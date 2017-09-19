Tickets on sale Sept. 22: Jason Sudeikis hosts benefit, Niall Horan & Maren Morris

On sale Friday, Sept. 22
The Urge, Nov. 3, VooDoo. Ticket prices TBA.
Crystal Bowersox, Nov. 10, Knuckleheads. $15
Thundergong! hosted by Jason Sudeikis, Nov. 12, Uptown. Ticket prices TBA.
Bebe Rexha and Marc E. Bassy, Nov. 13, The Truman. $22-$222
Turnpike Troubadours, Nov. 16, Liberty Hall. $30
Jewel, Dec. 8, Uptown. Ticket prices TBA.
Milky Chance, Jan. 27, The Truman. $30-$35
Coin, Feb. 28, The Truman. $20-$25
Niall Horan with Maren Morris, Aug. 22, Starlight. $37-$107
On the way
Almost Kiss and KC/DC, Dec. 15, Ameristar. Ticket prices TBA. On sale Oct. 6.
Justin Moore with Dylan Scott, April 19, St. Joseph Civic Arena. Ticket prices TBA. On sale Oct. 27.
New and noteworthy
Katie Thiroux, Oct. 4, Californos. $20
Frankie Ballard with Forgotten Highway, Oct. 12, Kanza Hall. $20-$50
Jack DeJohnette, John Scofield, John Medeski and Larry Grenadier, Oct. 15, Yardley Hall. $15-$40
Dolewite, Oct. 27, VooDoo. $14-$23
Elizabeth Cook with Darrin Bradbury, Oct. 28, Knuckleheads. $15
Gogol Bordello, Oct. 31, Granada. $28
The BoDeans, Nov. 8, Knuckleheads. $25
Jamey Johnson, Nov. 9, VooDoo. $34.50-$228
Jai Wolf with Elohim, Nov. 17, The Truman. $18-$75
Tamir Hendelman, Nov. 18, 1900 Building. $25
Wade Bowen with Andrew Foshee, Nov. 18, The Truman. $22-$25
Bassem Youssef, Nov. 26, Kauffman Center. $39-$79
Making Movies, Dec. 2, Knuckleheads. $18
Walker McGuire, Dec. 6, Folly. $20
Trans-Siberian Orchestra, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve,” Dec. 9, Sprint Center. $38.50-$75
Alter Bridge, Dec. 12, VooDoo. $36-$152
Todd Rundgren, Dec. 15, VooDoo. $39-$236
Hermon Mehari Quintet, Dec. 17, Polsky Theatre. $20
Markiplier, Jan. 4, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $36.50-$126.50
Jim Norton, Jan. 20, Liberty Hall. $29-$34
Deborah Brown Quintet, Jan. 28, Polsky Theatre. $20
Tim Allen, Feb. 2, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $59.50-$99.50
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Feb. 13, The Truman. $25-$28
Charles Williams Trio, Feb. 18, Polsky Theatre. $20
Bully with Melkbelly, March 6, RecordBar. $15
Matt Otto Quintet, March 18, Polsky Theatre. $20
Also on sale
Four Year Strong with Seaway, Like Pacific and more, Sept. 21, Bottleneck. $18-$20
JJ Grey & Mofro with Ben Miller Band, Sept. 21, Knuckleheads. $32.50
P.O.S with Blackie, Steddy P and DJ Mahf, Sept. 21, Riot Room. $17-$20
Black Violin, Sept. 22, Lied Center. $11-$35
Déjà Vu, Sept. 22, Providence Medical Center Amphitheater. $22
Dennis DeYoung, Sept. 22, Ameristar. $45-$60
Gorillaz with Danny Brown, Sept. 22, Sprint Center. $46.25-$103.25
Secret Sisters, Sept. 22, Knuckleheads. $15
The Skatalites, Sept. 22, Crossroads KC. Free-$26.50
Wild Cub, Sept. 22, Riot Room. $15
Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears, Sept. 23, Granada. $15
EOTO, Sept. 23, Liberty Hall. $22
Frank Werth with Michael Moore and TCB Band, Sept. 23, VooDoo. $14-$38
Manchester Orchestra, Sept. 23, Crossroads KC. $25.50-$52.50
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, Sept. 23, Sprint Center. $71.50-$119.50
Wilco, Sept. 23, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$49.50
Andy Mineo, Sept. 24, The Truman. $25-$30
Boyce Avenue, Sept. 24, Granada. $25
Gabrielle Aplin, Sept. 24, RecordBar. $15
Kenny Rogers, Sept. 24, Lied Center. $26-$100
Rise Against with Pierce the Veil and White Lung, Sept. 24, Uptown. $37
Company of Thieves, Sept. 25, RecordBar. $15-$50
Damien Jurado, Sept. 25, Bottleneck. $15
Dark Star Orchestra, Sept. 25, Granada. $25
Falling in Reverse and All That Remains, Sept. 25, Liberty Hall. $25
Hard Working Americans, Sept. 26, Knuckleheads. $25
Lords of Acid with En Esch and Night Club, Sept. 26, Granada. $25
Pinegrove with Flørist and Lomelda, Sept. 26, Bottleneck. $15-$18
Stone Sour with Steel Panther and Cherry Bombs, Sept. 26, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $37.50
Sylvan Esso with Helando Negro, Sept. 26, Crossroads KC. $21.50-$71.50
The Weeknd with Gucci Mane and Nav, Sept. 26, Sprint Center. $39-$125
Marley Young with Gee Watts and more, Sept. 27, Riot Room. $15
Martin Sexton Trio, Sept. 27, Granada. $25
Matchbox Twenty and Counting Crows with Rivers & Rust, Sept. 27, Starlight. $29.50-$129.50
Frankie Cosmos with Ian Sweet, Sept. 27, Bottleneck. $15
Red Elivses, Sept. 27, Knuckleheads. $15
Crywolf, Sept. 28, Encore. $10-$65
JD McPherson, Sept. 28, Knuckleheads. $20
Whiskey Myers, Sept. 28, Knuckleheads. $15
Korn, Sept. 29, Uptown. $39.50
Monsters of Mock featuring Almost Kiss, KC/DC and Poison Overdose, Sept. 29, Crossroads KC. $6.50-$26.50
Outer Reaches, Sept. 29-30, Riot Room. $15-$20
Asleep at the Wheel, Sept. 30, Yardley Hall. $28-$44
California Honeydrops, Sept. 30, Knuckleheads. $17.50
Clint Black, Sept. 30, Ameristar. $40-$60
Tommy Castro & the Painkillers, Sept. 30, Knuckleheads. $20
Tristen with Jenny O., Sept. 30, Riot Room. $15
Curren$y, Oct. 1, Riot Room. $30
Moodie Black with Ebony Tusks, Oct. 1, Riot Room. $30
Pup, Oct. 1, Granada. $15
Between the Buried and Me with The Contortionist and more, Oct. 2, Granada. $20
John Moreland, Oct. 2, RecordBar. $15-$18
Kim Walker-Smith, Oct. 2, The Truman. $23.95-$41.95
Manilla Road with Vanlade, Oct. 2, Riot Room. $15
Dawes, Oct. 3, Madrid. $25-$45
Exodus and Obituary with Power Trip and Dust Bolt, Oct. 3, Granada. $22
Will Hoge, Oct. 3, Knuckleheads. $15
The xx, Oct. 3, Starlight. $36-$60
Joyner Lucas, Oct. 4, Riot Room. $15-$50
Kaleo with ZZ Ward, Oct. 4, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35
Nothing More, Oct. 4, The Truman. $17-$125
One Eyed Doll, Oct. 4, Aftershock. $15
Whethan, Oct. 4, Bottleneck. $16-$18
Willie Nelson & Family, Oct. 4, Starlight. $40.45-$180.45
Angel Olsen with Mount Moriah, Oct. 5, Granada. $20
Craig Wayne Boyd, Oct. 5, RecordBar. $18
Echosmith with Banners, Oct. 5, The Truman. $24-$79
Aaron Watson, Oct. 6, Uptown. $20
Itchy-O with Bacon Shoe and Scammers, Oct. 6, RecordBar. $15-$20
Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “Jumpin’ Down Route 66,” Oct. 6. Helzberg Hall. $31.50-$66.50
The Legend of Zelda Symphony of the Goddesses, Oct. 6, Music Hall. $44-$117
America, Oct. 7, Ameristar. $40-$55
Brian Stokes Mitchell with Kansas City Symphony, Oct. 7, Kauffman Center. $39-$119
JR JR, Oct. 7, RecordBar. $15-$17
Lacrae, Oct. 7, The Truman. $27.95-$159
Make It Funky, Oct. 7, Knuckleheads. $15
Alison Krauss and David Gray, Oct. 8, Starlight. $45-$145
Dave and Jimmy Nace with Chase McCoy, Oct. 8, Knuckleheads. $15
Dylan LeBlanc, Oct. 8, RecordBar. $15
Corb Lund, Oct. 8, Knuckleheads. $15
Motionless in White with The Amity Affliction and Miss May I, Oct. 9, The Truman. $25-$28
Benjamin Booker, Oct. 11, Bottleneck. $19-$20
The Early November and The Movielife with Racquet Club, Oct. 11, Riot Room. $15-$22
Jon Bellion, Oct. 11, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50
Mike Gordon, Oct. 11, Madrid. $30-$55
Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Oct. 11, Granada. $15
Tash Sultana, Oct. 11, RecordBar. Sold out.
The Bronx with Plague Vendor and ’68, Oct. 12, Riot Room. $20
Hanson, Oct. 12, Granada. $40
John Fullbright with Kevin Welch, Dustin Welch and Michael Frassco, Oct. 12, Knuckleheads. $20
Leftover Salmon with Shook Twins, Oct. 12, Knuckleheads. $25-$45
Marilyn Manson with Alice Glass and Hyborian, Oct. 12, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $43
Atlanta Rhythm Section, Oct. 13, Knuckleheads. $28.50
The Crystal Method with 2LiveCruz and Konsept, Oct. 13, Riot Room. $20
Knuckle Puck with Movements, With Confidents and Homesafe, Oct. 13, Bottleneck. $17-$20
Krewella, Oct. 13, The Truman. $22-$28
Matt Otto, Oct. 13, Musical Theater Heritage. $25
Queens of the Stone Age with Royal Blood, Oct. 13, Crossroads KC. $45-$99
Sam Baker, Oct. 13, Folly. $15-$50
Vance Joy with Misterwives, Smallpools and Amy Shark, Oct. 13, Kansas City Live! $15
VNV Nation with iVardensphere, Oct. 13, Granada. $25
Beats Antique, Oct. 14, Granada. $25
Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band with Nancy Wilson, Oct. 14, Sprint Center. $47-$125
Fed Up Fest with The Strumbellas, Cowboy Mouth, Me Like Bees and more, Oct. 14, Crossroads KC. $20-$60
Freakfest featuring Borgore and BeaGrillz, Oct. 14, Uptown. $25-$55
Soulfly with Cannabis Corpse, Noisem and Lody Kong, Oct. 14, Riot Room. $25
Toxic Reasons with Ultraman, Oct. 14, Bottleneck. $15-$25
The Trashcan Sinatras, Oct. 14, Knuckleheads. $25
Trick Pony, Oct. 14, Knuckleheads. $25
Greensky Bluegrass, Oct. 15, Uptown. $25-$45
Magpie Salute, Oct. 15, Knuckleheads. $37.50
Pixies with Mitski, Oct. 15, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $38-$48
Clean Bandit, Oct. 16, Uptown. $20
Craig Finn and The Uptown Controllers with John K. Samson, Oct. 17, RecordBar. $20-$25
Liquid Stranger and Manic Focus, Oct. 17, Granada. $17
Jason Boland and the Stragglers, Oct. 18, Granada. $15
Old 97’s, Oct. 18, Knuckleheads. $20
Penny & Sparrow, Oct. 18, Madrid. $20-$60
Wheeler Walker Jr., Oct. 18, Knuckleheads. Sold out.
Boris, Oct. 19, Granada. $18
Genitorturers with Evil Kunst and Vibralux, Oct. 19, Riot Room. $15-$17
Hoodie Allen, Oct. 19, The Truman. $30-$35
Janet Jackson, Oct. 19, Sprint Center. $39.50-$125
Junior Brown, Oct. 19, Knuckleheads. $20
Léon, Oct. 19, RecordBar. $15
Bobby Flores, Oct. 20, Knuckleheads. $19.50
Little River Band, Oct. 20, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $55-$65
Needtobreathe, Oct. 20, Uptown. $39-$55
Origin with Archspire and more, Oct. 20, Riot Room. $18-$20
Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn, Oct. 21, Lied Center. $16-$45
Brett Young, Oct. 21, The Truman. $25-$99
Crossroads Beer Fest featuring Katy Guillen & the Girls, Dolewite and more, Oct. 21, Crossroads KC. $28-$66.50
Funky Butt Brass Band, Oct. 21, Knuckleheads. $15
Kelley Hunt, Oct. 21, Knuckleheads. $20
Sherwood with Motherfolk and more, Oct. 21, Jackpot. $17
The B-52’s, Oct. 22, Uptown. $35-$135
Beach Boys, Oct. 22, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $49.50-$125
Los Angeles Azules, Oct. 22, Crossroads KC. $34-$81.50
Kesha, Oct. 23, Uptown. Sold out.
Iration with Fortunate Youth and Through the Roots, Oct. 24, Granada. $22
Lany, Oct. 24, The Truman. $20-$25
Nick Lowe with Los Straitjackets, Oct. 25, Knuckleheads. $35
Sammy Johnson and Anuhea with Mahi, Oct. 25, Riot Room. $17-$20
Maren Morris with Ryan Hurd, Oct. 26, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $20-$28
“Snap Judgment” Live, Oct. 26, Folly. $25-$75
Arcade Fire, Oct. 27, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $26-$154
Cults, Oct. 27, Riot Room. $18-$20
Flamin’ Groovies, Oct. 27, Knuckleheads. $18
The Floozies with Eprom and Maddy O’Neal, Oct. 27, Granada. $18
Katy Perry, Oct. 27, Sprint Center. $50.50-$130.50
Luke Combs, Oct. 27, The Truman. Sold out.
Ministry and Death Grips, Oct. 27, Uptown. $39-$100
Brujeria, Oct. 28, Granada. $20
Diamond Rio, Oct. 28, Ameristar. $35-$50
GRiZ, Oct. 28, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $34.99
Lee Ritenour, Oct. 28, Folly. $20-$25
Trombone Shorty, Oct. 28, The Truman. $32.50-$35
Poco, Oct. 29, Knuckleheads. $28.50
Regina Spektor, Oct. 29, Uptown. Sold out.
Susan Werner, Oct. 29, Lied Center. $16-$30
The Maine with Dreamers and Night Riots, Oct. 30, Granada. $25
The Used with Glassjaw, Oct. 31, Uptown. $37-$47
Yellow Claw, Oct. 31, The Truman. $25-$35
Diarrhea Planet, Nov. 1, Riot Room. $15
Nahko, Nov. 1, Uptown. $30
Snakehips, Nov. 1, Granada. $18
Bleep Bloop, Nov. 2, Encore. $15-$20
David Archuleta, Nov. 2, Knuckleheads. $25
Modern English with Emmaline Twist, Nov. 2, RecordBar. $20
Sebastian Maniscalco, Nov. 2, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $42.75-$62.75
50 Summers of Love featuring Micky Dolenz, Mark Lindsay, The Fab Four and more, Nov. 3, Ameristar. $50-$65
Descendents, Nov. 3, Uptown. $35-$50
Marc Brossard, Nov. 3, Knuckleheads. $25
Jackson Taylor & The Sinners, Nov. 3, Davey’s Uptown. $15
Nora En Pure with Longer Days, Nov. 3, Riot Room. $15
Slowdive, Nov. 3, The Truman. $28.50-$33
“Take Me to the River” featuring William Bell, Bobby Rush and Charlie Musselwhite, Nov. 3, Folly. $35-$65
Timeflies, Nov. 3, Granada. $25
Tommy Emmanuel and David Grisman, Nov. 3, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$65
Ambrosia, Nov. 4, Knuckleheads. $28.50
Theory of a Deadman, Nov. 4, Granada. $28
2Cellos, Nov. 5, Sprint Center. $31.50-$69.50
Beach Slang with Dave Hause and the Mermaid and Hannah Racecar, Nov. 5, Riot Room. $15-$18
Blues Traveler, Nov. 5, Uptown. $35-$75
Gwar, Nov. 5, Granada. $22
Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox, Nov. 5, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$105
Turnover with Elvis Depressedly and Emma Ruth Rundle, Nov. 5, Bottleneck. $17-$20
Victor Goines Duo, Nov. 6-7, Lied Center. $19-$35
Our Lady Peace, Nov. 7, The Truman. $25-$150
Spafford, Nov. 7, Bottleneck. $15
Victor Wooten Trio, Nov. 7, Madrid. $45
Death From Above, Nov. 8, The Truman. $27.50-$30.50
6lack with Sabrina Claudio, Nov. 9, Granada. $30
Bob Schneider, Nov. 9, Knuckleheads. $22.50
Brother Ali with Sa-Roc, Last Word and Sol Messiah, Nov. 9, Riot Room. $15-$18
The Infamous Stringdusters and The Travelin’ McCourys, Nov. 9, Madrid. $55
Peelander-Z, Nov. 9, RecordBar. $15-$17
“PJ Masks” Live!, Nov. 9, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50-$99.50
Positive Hits Tour featuring Skillet, Britt Nicole, Colton Dixon and more, Nov. 9, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $19-$50
Tyler, the Creator with Taco, Nov. 9, The Truman. Sold out.
Amigo the Devil and Andrew Sheppard with Mike Frazier and Wil Ridge, Nov. 10, Riot Room. $15
David Nail, Nov. 10, Kanza Hall. $20-$50
Demetri Martin, Nov. 10, Folly. $37.50
Ugly God, Nov. 10, Granada. $25
Bret Michaels, Nov. 11, Ameristar. $45-$60
Mayhem with Immolation and Black Anvil, Nov. 11, Granada. $25
Mike Epps, Nov. 11, Music Hall. $54-$77
O.A.R., Nov. 11, Uptown. $35-$66
Trivium and Arch Enemy, Nov. 11, The Truman. $27.50-$30
Trivium and Arch Enemy with While She Sleeps and Fit for an Autopsy, Nov. 11, The Truman. $27.50-$30
Vienna Boys Choir, Nov. 11, Kauffman Center. $19-$59
John Mulaney, Nov. 12, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $25-$35
Mason Jennings, Nov. 12, The Truman. $22-$25
Zay Hilfigerrr, Nov. 12, Granada. $20
Children of Bodom, Nov. 15, The Truman. $22-$25
Blue October, Nov. 15, Granada. $25
Lady Gaga, Nov. 15, Sprint Center. $46-$226
Cut Copy, Nov. 16, Granada. $22
Flying Lotus in 3D, Nov. 16, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50
Nick Offerman, Nov. 16, Uptown. $39-$65
Slow Magic, Nov. 16, RecordBar. $18
Cindy Wilson with Olivia Jean, Nov. 17, Riot Room. $20-$35
Noname, Nov. 17, Liberty Hall. $20-$25
Seven Lions with Tritonal and Kill the Noise, Nov. 17, Uptown. $27
Belphegor with Cryptopsy, Hate and more, Nov. 18, Riot Room. $20
Brandy Clark, Nov. 18, RecordBar. $20-$23
Chubby Carrier, Nov. 18, Knuckleheads. $15
James McMurtry, Nov. 18, Knuckleheads. $20
Molotov, Nov. 18, Granada. $29-$40
Story of the Year, Nov. 18, VooDoo. $25
AJJ, Nov. 19, Granada. $15
St. Vincent, Nov. 19, Uptown. $39-$54
Waterparks with As It Is, Chapel and Sleep On It, Nov. 20, Granada. $15
The Deslondes, Nov. 21, Riot Room. $15
I Prevail with We Came As Romans, The Word Alive and Escape the Fate, Nov. 21, The Truman. $24-$27
Danielle Nicole Band, Nov. 22, Knuckleheads. $15
Mac Lethal, Nov. 22, The Truman. $15-$17
Tonight’s the Night 2017: A Tribute to Neil Young, Nov. 22, Knuckleheads. $15
The Schwag, Nov. 23, Uptown. $12
Citizen with Sorority Noise and Great Grandpa, Nov. 24, Granada. $17
The Elders, Nov. 25, Knuckleheads. $15
Rittz with Sam Lachow and Eric Biddines, Nov. 25, Riot Room. $25-$28
“Shopkins Live!” Nov. 25, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $32.50-$42.50
Soil with Flaw, Gabriel and The Apocalypse, Nov. 28, Riot Room. $15-$20
Straight No Chaser, Nov. 29, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $34.50-$49.50
Chad Prather, Nov. 30, The Truman. $20-$33
Damien Escobar, Nov. 30, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$115
Whitechapel, Dec. 1, Granada. $22
Hollywood Undead, Dec. 2, The Truman. $25-$28
Madisen Ward and the Mama Bear, Dec. 2, Yardley Hall. $17-$30
The Wood Brothers, Dec. 4, The Truman. $25-$27
“Brain Candy Live,” starring Adam Savage and Michael Stevens, Dec. 5, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $38.50-$150
Thrice and Circa Survive, Dec. 5, Uptown. $30-$50
Ekali with Medasin and Judge, Dec. 6, RecordBar. $20
Home Free, Dec. 6, Uptown. $19-$106
Christmas with Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith, Dec. 8, Sprint Center. $39.50-$125
“My Favorite Murder” Live, Dec. 9, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$45
Spanish Harlem Orchestra, Dec. 9, Folly. $20-$25
Fish Fry Christmas Show, Dec. 10, Knuckleheads. $20
Evanescence, Dec. 11, Music Hall. $48-$92.50
Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “A Kansas City Christmas,” Dec. 13, Helzberg Hall. $31.50-$66.50
$uicideboy$, Dec. 15, Uptown. $28
Michale Graves, Dec. 16, Knuckleheads. $15
Illenium, Dec. 21, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $25
The Rainmakers, Dec. 30, Knuckleheads. $15
New Year’s Eve with Samantha Fish, Belairs and Atlantic Express, Dec. 31, Knuckleheads. $90
Destroyer with Mega Bog, Jan. 17, RecordBar. $20
Marcus Roberts Trio, Jan. 19, Folly. $20-$25
Margo Price, Jan. 23, Knuckleheads. $18
Josh Ritter and the Royal City Band, Jan. 30, Liberty Hall. $30-$45
Zach Stevenson, Sept. 23, Knuckleheads. $15
Ron Pope, Feb. 8, Granada. $18
Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas, Feb. 11, Lied Center. $16-$30
Neck Deep, Feb. 14, The Truman. $20-$55
Cyrille Aimee, Feb. 17, Folly. $20-$25
Janis Siegel, Feb. 26-27, Lied Center. $19-$35
Lorde, March 3, Sprint Center. $39.50-$99.50
Skinny Lister, March 5, Riot Room. $15
The Hot Sardines, March 9, Folly. $20-$25
Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “Lady Be Good,” March 9, Helzberg Hall. $31.50-$66.50
Arlo Guthrie, March 10, Yardley Hall. $38-$125
“One Night of Queen” by Gary Mullen and the Works, March 16, Yardley Hall. $38-$55
Riverdance, March 16-17, Kauffman Center. $39-$79
Tom Green, March 29, The Truman. $25-$33
Frank Waln, March 30, Lied Center. $14-$25
KU Jazz Ensemble with Anat Cohen, April 5, Lied Center. $14-$25
John McCutcheon, April 8, Lied Center. $16-$30
Hypnotic Brass Ensemble, April 17, Lied Center. $11-$25
SFJAZZ Collective, April 27, Folly. $20-$25
Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “Off the Wall: Pop Hits of the ’80s,” May 4, Helzberg Hall. $31.50-$66.50
“Whose Live Anyway?” May 5, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $38-$78
Shania Twain, July 24, Sprint Center. $29.95-$149.95
Compiled by Dan Kelly, dkelly@kcstar.com
