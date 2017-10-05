Pink
Pink
Pink
Back to Rockville

Back to Rockville

Timothy Finn blogs about Kansas City's music scene

Back to Rockville

Pop star Pink is bringing her 2018 tour to Kansas City’s Sprint Center in March

By Timothy Finn

tfinn@kcstar.com

October 05, 2017 11:24 AM

Pop star Pink announced her 2018 North American tour, and Kansas City is among the 40 stops. The Beautiful Trauma Tour will come to the Sprint Center on March 15, a Thursday. It will be Pink’s first performance in Kansas City since November 2013, when she performed at Sprint Center.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Oct. 13, but presales start Oct. 10, including one through a Verifed Fan program. You can register for that at her website. Fans who buy tickets between Oct. 10 and Oct. 20 will receive a copy of “Beautiful Trauma,” the album she will release on Oct. 13.

Pink just released the first single from “Beautiful Trauma,” a track called “Whatever You Want.” “Beautiful Trauma” is her seventh studio album. She has sold more than 16 million albums in the U.S. and more than 47 million world wide.

Timothy Finn: 816-234-4781, @phinnagain

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Fly over Arrowhead Stadium and see U2 concert stage

Fly over Arrowhead Stadium and see U2 concert stage 2:18

Fly over Arrowhead Stadium and see U2 concert stage
Ed Sheeran fans sing their favorite songs before his Sprint Center show 1:49

Ed Sheeran fans sing their favorite songs before his Sprint Center show
Lewis Del Mar's Max Harwood, Danny Miller talk about their start 5:22

Lewis Del Mar's Max Harwood, Danny Miller talk about their start

View More Video