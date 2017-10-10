‘KC is a great music town,’ but can it support all the live music venues?

More Videos 2:18 Fly over Arrowhead Stadium and see U2 concert stage Pause 4:52 Chiefs stay undefeated but the win over Houston comes at the cost of injuries 1:01 Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorts white powder 1:59 Overland Park man battles for insurance payments months after massive CityPlace fire 3:39 Jeff Colyer responds to school finance decision 1:19 The Making of a 12 Pound Cinnamonster Cinnamon Roll 0:23 Rene Perla, senior at K-State, discusses KCI airport 0:22 Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 1:07 David Beaty on QB change and getting 'outcoached ... outplayed' by Texas Tech 1:38 Matchmaker or bait-and-switch? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

A quick look at some KC music venues The opening of the Truman is causing some concern among promoters and venue owners about whether KC can support so many concert spots, yet everyone says 2017 has been a really good year for the music market. The opening of the Truman is causing some concern among promoters and venue owners about whether KC can support so many concert spots, yet everyone says 2017 has been a really good year for the music market. Neil Nakahodo and Timothy Finn The Kansas City Star

The opening of the Truman is causing some concern among promoters and venue owners about whether KC can support so many concert spots, yet everyone says 2017 has been a really good year for the music market. Neil Nakahodo and Timothy Finn The Kansas City Star