Pop star Pink is bringing her 2018 tour to Kansas City’s Sprint Center in March

Pop star Pink announced her 2018 North American tour, and Kansas City is among the 40 stops. The Beautiful Trauma Tour will come to the Sprint Center on March 15, a Thursday. It will be Pink’s first performance in Kansas City since November 2013, when she performed at Sprint Center.
Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Oct. 13, but presales start Oct. 10, including one through a Verifed Fan program. You can register for that at her website. Fans who buy tickets between Oct. 10 and Oct. 20 will receive a copy of “Beautiful Trauma,” the album she will release on Oct. 13.
Pink just released the first single from “Beautiful Trauma,” a track called “Whatever You Want.” “Beautiful Trauma” is her seventh studio album. She has sold more than 16 million albums in the U.S. and more than 47 million world wide.
Timothy Finn: 816-234-4781, @phinnagain
