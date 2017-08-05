Primus/Clutch show moved indoors to the Uptown Theater

The prospects of prolonged heavy rain have prompted the promoters of Saturday night’s Primus/Clutch concert to move the show indoors. Originally scheduled for Crossroads KC, the show has been moved to the Uptown Theater.
The official statement, released Saturday afternoon:
“Due to the weather issues in Kansas city we are moving the Primus/Clutch show to the Uptown Theater. Doors will be open at 6 p.m. and the show will start at 7:30. Full refunds are available if you are unable to attend. ... For refund issues call 785-749-3434 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“VIP tickets and reserved tickets will be honored. If you have a reserved ticket you will have a seat in the back balcony or the floor. If you have a VIP ticket, you will receive early entry, access to the front balcony, limited access to front stage and access to the Encore bar.
“Tickets to the Uptown are first come first serve as we have a smaller capacity. You will receive a refund if you are unable to get into the venue due to legal capacity.
“We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience and understanding of the move as we believe this is the best option available.”
Timothy Finn: 816-234-4781, @phinnagain
Comments