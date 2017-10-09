Alison Krauss delivers warmth and perfection to Starlight crowd in Kansas City

Alison Krauss is a spotless and spot-on performer, vocally and instrumentally.
During her show at Starlight Theatre on Sunday, she displayed her usual combination of precision and finesse as both a vocalist and virtuoso on the fiddle, delivering 75-plus minutes of music that demonstrated her mastery of several genres: folk, bluegrass, country and gospel.
Krauss is on tour with David Gray, a British songwriter whose music has little in common with Krauss’ but whose temperament and vibe meshed nicely with hers.
Gray, the tour’s co-headliner, opened the evening with a 75-minute set of his own that showcased his keen knack for writing melodic ballads and anthems with lyrics that contemplate matters of life and love well beneath the surface.
He spent the first part of his set performing solo, on piano and guitar, and the austerity of his performance added to the aura of the crisp, autumn evening and its star-filled, moon-lit sky.
He performed the opener, “One Fine Morning,” a cappella, coaxing the crowd of about 3,500 or so into providing some percussion by clapping along with him. During a couple of songs, like the fetching “Only the Wine,” he added some guitar loops.
About halfway through his set, Gray was joined by a trio that added some heft to his compositions, which can fairly be compared to the likes of songwriters like Jackson Browne and Ray LaMontagne.
Most of the crowd seemed to be there to hear Krauss, but on songs like “This Year’s Love,” “Sail Away” and his biggest hit, “Babylon,” which closed his set, the crowd showed some spirited recognition and engaged in some sing-alongs.
After a 30-minute intermission (that included some dandy Herb Alpert tunes via the P.A. system), Krauss took the stage with her band (not Union Station), which included members of the Cox family, who have recorded and performed with her for decades.
She opened with “River in the Rain,” a Roger Miller cover that is on “Windy City,” the album she released in February.
It was one of several covers she performed. Among the others: “ Baby, Now That I’ve Found You” by the Foundations; “Ghost in This House” by Shenandoah; a swinging version of John Hartford’s “Gentle on My Mind”; and a crystalline version of Willie Nelson’s “Angel Flying Too Close to the Ground,” which Nelson himself performed on the same stage four days prior.
Krauss delivered her usual high-polished performance, revealing no cracks or blemishes in her facade or foundation, whether singing or playing her fiddle.
But she also effortlessly showed off an impressive range of dynamics in both during songs like “Sister Rosetta Goes Before Us.” Her audience was attentive throughout, responding as warmly to the new material as they did to favorites like “Stay” and “The Lucky One.”
The highlight of her set was the gospel “O Brother Where Art Thou?” interlude, when she and her fellow vocalists, including Susan Cox, delivered lockstep, skyscraping vocal harmonies during “Didn’t Leave Nobody But the Baby,” “I Am Weary” and “Down to the River to Play.”
For the encore, performing as part of a trio, she closed with “When You Say Nothing at All,” a song the late Keith Whitley made famous, then “A Living Prayer,” a track from her 2004 album, “Lonely Runs Both Ways.” It’s a hymn about devotion to a higher being, and like all that preceded it, Krauss delivered it with seamless perfection and precision.
Timothy Finn: 816-234-4781, @phinnagain
Set lists
David Gray: One Fine Morning; Back in the World; Please Forgive Me; Only the Wine; Nemesis; This Year’s Love; Fugitive; My Oh My; Sail Away; Smoke Without Fire; As I’m Leaving; The One I Love; Lately; Silver Lining; Babylon.
Alison Krauss: River in the Rain; I Never Cared for You; Stay; Forget About It; Baby Now That I’ve Found You; Ghost in This House; The Lucky One; Sister Rosetta Goes Before Us; It’s Goodbye and So Long to You; Angel Flying Too Close to the Ground; Didn’t Leave Nobody But the Baby; I Am Weary; Down to the River to Play; Restless; Gentle on My Mind; Losing You; When God Dips His Pen of Love In My Heart; Walk Over God’s Heaven; When I’ve Done the Best I Can, I Want My Crown; When You Say Nothing At All; A Living Prayer.
Comments