudio, Nov. 9, Granada. $30
Bob Schneider, Nov. 9, Knuckleheads. $22.50
Brother Ali with Sa-Roc, Last Word and Sol Messiah, Nov. 9, Riot Room. $15-$18
The Infamous Stringdusters and The Travelin’ McCourys, Nov. 9, Madrid. $55
Jamey Johnson, Nov. 9, VooDoo. $34.50-$228
Peelander-Z, Nov. 9, RecordBar. $15-$17
“PJ Masks” Live, Nov. 9, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50-$99.50
Positive Hits Tour featuring Skillet, Britt Nicole, Colton Dixon and more, Nov. 9, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $19-$50
Tyler, the Creator with Taco, Nov. 9, The Truman. Sold out.
Amigo the Devil and Andrew Sheppard with Mike Frazier and Wil Ridge, Nov. 10, Riot Room. $15
Crystal Bowersox, Nov. 10, Knuckleheads. $15
David Nail, Nov. 10, Kanza Hall. $20-$50
Demetri Martin, Nov. 10, Folly. $37.50
Ugly God, Nov. 10, Granada. $25
Bret Michaels, Nov. 11, Ameristar. $45-$60
Kishi Bashi with Tall Tall Trees, Nov. 11, Riot Room. $16-$18
Mayhem with Immolation and Black Anvil, Nov. 11, Granada. $25
Mundy with Carswell & Hope, Nov. 11, Knuckleheads. $20
Mike Epps, Nov. 11, Music Hall. $54-$77
O.A.R., Nov. 11, Uptown. $35-$66
Trivium and Arch Enemy with While She Sleeps and Fit for an Autopsy, Nov. 11, The Truman. $27.50-$30
Vienna Boys Choir, Nov. 11, Kauffman Center. $19-$59
John Mulaney, Nov. 12, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $25-$35
Mason Jennings, Nov. 12, The Truman. $22-$25
Mozzy with MB58 and Riley PnP, Nov. 12, Riot Room. $17-$22
Thundergong, hosted by Jason Sudeikis, Nov. 12, Uptown. $55
Bebe Rexha and Marc E. Bassy, Nov. 13, The Truman. $22-$222
Children of Bodom, Nov. 15, The Truman. $22-$25
Blue October, Nov. 15, Granada. $25
Lady Gaga, Nov. 15, Sprint Center. $46-$226
Cut Copy, Nov. 16, Granada. $22
Flying Lotus in 3D, Nov. 16, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50
Nick Offerman, Nov. 16, Uptown. Sold out.
Slow Magic, Nov. 16, RecordBar. $18
Turnpike Troubadours, Nov. 16, Liberty Hall. $30
Cindy Wilson with Olivia Jean, Nov. 17, Riot Room. $20-$35
Jai Wolf with Elohim, Nov. 17, The Truman. $18-$75
Noname, Nov. 17, Liberty Hall. $20-$25
Seven Lions with Tritonal and Kill the Noise, Nov. 17, Uptown. $27
Belphegor with Cryptopsy, Hate and more, Nov. 18, Riot Room. $20
Brandy Clark, Nov. 18, RecordBar. $20-$23
Chubby Carrier, Nov. 18, Knuckleheads. $15
Dr. Zhivegas, Nov. 18, Kanza Hall. $15
James McMurtry, Nov. 18, Knuckleheads. $20
Molotov, Nov. 18, Granada. $29-$40
Story of the Year, Nov. 18, VooDoo. $25
Tamir Hendelman, Nov. 18, 1900 Building. $25
Wade Bowen with Andrew Foshee, Nov. 18, The Truman. $22-$25
AJJ, Nov. 19, Granada. $15
St. Vincent, Nov. 19, Uptown. $39-$54
Waterparks with As It Is, Chapel and Sleep On It, Nov. 20, Granada. $15
The Deslondes, Nov. 21, Riot Room. $15
I Prevail with We Came As Romans, The Word Alive and Escape the Fate, Nov. 21, The Truman. $24-$27
Danielle Nicole Band, Nov. 22, Knuckleheads. $15
Mac Lethal, Nov. 22, The Truman. $15-$17
Tonight’s the Night 2017: A Tribute to Neil Young, Nov. 22, Knuckleheads. $15
The Schwag, Nov. 23, Uptown. $12
Citizen with Sorority Noise and Great Grandpa, Nov. 24, Granada. $17
The Elders, Nov. 25, Knuckleheads. $15
Rittz with Sam Lachow and Eric Biddines, Nov. 25, Riot Room. $25-$28
The Rainmakers, Nov. 25, RercordBar. $15
“Shopkins Live,” Nov. 25, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $32.50-$42.50
Bassem Youssef, Nov. 26, Kauffman Center. $39-$79
Michael Jackson Tribute Show, Nov. 26, Granada. $20-$50
Soil with Flaw, Gabriel and The Apocalypse, Nov. 28, Riot Room. $15-$20
Straight No Chaser, Nov. 29, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $34.50-$49.50
Chad Prather, Nov. 30, The Truman. $20-$33
Damien Escobar, Nov. 30, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$115
Chris Lane, Dec. 1, The Truman. $22-$25
Chuck Mead & His Grassy Knoll Boys, Dec. 1, Knuckleheads. $15
Whitechapel, Dec. 1, Granada. $22
Hollywood Undead, Dec. 2, The Truman. $25-$28
Liverpool, Dec. 2, Knuckleheads. $20
Madisen Ward and the Mama Bear, Dec. 2, Yardley Hall. $17-$30
Making Movies, Dec. 2, Knuckleheads. $18
Periphery, Dec. 3, The Truman. $18-$22
The Wood Brothers, Dec. 4, The Truman. $25-$27
“Brain Candy Live,” starring Adam Savage and Michael Stevens, Dec. 5, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $38.50-$150
Thrice and Circa Survive, Dec. 5, Uptown. $30-$50
Ekali with Medasin and Judge, Dec. 6, RecordBar. $20
Home Free, Dec. 6, Uptown. $19-$106
Walker McGuire, Dec. 6, Folly. $20
Christmas with Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith, Dec. 8, Sprint Center. $39.50-$125
Jewel, Dec. 8, Uptown. $35-$275
21 Savage, Dec. 9, Uptown. $39-$150
Mike Zito and Jeremiah Johnson Band, Dec. 9, Knuckleheads. $15
“My Favorite Murder” Live, Dec. 9, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$45
Spanish Harlem Orchestra, Dec. 9, Folly. $20-$25
Trans-Siberian Orchestra, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve,” Dec. 9, Sprint Center. $38.50-$75
Fish Fry Christmas Show, Dec. 10, Knuckleheads. $20
Evanescence, Dec. 11, Music Hall. $48-$92.50
Alter Bridge, Dec. 12, VooDoo. $36-$152
Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “A Kansas City Christmas,” Dec. 13, Helzberg Hall. $31.50-$66.50
Todd Rundgren, Dec. 15, VooDoo. $39-$236
$uicideboy$, Dec. 15, Uptown. $28
Michale Graves, Dec. 16, Knuckleheads. $15
Hermon Mehari Quintet, Dec. 17, Polsky Theatre. $20
Illenium, Dec. 21, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $25
The Rainmakers, Dec. 30, Knuckleheads. $15
New Year’s Eve with Samantha Fish, Belairs and Atlantic Express, Dec. 31, Knuckleheads. $90
Markiplier, Jan. 4, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $36.50-$126.50
Destroyer with Mega Bog, Jan. 17, RecordBar. $20
Marcus Roberts Trio, Jan. 19, Folly. $20-$25
Jim Norton, Jan. 20, Liberty Hall. $29-$34
Margo Price, Jan. 23, Knuckleheads. $18
Milky Chance, Jan. 27, The Truman. $30-$35
Deborah Brown Quintet, Jan. 28, Polsky Theatre. $20
Josh Ritter and the Royal City Band, Jan. 30, Liberty Hall. $30-$45
Tim Allen, Feb. 2, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $59.50-$99.50
Zach Stevenson, Feb. 3, Knuckleheads. $15
Ron Pope, Feb. 8, Granada. $18
Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas, Feb. 11, Lied Center. $16-$30
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Feb. 13, The Truman. $25-$28
Neck Deep, Feb. 14, The Truman. $20-$55
Cyrille Aimee, Feb. 17, Folly. $20-$25
Charles Williams Trio, Feb. 18, Polsky Theatre. $20
Janis Siegel, Feb. 26-27, Lied Center. $19-$35
Coin, Feb. 28, The Truman. $20-$25
Lorde, March 3, Sprint Center. $39.50-$99.50
Skinny Lister, March 5, Riot Room. $15
Bully with Melkbelly, March 6, RecordBar. $15
The Hot Sardines, March 9, Folly. $20-$25
Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “Lady Be Good,” March 9, Helzberg Hall. $31.50-$66.50
Arlo Guthrie, March 10, Yardley Hall. $38-$125
“One Night of Queen” by Gary Mullen and the Works, March 16, Yardley Hall. $38-$55
Riverdance, March 16-17, Kauffman Center. $39-$79
Matt Otto Quintet, March 18, Polsky Theatre. $20
Tom Green, March 29, The Truman. $25-$33
Frank Waln, March 30, Lied Center. $14-$25
KU Jazz Ensemble with Anat Cohen, April 5, Lied Center. $14-$25
John McCutcheon, April 8, Lied Center. $16-$30
Hypnotic Brass Ensemble, April 17, Lied Center. $11-$25
SFJAZZ Collective, April 27, Folly. $20-$25
Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “Off the Wall: Pop Hits of the ’80s,” May 4, Helzberg Hall. $31.50-$66.50
“Whose Live Anyway?” May 5, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $38-$78
Shania Twain, July 24, Sprint Center. $29.95-$149.95
Niall Horan with Maren Morris, Aug. 22, Starlight. $37-$107
