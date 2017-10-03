Bob Seger postpones Kansas City show at the Sprint Center among a slew of others

Bob Seger announced Tuesday that he was under doctor’s orders to postpone nearly two dozen shows to “attend to an urgent medical issue concerning his vertebrae.” The postponed shows include an Oct. 14 stop at the Sprint Center.
The press release offered no more information on Seger’s condition. The postponement includes shows starting with an Oct. 5 show in Greenville, S.C., through a Nov. 17 show in Chicago.
Seger previously performed in Kansas City in March 2015, a show at the Sprint Center. His history in Kansas City goes back to the mid-1970s, when he played at Kemper Arena, Municipal Auditorium and a place called Fairyland Park.
Seger also postponed a Sept. 30 show in Columbus, Ohio. His last performance was at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Sept. 28.
On Nov 17, Seger is scheduled to release “I Knew You When,” his 18th studio album, which will be dedicated to his friend and fellow Detroit musician Glenn Frey, who died in 2016.
Rescheduled dates will be announced. Tickets for the postponed show will be redeemed at the rescheduled show. Refunds are available at point of purchase.
