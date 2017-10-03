Bob Seger performed in March 2015 at the Sprint Center in Kansas City.
Bob Seger performed in March 2015 at the Sprint Center in Kansas City. File photo Special to the Star
Bob Seger performed in March 2015 at the Sprint Center in Kansas City. File photo Special to the Star
Back to Rockville

Back to Rockville

Timothy Finn blogs about Kansas City's music scene

Back to Rockville

Bob Seger postpones Kansas City show at the Sprint Center among a slew of others

By Timothy Finn

tfinn@kcstar.com

October 03, 2017 6:35 PM

Bob Seger announced Tuesday that he was under doctor’s orders to postpone nearly two dozen shows to “attend to an urgent medical issue concerning his vertebrae.” The postponed shows include an Oct. 14 stop at the Sprint Center.

The press release offered no more information on Seger’s condition. The postponement includes shows starting with an Oct. 5 show in Greenville, S.C., through a Nov. 17 show in Chicago.

Seger previously performed in Kansas City in March 2015, a show at the Sprint Center. His history in Kansas City goes back to the mid-1970s, when he played at Kemper Arena, Municipal Auditorium and a place called Fairyland Park.

Seger also postponed a Sept. 30 show in Columbus, Ohio. His last performance was at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Sept. 28.

On Nov 17, Seger is scheduled to release “I Knew You When,” his 18th studio album, which will be dedicated to his friend and fellow Detroit musician Glenn Frey, who died in 2016.

Rescheduled dates will be announced. Tickets for the postponed show will be redeemed at the rescheduled show. Refunds are available at point of purchase.

Timothy Finn: 816-234-4781, @phinnagain

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Fly over Arrowhead Stadium and see U2 concert stage

Fly over Arrowhead Stadium and see U2 concert stage 2:18

Fly over Arrowhead Stadium and see U2 concert stage
Ed Sheeran fans sing their favorite songs before his Sprint Center show 1:49

Ed Sheeran fans sing their favorite songs before his Sprint Center show
Lewis Del Mar's Max Harwood, Danny Miller talk about their start 5:22

Lewis Del Mar's Max Harwood, Danny Miller talk about their start

View More Video