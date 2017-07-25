Take a listen to KC’s Sara Morgan & Carl Butler

The July 24 Star Sessions featured Sara Morgan and Carl Butler playing at the Blue Room in the American Jazz Museum. Their lunchtime session was broadcast live on The Star’s Facebook page.
Morgan is a singer/songwriter from McGehee, Ark., who moved to Kansas City when she was 10. In 2011, several years after graduating from high school, she moved back to Arkansas to focus on her music. Two years later she released “Let Me Get There,” a six-song EP.
She moved back to Kansas City, where she has performed in various venues, including Knuckleheads and the Uptown Theater, and has opened for or performed with country stars like Loretta Lynn, Hal Ketchum, Nikki Lane and Samantha Fish. Most recently, she performed at the Boulevardia festival. She expects to release “Average Jane,” her first full-length, later this year.
Carl Butler has been playing music professionally in clubs and music venues in and around Kansas City for decades. He and his wife, Sharon, are pastors at the New Song Christian Fellowship, the nondenominational church they founded in Gladstone in 2002. The church’s services are designed especially for working, traveling musicians. Since 2009, he has hosted the weekly Carl Butler’s Gospel Lounge each Wednesday at Knuckleheads Saloon.
