KC concerts Oct. 12-18: Queens of the Stone Age, Pixies, Krewella

Big Thief
Thursday, Oct. 12, at the Bottleneck
Big Thief, the Brooklyn band fronted by Adrianne Lenker, has released two albums for the prestigious Omaha-based record label Saddle Creek. While many of Big Thief’s songs correspond with Saddle Creek’s indie-rock orientation, Lenker excels in spare folk settings. Striking songs like “Paul” and “Pretty Things” are in the tradition of Leonard Cohen and Sufjan Stevens. While Big Thief’s shows include splashes of grandiose rock, Lenker’s hushed emoting is the main attraction. With Mega Bog.
8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12. The Bottleneck. 785-749-3434. Tickets are $13 through thebottlenecklive.com.
Queens of the Stone Age
Friday, Oct. 13, at Crossroads KC
If more musicians raged with the incandescent intensity of Josh Homme, rock ’n’ roll probably wouldn’t have been reduced to its current marginalized state. Homme, the only man who has been a member of Queens of the Stone Age since its inception in 1996, continues to find new ways to make rock topical, innovative and dangerous. His band’s thrilling new album, “Villains,” is loaded with monstrous riffs, body-rattling beats and heroic choruses. With Royal Blood.
7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13. Crossroads KC. 785-749-3434. The face value of tickets to the sold-out show was $45 through crossroadskc.com.
Krewella
Friday, Oct. 13, at the Truman
Electronic dance music is a boys club. With the notable exception of a handful of female producers like Tokimonsta, the vast majority of prominent beatmakers are men. Jahan and Yasmine Yousaf, the sisters behind Krewella, are trying to change that. The title of Krewella’s vibrant jam “Live for the Night” reflects the Illinois women’s rowdy approach. That’s why the sisters surprised many of their party-minded fans when they took a knee in protest at a recent concert. With Shaun Frank and VivaLaBerg.
8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13. The Truman. 816-205-8560. Tickets are $25 through thetrumankc.com.
Wick & the Tricks
Saturday, Oct. 14, at Davey’s Uptown Ramblers Club
Wick & the Tricks is Kansas City’s most prominent representative of the queercore movement. In addition to acting as a release party for the band’s four-song 7-inch EP “Not Enough” at Davey’s on Saturday, the event serves as the premiere of the music video for “Tough as Nails.” A kissing cousin of the classic Kiss hit “Detroit Rock City,” the rugged “Tough as Nails” encapsulates a sound that’s billed as “deliciously salacious rock and roll.” With Red Kate, the Midnight Devils and the Quivers.
9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14. Davey’s Uptown Ramblers Club. 816-753-1909. The cover charge is $7. Details are available at daveysuptown.com.
Trashcan Sinatras
Saturday, Oct. 14, at Knuckleheads
The signature song of the Trashcan Sinatras is appropriately titled “Obscurity Knocks.” While it’s revered by an obsessive cult of jangle-pop enthusiasts, the Scottish band remains relatively unknown in the United States. Its prospects were dampened when a dimwitted animated character dismissed the group as “just another bunch of British mama’s boys” on a 1993 episode of “Beavis and Butt-Head.” The band’s admirers recognize that superb craftsmanship makes the Trashcan Sinatras’ best songs worthy of comparison to the work of similar but more popular artists like Elvis Costello.
8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14. Knuckleheads. 816-483-1456. Tickets are $25 through knuckleheadskc.com.
Pixies
Sunday, Oct. 15, at the Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
Released in 1987, Pixies’ “Come on Pilgrim” signaled a sea change in indie rock. Thirty years later, Pixies remain vital even though the shock of the new once associated with the band dissipated years ago. New songs like “Um Chagga Lagga” possess the energy, if not the consequential impact, of classic tracks like “Where Is My Mind” Pixies are taking stages without predetermined set lists on their current tour, a gambit that will prevent the quartet from going through the motions on Sunday.
8:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15. Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. 816-283-9921. Tickets are $38-$48 through midlandkc.com.
Jonwayne
Tuesday, Oct. 17, at the Riot Room
Jonathan Wayne, the lyrical Los Angeles rapper who works as Jonwayne, describes a near-death experience on his new song, “Blue Green.” He confesses that “I just woke up in bed/I had last night’s dinner on the sheets.” His struggles with alcohol, overeating, loneliness, a fear of flying and an ongoing flirtation with stardom are among the often disquieting subjects of his confessional raps. With Danny Watts, DJ EMV, Second Hand King, Scotty Wu, Rick Maun and West Peaks.
8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17. Riot Room. 816-442-8179. Tickets are $12 through theriotroom.com.
Craig Finn
Tuesday, Oct. 17, at RecordBar
Devoted fans of Craig Finn are capable of holding conversations that consist solely of lyrics from the descriptive songs he has written for his band, the Hold Steady, and as a solo artist. Finn’s new album, “We All Want the Same Things,” provides plenty of fresh fodder. The former Minnesota resident’s aesthetic is summarized in the chorus of “Preludes”: “I got stuck in a snowbank/I was too drunk to drive to Edina/Right there is proof of my faith that God watches us.” With John K. Samson.
8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17. RecordBar. 816-753-5207. Tickets are $20 through therecordbar.com.
