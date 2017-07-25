Tickets go on sale Friday, July 28, for Damien Escobar’s Nov. 30 performance at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland.
KC tickets on sale July 28: Damien Escobar, The Crystal Method, Motionless in White

July 25, 2017 10:45 AM

On sale Friday, July 28

“Momma’s Boy,” Sept. 16, Music Hall. Ticket prices TBA.

Motionless in White with The Amity Affliction and Miss May I, Oct. 9, The Truman. $25-$28

The Crystal Method with 2LiveCruz and Konsept, Oct. 13, Riot Room. $20

Damien Escobar, Nov. 30, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$115

Hollywood Undead, Dec. 2, The Truman. $25-$28

New and noteworthy

Shreya Ghoshal, Sept. 3, Music Hall. $57-$281

Lake Street Dive, Sept. 4, Crossroads KC. $25-$76.50

Ben Harper & the Innocent Criminals, Sept. 13, Uptown. $45-$89

Blac Youngsta, Sept. 15, Blvd Nights. $28

Frank Werth with Michael Moore and TCB Band, Sept. 23, VooDoo. $14-$38

Wilco, Sept. 23, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$49.50

Stone Sour with Steel Panther and Cherry Bombs, Sept. 26, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $37.50

Echosmith with Banners, Oct. 5, The Truman. $24-$79

Mike Gordon, Oct. 11, Madrid. $30-$55

Leftover Salmon with Shook Twins, Oct. 12, Knuckleheads. $25-$45

Trick Pony, Oct. 14, Knuckleheads. $25

Kelley Hunt, Oct. 21, Knuckleheads. $20

Los Angeles Azules, Oct. 22, Crossroads KC. $34-$81.50

Cults, Oct. 27, Riot Room. $18-$20

Ministry and Death Grips, Oct. 27, Uptown. $39-$100

Regina Spektor, Oct. 29, Uptown. $35-$60

Sebastian Maniscalco, Nov. 2, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $42.75-$62.75

The Infamous Stringdusters and The Travelin’ McCourys, Nov. 9, Madrid. $55

Bret Michaels, Nov. 11, Ameristar. $45-$60

Mike Epps, Nov. 11, Music Hall. $54-$77

Children of Bodom, Nov. 15, The Truman. $22-$25

Nick Offerman, Nov. 16, Uptown. $39-$65

Molotov, Nov. 18, Granada. $29-$40

Illenium, Dec. 21, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $25

Josh Ritter and the Royal City Band, Jan. 30, Liberty Hall. $30-$45

Tom Green, March 29, The Truman. $25-$33

“Whose Live Anyway?” May 5, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $38-$78

Also on sale

Ensemble Ibérica with Making Movies, July 27, RecordBar. $20

Lyle Lovett and His Large Band, July 27, Lied Center. $19-$55

Randy Houser, July 27, Kansas City Live. $15

Tumbleweed Festival, July 27-29, LaBenite Riverfront Park. $69-$199

Vans Warped Tour featuring Attila, Bowling for Soup and more, July 27, Providence Amphitheater. $41-$52

Elvis Crespo, July 28, La Fiesta. $35-$75

Jerrod Niemann with CJ Solar, July 28, Knuckleheads. $20

Lee Greenwood and Crystal Gayle, July 28, Ameristar. $35-$55

Story of the Year, July 28, VooDoo. $25

Ted Nugent with Blue Oyster Cult, July 28, Providence Amphitheater. $20-$85

Air Supply, July 29, Ameristar. $45-$65

Bob, The Tribute, July 29, Prohibition Hall. $20

Chubby Carrier, July 29, Knuckleheads. $15

The Floozies with Big Wild, Russ Liquid and Gecko, July 29, Crossroads KC. $14-$66.50

Georgia Satellites, July 29, Legacy Park Amphitheater, Lee’s Summit. $15

Stephen Stills and Judy Collins, July 30, Yardley Hall. $46-$175

Branford Marsalis Quartet with Kurt Elling, July 31, Kauffman Center. $35.50-$75.50

Slayer with Lamb of God and Behemoth, Aug. 1, Providence Amphitheater. $49.50-$65

Lucinda Williams, Aug. 2, Knuckleheads. $35

Alt-J with Sohn, Aug. 3, Starlight. $35-$59.50

Bob Schneider with Travis Linville, Aug. 3, Knuckleheads. $22.50

Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live!, Aug. 3, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$49.50

Justin Moore with Noe Palma, Aug. 4, Kearney Amphitheater. $50

Mac Lethal with Loogey and more, Aug. 4, Riot Room. $15

Paper Diamond with Troyboi and Ekali, Aug. 4, Crossroads KC. $20-$55

RL Grime with What So Not, Graves and Longer Days, Aug. 4, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $30-$35

Julien Baker with Luray, Aug. 5, Granada. $15

Primus with Clutch, Aug. 5, Crossroads KC. $36.50-$85.50

Uncle Kracker, Aug. 5, Legacy Park Amphitheater, Lee’s Summit. $25

Young the Giant with Cold War Kids and Joywave, Aug. 5, Starlight. $29.95-$149.95

Jim Lauderdale, Aug. 6, Knuckleheads. $30

Mondo Cozmo with Billy Raffoul, Aug. 7, RecordBar. $15

Fleet Foxes, Aug. 8, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $36-$40.50

One OK Rock with Set It Off and Palisades, Aug. 8, Granada. $22

Seether with Letters From the Fire, Aug. 8, Uptown. $37

Bruno Mars, Aug. 9, Sprint Center. $49.50-$125

Cracker, Aug. 9, Knuckleheads. $20

Earl and Them, Aug. 10, Knuckleheads. $15

SahBabii, Aug. 10, Granada. $18

Sawyer Brown with Royal Wade Kimes, Aug. 10, Missouri State Fair. $5-$10

Tab Benoit, Aug. 10-11, Knuckleheads. $25

Green Day with Catfish and the Bottlemen, Aug. 11, Sprint Center. $29.50-$89.50

Halestorm with Skylar Grey, Aug. 11, Missouri State Fair. $30-$50

Morris Day and the Time, Aug. 11, VooDoo. $41-$79

Alan Jackson with Lee Ann Womack, Aug. 12, Missouri State Fair. $30-$55

The Elders, Aug. 12, Kanza Hall. $18

Jarren Benton, Aug. 12, Aftershock. $20

Herbie Hancock, Aug. 12, Kauffman Center. $54.50-$159.50

Logic with Joey Bada$$ and Big Lenbo, Aug. 12, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $29.50-$49.50

Los Lobos and Los Lonely Boys, Aug. 12, Knuckleheads. $45

The New Pornographers, Aug. 12, Liberty Hall. $25-$30

Tour de Fat featuring Atlas Genius, Aug. 12, Crossroads KC. $15-$20

The Melvins with Spotlights, Aug. 13, Bottleneck. $19

Coldplay, Aug. 15, Sprint Center. $29.50-$225

Foreigner with Cheap Trick and Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience, Aug. 15, Starlight. $29.95-$149.95

Granger Smith with Chris Lane, Aug. 15, Missouri State Fair. $25-$35

The Piano Guys, Aug. 15, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$149.50

Do You Feel, Aug. 16, Riot Room. $18

Idina Menzel, Aug. 16, Starlight. $30-$130

Kendrick Lamar with YG and D.R.A.M., Aug. 16, Sprint Center. $39.50-$99.50

Travis Tritt with Charlie Daniels Band, Marshall Tucker Band and Outlaws, Aug. 16, Missouri State Fair. $30-$50

The Bayou Soul Review, Aug. 17, Knuckleheads. $20

Railroad Earth and Moe., Aug. 17, Uptown. $29.50

For King & Country with Jordan Feliz, Aug. 17, Missouri State Fair. $15-$20

Lady Antebellum with Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young, Aug. 17, Sprint Center. $29.50-$66.25

The All-American Rejects, Aug. 18, Liberty Hall. $25

Capital Cities, Aug. 18, KC Live. $15-$45

Casey Donahew with Wade Bowen and Mo Pitney, Aug. 18, Missouri State Fair. $25-$35

Dave Rawlings Machine, Aug. 18, Folly. $24.50-$37.50

Die Antwoord, Aug, 18, Uptown. $35

Jonathan Jackson and Enation, Aug. 18, Knuckleheads. $20

Marco Antonio Solís, Aug. 18, Sprint Center. $61-$151

Mayday with Demrick, 1 Ton of Potluck and more, Aug. 18, Riot Room. $17-$20

Moonshine Bandits, Aug. 18, Bottleneck. $15

Presley, Perkins, Lewis and Cash: A Night to Remember, Aug. 18, VooDoo. $23-$43

Texas Hippie Coalition, Aug. 18, Aftershock. $18

Lez Zepplin, Aug. 19, Crossroads KC. $11.50-$51.50

Little Big Town with Seth Ennis, Aug. 19, Missouri State Fair. $30-$55

Luke Pell with Rusty Lafoon, Aug. 19, Kanza Hall. $10-$40

Ralphie May, Aug. 19, Ameristar. $25-$45

Soul Revival with Paula Saunders, Misha Roberts and Asa Barnes, Aug. 19, RecordBar. $15-$20

Father John Misty with Tennis, Aug. 20, Crossroads KC. $35-$75

Marty Friedman with Scale the Summit and The Fine Constant, Aug. 20, Riot Room. $20

The Weepies, Aug. 20, Knuckleheads. $25

City and Colour, Aug. 21, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35

Jerry Douglas Band, Aug. 24, Knuckleheads. $25

Marduk with Incantation, Abysmal Dawn and Stonehaven, Aug. 24, Riot Room. $20

Hairball, Aug. 25, Crossroads KC. $11.50-$36.50

Arsenio Hall, Aug. 26, Argosy. $30

The Leo Project with Leering Heathens, Aug. 26, Riot Room. $20

Montgomery Gentry, Joe Diffie, Restless Heart, Sammy Kershaw and more, Aug. 26, Providence Amphitheater. $19-$90

Ray Wylie Hubbard, Aug. 26, Knuckleheads. $20

The Samples with Andy Frasco featuring the MGDs, Aug. 26, Crossroads KC. $19.50-$61.50

Sister Hazel with Cowboy Mouth, Aug. 26, Crossroads KC. $19.50-$66.50

2 Chainz, Aug. 27, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $38.50

Ben Folds, Aug. 27, Liberty Hall. $45-$85

Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey, Aug. 27, Sprint Center. $29.95-$500

Pentatonix, Aug. 27, Providence Amphitheater. $29.50-$85

“12th Street Jump” Live featuring Bobby Watson, Aug 29, Musical Theater Heritage. $25

Garrison Keillor, Aug. 29, Uptown. $55-$275

Trailer Park Boys, Aug. 29, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $34.50-$64.50

Umphrey’s McGee with Aqueous, Aug. 31, Crossroads KC. $25-$75

Anthony Gomes, Tom Hall and Junebug and the Porch Lights, Sept. 1, Knuckleheads. $15

The Dan Band, Sept. 1, VooDoo. $25

DevilDriver with 36 Crazyfists and more, Sept. 1, Riot Room. $22-$25

Indigo Girls, Sept. 2, Crossroads KC. $25-$76.50

The Living End, Sept. 2, Riot Room. $20

Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga, Sept. 3, Sprint Center. $51-$131

John Butler Trio, Sept. 3, Crossroads KC. $25-$76.50

SZA with Smino and Ravyn Lenae, Sept. 3, Uptown. $25

White Linen Party featuring Dru Hill, Sept. 3, VooDoo. $54-$69

Dada, Sept. 4, Riot Room. $15-$20

Sawyer Fredericks with Brent Cowles, Sept. 5, Knuckleheads. $20

Weedeater with Telekinetic Yeti, Sept. 5, Riot Room. $15-$17

Yes featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin and Rick Wakeman, Sept. 5, Kauffman Center. $65.50-$135.50

Dancefestopia, Sept. 7-10, La Benite Riverfront Park. $164.97-$284.97

Insomnium, Sept. 7, Aftershock. $18

Buzz Beach Ball featuring Snoop Dogg, Weezer, Foster the People, Run the Jewels and more, Sept. 8-9, Children’s Mercy Park. $44-$339

Don McLean, Sept. 8, Crossroads KC. $34-$81.50

Inquisition with Uada and Volahn, Sept. 8, Riot Room. $17-$20

Busta Rhymes, Sept. 9, Crossroads KC. $44-$124

Joy Zimmerman and Jimmy Dyke, Sept. 9, Knuckleheads. $15

Prozak, Sept. 9, Bottleneck. $15

Ying Yang Twins with John Price, Sept. 9, Riot Room. $25

Venom Inc with Goatwhore, Toxic Holocaust and The Convalescence, Sept. 10, Riot Room. $22-$99

Seu Jorge, Sept. 11, Liberty Hall. $35-$215

Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, Sept. 12, Knuckleheads. $18

U2, Sept. 12, Arrowhead Stadium. Ticket prices $35-$70

Bobby Rush, Sept. 13, Knuckleheads. $22.50

Decapitated and Thy Art Is Murder with Fallujah and Ghost Bath, Sept. 13, Granada. $20

The Mountain Goats, Sept. 14, Madrid. $36

Taj Mahal and Keb’ Mo’, Sept. 14, Uptown. $35-$125

Darlingside, Sept. 15, RecordBar. $16-$20

Slippery When Wet, Sept. 15, VooDoo. $14-$20

The Steel Wheels, Sept. 15, Knuckleheads. $15

William Michael Morgan, Sept. 15, Legacy Park Amphitheater, Lee’s Summit. $20

Carbon Leaf, Sept. 16, RecordBar. $15-$17

Dirty Rotten Imbeciles with Deathwish and more, Sept. 16, Riot Room. $15-$17

Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors, Sept. 16, Liberty Hall. $20-$75

Eli Young Band, Sept. 16, Granada. $22

Froggy Fresh, Sept. 16, Bottleneck. $15-$50

Riverside Music Fest featuring 38 Special, Sept. 16, E.H. Young Riverfront Park. $25-$40

Skid-O-Rama Fest with Shadows of Night, Mysterians, Crayons and more, Sept. 16, Knuckleheads. $20

Tech N9ne, Sept. 16, The Truman. $35

Tom Russell, Sept. 16, Knuckleheads. $35

XYLØ, Sept. 16, Riot Room. $15

Banks, Sept. 17, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $25

Roky Erickson with Death Valley Girls, Sept. 17, RecordBar. $22-$25

Stiff Little Fingers, Sept. 17, Granada. $20

Emmet Cohen, Sept. 18-19, Lied Center. $19-$35

Jonny Lang, Sept. 18, Knuckleheads. $32.50

The Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band and Beth Hart, Sept. 18, Uptown. $38-$88

Tops, Sept. 18, RecordBar. $15-$17

Tove Lo with Daye Jack, Sept. 18, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $27.50

Sacred Reich with Byzantine and more, Sept. 19, Riot Room. $17-$20

Andrew W.K., Sept. 20, RecordBar. $18-$22

Dead Cross, Sept. 20, Liberty Hall. $25-$50

GBH, Sept. 20, Riot Room. $20

Joe Purdy with Amy Vachal, Sept. 20, Bottleneck. $19-$21

Thundercat, Sept. 20, Granada. $18

Four Year Strong with Seaway, Like Pacific and more, Sept. 21, Bottleneck. $18-$20

JJ Grey & Mofro with Ben Miller Band, Sept. 21, Knuckleheads. $32.50

P.O.S with Blackie, Steddy P and DJ Mahf, Sept. 21, Riot Room. $17-$20

Black Violin, Sept. 22, Lied Center. $11-$35

Dennis DeYoung, Sept. 22, Ameristar. $45-$60

Gorillaz with Danny Brown, Sept. 22, Sprint Center. $46.25-$103.25

Secret Sisters, Sept. 22, Knuckleheads. $15

The Skatalites, Sept. 22, Crossroads KC. Free-$26.50

Wild Cub, Sept. 22, Riot Room. $15

Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears, Sept. 23, Granada. $15

Manchester Orchestra, Sept. 23, Crossroads KC. $25.50-$52.50

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, Sept. 23, Sprint Center. $71.50-$119.50

Zach Stevenson, Sept. 23, Knuckleheads. $15

Andy Mineo, Sept. 24, The Truman. $25-$30

Boyce Avenue, Sept. 24, Granada. $25

Kenny Rogers, Sept. 24, Lied Center. $26-$100

Rise Against with Pierce the Veil and White Lung, Sept. 24, Uptown. $37

Company of Thieves, Sept. 25, RecordBar. $15-$50

Dark Star Orchestra, Sept. 25, Granada. $25

Gavin DeGraw, Sept. 26, Madrid. $35-$115

Hard Working Americans, Sept. 26, Knuckleheads. $25

Lords of Acid with En Esch and Night Club, Sept. 26, Granada. $25

Pinegrove with Flørist and Lomelda, Sept. 26, Bottleneck. $15-$18

Sylvan Esso with Helando Negro, Sept. 26, Crossroads KC. $21.50-$71.50

The Weeknd with Gucci Mane and Nav, Sept. 26, Sprint Center. $39-$125

Martin Sexton Trio, Sept. 27, Granada. $25

Matchbox Twenty and Counting Crows with Rivers & Rust, Sept. 27, Starlight. $29.50-$129.50

Frankie Cosmos with Ian Sweet, Sept. 27, Bottleneck. $15

Whiskey Myers, Sept. 28, Knuckleheads. $15

Monsters of Mock featuring Almost Kiss, KC/DC and Poison Overdose, Sept. 29, Crossroads KC. $6.50-$26.50

Outer Reaches, Sept. 29-30, Riot Room. $15-$20

Asleep at the Wheel, Sept. 30, Yardley Hall. $28-$44

California Honeydrops, Sept. 30, Knuckleheads. $17.50

Clint Black, Sept. 30, Ameristar. $40-$60

Tommy Castro & the Painkillers, Sept. 30, Knuckleheads. $20

Tristen with Jenny O., Sept. 30, Riot Room. $15

Pup, Oct. 1, Granada. $15

Between the Buried and Me with The Contortionist and more, Oct. 2, Granada. $20

John Moreland, Oct. 2, RecordBar. $15-$18

Manilla Road with Vanlade, Oct. 2, Riot Room. $15

Exodus and Obituary with Power Trip and Dust Bolt, Oct. 3, Granada. $22

Will Hoge, Oct. 3, Knuckleheads. $15

The xx, Oct. 3, Starlight. $36-$60

Kaleo with ZZ Ward, Oct. 4, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35

Nothing More, Oct. 4, The Truman. $17-$125

Whethan, Oct. 4, Bottleneck. $16-$18

Willie Nelson & Family, Oct. 4, Starlight. $40.45-$180.45

Angel Olsen with Mount Moriah, Oct. 5, Granada. $20

Aaron Watson, Oct. 6, Uptown. $20

Itchy-O with Bacon Shoe and Scammers, Oct. 6, RecordBar. $15-$20

The Legend of Zelda Symphony of the Goddesses, Oct. 6, Music Hall. $44-$117

America, Oct. 7, Ameristar. $40-$55

Brian Stokes Mitchell with Kansas City Symphony, Oct. 7, Kauffman Center. $39-$119

JR JR, Oct. 7, RecordBar. $15-$17

Alison Krauss and David Gray, Oct. 8, Starlight. $45-$145

Dylan LeBlanc, Oct. 8, RecordBar. $15

Benjamin Booker, Oct. 11, Bottleneck. $19-$20

The Early November and The Movielife with Racquet Club, Oct. 11, Riot Room. $15-$22

Jon Bellion, Oct. 11, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50

Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Oct. 11, Granada. $15

Tash Sultana, Oct. 11, RecordBar. Sold out.

Hanson, Oct. 12, Granada. $40

John Fullbright with Kevin Welch, Dustin Welch and Michael Frassco, Oct. 12, Knuckleheads. $20

Krewella, Oct. 13, The Truman. $22-$28

Matt Otto, Oct. 13, Musical Theater Heritage. $25

Queens of the Stone Age with Royal Blood, Oct. 13, Crossroads KC. $45-$99

Sam Baker, Oct. 13, Folly. $15-$50

VNV Nation with iVardensphere, Oct. 13, Granada. $25

Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band with Nancy Wilson, Oct. 14, Sprint Center. $47-$125

Freakfest featuring Borgore and BeaGrillz, Oct. 14, Uptown. $25-$55

Soulfly with Cannabis Corpse, Noisem and Lody Kong, Oct. 14, Riot Room. $25

Magpie Salute, Oct. 15, Knuckleheads. $37.50

Pixies with Mitski, Oct. 15, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $38-$48

Clean Bandit, Oct. 16, Uptown. $20

Old 97’s, Oct. 18, Knuckleheads. $20

Penny & Sparrow, Oct. 18, Madrid. $20-$60

Wheeler Walker Jr., Oct. 18, Knuckleheads. $16

Boris, Oct. 19, Granada. $18

Genitorturers with Evil Kunst and Vibralux, Oct. 19, Riot Room. $15-$17

Janet Jackson, Oct. 19, Sprint Center. $39.50-$125

Léon, Oct. 19, RecordBar. $15

Bobby Flores, Oct. 20, Knuckleheads. $19.50

Little River Band, Oct. 20, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $55-$65

Needtobreathe, Oct. 20, Uptown. $39-$55

Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn, Oct. 21, Lied Center. $16-$45

The B-52’s, Oct. 22, Uptown. $35-$135

Beach Boys, Oct. 22, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $49.50-$125

Lany, Oct. 24, The Truman. $20-$25

Maren Morris with Ryan Hurd, Oct. 26, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $20-$28

Arcade Fire, Oct. 27, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $26-$154

Cults, Oct. 27, Riot Room. $18-$20

Flamin’ Groovies, Oct. 27, Knuckleheads. $18

Katy Perry, Oct. 27, Sprint Center. $50.50-$130.50

Brujeria, Oct. 28, Granada. $20

Diamond Rio, Oct. 28, Ameristar. $35-$50

Trombone Shorty, Oct. 28, The Truman. $32.50-$35

Poco, Oct. 29, Knuckleheads. $28.50

Susan Werner, Oct. 29, Lied Center. $16-$30

The Maine with Dreamers and Night Riots, Oct. 30, Granada. $25

Yellow Claw, Oct. 31, The Truman. $25-$35

50 Summers of Love featuring Micky Dolenz, Mark Lindsay, The Fab Four and more, Nov. 3, Ameristar. $50-$65

Descendents, Nov. 3, Uptown. $35-$50

Slowdive, Nov. 3, The Truman. $28.50-$33

“Take Me to the River” featuring William Bell, Bobby Rush and Charlie Musselwhite, Nov. 3, Folly. $35-$65

Timeflies, Nov. 3, Granada. $25

Tommy Emmanuel and David Grisman, Nov. 3, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$65

2Cellos, Nov. 5, Sprint Center. $31.50-$69.50

Blues Traveler, Nov. 5, Uptown. $35-$75

Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox, Nov. 5, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$105

Turnover with Elvis Depressedly and Emma Ruth Rundle, Nov. 5, Bottleneck. $17-$20

Victor Goines Duo, Nov. 6-7, Lied Center. $19-$35

Spafford, Nov. 7, Bottleneck. $15

Victor Wooten Trio, Nov. 7, Madrid. $45

“PJ Masks” Live!, Nov. 9, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50-$99.50

Positive Hits Tour featuring Skillet, Britt Nicole, Colton Dixon and more, Nov. 9, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $19-$50

Demetri Martin, Nov. 10, Folly. $37.50

O.A.R., Nov. 11, Uptown. $35-$66

Vienna Boys Choir, Nov. 11, Kauffman Center. $19-$59

John Mulaney, Nov. 12, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $25-$35

Blue October, Nov. 15, Granada. $25

Lady Gaga, Nov. 15, Sprint Center. $46-$226

Brandy Clark, Nov. 18, RecordBar. $20-$23

James McMurtry, Nov. 18, Knuckleheads. $20

AJJ, Nov. 19, Granada. $15

St. Vincent, Nov. 19, Uptown. $39-$54

“Shopkins Live!” Nov. 25, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $32.50-$42.50

Straight No Chaser, Nov. 29, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $34.50-$49.50

Chad Prather, Nov. 30, The Truman. $20-$33

Madisen Ward and the Mama Bear, Dec. 2, Yardley Hall. $17-$30

New Year’s Eve with Samantha Fish, Belairs and Atlantic Express, Dec. 31, Knuckleheads. $90

Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas, Feb. 11, Lied Center. $16-$30

Janis Siegel, Feb. 26-27, Lied Center. $19-$35

Lorde, March 3, Sprint Center. $39.50-$99.50

Arlo Guthrie, March 10, Yardley Hall. $38-$125

One Night of Queen” by Gary Mullen and the Works, March 16, Yardley Hall. $38-$55

Frank Waln, March 30, Lied Center. $14-$25

KU Jazz Ensemble with Anat Cohen, April 5, Lied Center. $14-$25

John McCutcheon, April 8, Lied Center. $16-$30

Hypnotic Brass Ensemble, April 17, Lied Center. $11-$25

Compiled by Dan Kelly, dkelly@kcstar.com

