Timothy Finn blogs about Kansas City's music scene

Soulful music of Dylan Guthrie and the Good Time Guys on Facebook Live today

By Timothy Finn

tfinn@kcstar.com

September 25, 2017 10:04 AM

Join us at noon today as we talk to and listen to the music of Dylan Guthrie and the Good Time Guys on Facebook Live’s Sessions.

Dylan Guthrie and the Good Time Guys got their start in the Yunnan province in China, where Guthrie and Olie Bowden took up a musical residency.

Upon returning to Kansas City from China, Guthrie and Bowden recruited several fellow musicians to join them in a music project: Lucas Parker, Alex Hartmann, Vik Govindarajan and Cody Stuber.

Dylan Guthrie and the Good Time Guys play a soulful mix of sounds from the ’60s and ’70s with some contemporary accents. They expect to release their debut album in 2018.

Timothy Finn: 816-234-4781, @phinnagain

