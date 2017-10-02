Back to Rockville

October 2, 2017 8:19 AM

Betse & Clarke celebrate music traditions of the Ozarks in Star Sessions Oct. 2

By Timothy Finn

Betse Ellis and Clarke Wyatt have been involved in the Kansas City music community for decades.

Ellis was most prominently the fiddler and vocalist for the Wilders, an old-time country quartet she co-founded in the mid-1990s. She was also a member of Blue Museum, Blessed Broke and the Sawyers.

After the Wilders broke up in 2012, she started a solo career, which included the release of two albums, including “High Moon Order,” which celebrated her roots in old-time fiddle styles.

Clarke Wyatt is a multi-instrumentalist who has been a member of some of Kansas City’s most dynamic bands, including Mr. Marco’s V7s and Hairy Apes BMX.

In 2014, Ellis and Wyatt formed Betse & Clarke. As a duo (Ellis on fiddle, Wyatt on banjo), the two explore the traditions of old-time rural music, particularly the styles indigenous to the Ozarks in southern Missouri.

In 2016, they self-released their debut full-length album, “River Still Rise,” which, along with their EP, “Bird Notes,” is available at betseandclarke.com.

On Monday, Oct. 2, Betse & Clarke will perform for Star Sessions, the Kansas City Star’s local music showcase. The performance will be broadcast live on the Kansas City Star Facebook page at noon from the Blue Room in the historic 18th and Vine District.

Timothy Finn: 816-234-4781, @phinnagain

