Timothy Finn blogs about Kansas City's music scene

Scott Hrabko, who graduated from punk rock to folk, on Star Sessions Facebook Live

By Timothy Finn

October 09, 2017 9:57 AM

Scott Hrabko entered music more than 30 years ago, after he moved to Kansas City to enroll in the Kansas City Art Institute as a painting major.

His initial music of choice: punk rock. He moved to Chicago and Austin, Texas, and gave up music for a while.

But after moving back to Kansas City, he picked up the guitar again and started attending singer-songwriter nights around town, this time focusing on country, folk and old-time music and absorbing the lyrical styles of writers like Loudain Wainwright III, Randy Newman and Michael Hurley.

With his band, the Rabbits, he has released two albums, “Gone Places” and “Biscuits and Gravy,” that showcase his knack for writing incisive and clever lyrics and swathing them in appealing melodies and grooves. His music is available at scotthrabko.com.

Hrabko will perform for this week’s Star Sessions from the Blue Room in the historic 18th and Vine District. The show starts at noon Monday on the Kansas City Star Facebook Live page.

Timothy Finn: 816-234-4781, @phinnagain

