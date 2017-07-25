KC tickets on sale July 28: Damien Escobar, The Crystal Method, Motionless in White

On sale Friday, July 28
“Momma’s Boy,” Sept. 16, Music Hall. Ticket prices TBA.
Motionless in White with The Amity Affliction and Miss May I, Oct. 9, The Truman. $25-$28
The Crystal Method with 2LiveCruz and Konsept, Oct. 13, Riot Room. $20
Damien Escobar, Nov. 30, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$115
Hollywood Undead, Dec. 2, The Truman. $25-$28
New and noteworthy
Shreya Ghoshal, Sept. 3, Music Hall. $57-$281
Lake Street Dive, Sept. 4, Crossroads KC. $25-$76.50
Ben Harper & the Innocent Criminals, Sept. 13, Uptown. $45-$89
Blac Youngsta, Sept. 15, Blvd Nights. $28
Frank Werth with Michael Moore and TCB Band, Sept. 23, VooDoo. $14-$38
Wilco, Sept. 23, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$49.50
Stone Sour with Steel Panther and Cherry Bombs, Sept. 26, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $37.50
Echosmith with Banners, Oct. 5, The Truman. $24-$79
Mike Gordon, Oct. 11, Madrid. $30-$55
Leftover Salmon with Shook Twins, Oct. 12, Knuckleheads. $25-$45
Trick Pony, Oct. 14, Knuckleheads. $25
Kelley Hunt, Oct. 21, Knuckleheads. $20
Los Angeles Azules, Oct. 22, Crossroads KC. $34-$81.50
Cults, Oct. 27, Riot Room. $18-$20
Ministry and Death Grips, Oct. 27, Uptown. $39-$100
Regina Spektor, Oct. 29, Uptown. $35-$60
Sebastian Maniscalco, Nov. 2, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $42.75-$62.75
The Infamous Stringdusters and The Travelin’ McCourys, Nov. 9, Madrid. $55
Bret Michaels, Nov. 11, Ameristar. $45-$60
Mike Epps, Nov. 11, Music Hall. $54-$77
Children of Bodom, Nov. 15, The Truman. $22-$25
Nick Offerman, Nov. 16, Uptown. $39-$65
Molotov, Nov. 18, Granada. $29-$40
Illenium, Dec. 21, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $25
Josh Ritter and the Royal City Band, Jan. 30, Liberty Hall. $30-$45
Tom Green, March 29, The Truman. $25-$33
“Whose Live Anyway?” May 5, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $38-$78
Also on sale
Ensemble Ibérica with Making Movies, July 27, RecordBar. $20
Lyle Lovett and His Large Band, July 27, Lied Center. $19-$55
Randy Houser, July 27, Kansas City Live. $15
Tumbleweed Festival, July 27-29, LaBenite Riverfront Park. $69-$199
Vans Warped Tour featuring Attila, Bowling for Soup and more, July 27, Providence Amphitheater. $41-$52
Elvis Crespo, July 28, La Fiesta. $35-$75
Jerrod Niemann with CJ Solar, July 28, Knuckleheads. $20
Lee Greenwood and Crystal Gayle, July 28, Ameristar. $35-$55
Story of the Year, July 28, VooDoo. $25
Ted Nugent with Blue Oyster Cult, July 28, Providence Amphitheater. $20-$85
Air Supply, July 29, Ameristar. $45-$65
Bob, The Tribute, July 29, Prohibition Hall. $20
Chubby Carrier, July 29, Knuckleheads. $15
The Floozies with Big Wild, Russ Liquid and Gecko, July 29, Crossroads KC. $14-$66.50
Georgia Satellites, July 29, Legacy Park Amphitheater, Lee’s Summit. $15
Stephen Stills and Judy Collins, July 30, Yardley Hall. $46-$175
Branford Marsalis Quartet with Kurt Elling, July 31, Kauffman Center. $35.50-$75.50
Slayer with Lamb of God and Behemoth, Aug. 1, Providence Amphitheater. $49.50-$65
Lucinda Williams, Aug. 2, Knuckleheads. $35
Alt-J with Sohn, Aug. 3, Starlight. $35-$59.50
Bob Schneider with Travis Linville, Aug. 3, Knuckleheads. $22.50
Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live!, Aug. 3, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$49.50
Justin Moore with Noe Palma, Aug. 4, Kearney Amphitheater. $50
Mac Lethal with Loogey and more, Aug. 4, Riot Room. $15
Paper Diamond with Troyboi and Ekali, Aug. 4, Crossroads KC. $20-$55
RL Grime with What So Not, Graves and Longer Days, Aug. 4, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $30-$35
Julien Baker with Luray, Aug. 5, Granada. $15
Primus with Clutch, Aug. 5, Crossroads KC. $36.50-$85.50
Uncle Kracker, Aug. 5, Legacy Park Amphitheater, Lee’s Summit. $25
Young the Giant with Cold War Kids and Joywave, Aug. 5, Starlight. $29.95-$149.95
Jim Lauderdale, Aug. 6, Knuckleheads. $30
Mondo Cozmo with Billy Raffoul, Aug. 7, RecordBar. $15
Fleet Foxes, Aug. 8, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $36-$40.50
One OK Rock with Set It Off and Palisades, Aug. 8, Granada. $22
Seether with Letters From the Fire, Aug. 8, Uptown. $37
Bruno Mars, Aug. 9, Sprint Center. $49.50-$125
Cracker, Aug. 9, Knuckleheads. $20
Earl and Them, Aug. 10, Knuckleheads. $15
SahBabii, Aug. 10, Granada. $18
Sawyer Brown with Royal Wade Kimes, Aug. 10, Missouri State Fair. $5-$10
Tab Benoit, Aug. 10-11, Knuckleheads. $25
Green Day with Catfish and the Bottlemen, Aug. 11, Sprint Center. $29.50-$89.50
Halestorm with Skylar Grey, Aug. 11, Missouri State Fair. $30-$50
Morris Day and the Time, Aug. 11, VooDoo. $41-$79
Alan Jackson with Lee Ann Womack, Aug. 12, Missouri State Fair. $30-$55
The Elders, Aug. 12, Kanza Hall. $18
Jarren Benton, Aug. 12, Aftershock. $20
Herbie Hancock, Aug. 12, Kauffman Center. $54.50-$159.50
Logic with Joey Bada$$ and Big Lenbo, Aug. 12, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $29.50-$49.50
Los Lobos and Los Lonely Boys, Aug. 12, Knuckleheads. $45
The New Pornographers, Aug. 12, Liberty Hall. $25-$30
Tour de Fat featuring Atlas Genius, Aug. 12, Crossroads KC. $15-$20
The Melvins with Spotlights, Aug. 13, Bottleneck. $19
Coldplay, Aug. 15, Sprint Center. $29.50-$225
Foreigner with Cheap Trick and Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience, Aug. 15, Starlight. $29.95-$149.95
Granger Smith with Chris Lane, Aug. 15, Missouri State Fair. $25-$35
The Piano Guys, Aug. 15, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$149.50
Do You Feel, Aug. 16, Riot Room. $18
Idina Menzel, Aug. 16, Starlight. $30-$130
Kendrick Lamar with YG and D.R.A.M., Aug. 16, Sprint Center. $39.50-$99.50
Travis Tritt with Charlie Daniels Band, Marshall Tucker Band and Outlaws, Aug. 16, Missouri State Fair. $30-$50
The Bayou Soul Review, Aug. 17, Knuckleheads. $20
Railroad Earth and Moe., Aug. 17, Uptown. $29.50
For King & Country with Jordan Feliz, Aug. 17, Missouri State Fair. $15-$20
Lady Antebellum with Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young, Aug. 17, Sprint Center. $29.50-$66.25
The All-American Rejects, Aug. 18, Liberty Hall. $25
Capital Cities, Aug. 18, KC Live. $15-$45
Casey Donahew with Wade Bowen and Mo Pitney, Aug. 18, Missouri State Fair. $25-$35
Dave Rawlings Machine, Aug. 18, Folly. $24.50-$37.50
Die Antwoord, Aug, 18, Uptown. $35
Jonathan Jackson and Enation, Aug. 18, Knuckleheads. $20
Marco Antonio Solís, Aug. 18, Sprint Center. $61-$151
Mayday with Demrick, 1 Ton of Potluck and more, Aug. 18, Riot Room. $17-$20
Moonshine Bandits, Aug. 18, Bottleneck. $15
Presley, Perkins, Lewis and Cash: A Night to Remember, Aug. 18, VooDoo. $23-$43
Texas Hippie Coalition, Aug. 18, Aftershock. $18
Lez Zepplin, Aug. 19, Crossroads KC. $11.50-$51.50
Little Big Town with Seth Ennis, Aug. 19, Missouri State Fair. $30-$55
Luke Pell with Rusty Lafoon, Aug. 19, Kanza Hall. $10-$40
Ralphie May, Aug. 19, Ameristar. $25-$45
Soul Revival with Paula Saunders, Misha Roberts and Asa Barnes, Aug. 19, RecordBar. $15-$20
Father John Misty with Tennis, Aug. 20, Crossroads KC. $35-$75
Marty Friedman with Scale the Summit and The Fine Constant, Aug. 20, Riot Room. $20
The Weepies, Aug. 20, Knuckleheads. $25
City and Colour, Aug. 21, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35
Jerry Douglas Band, Aug. 24, Knuckleheads. $25
Marduk with Incantation, Abysmal Dawn and Stonehaven, Aug. 24, Riot Room. $20
Hairball, Aug. 25, Crossroads KC. $11.50-$36.50
Arsenio Hall, Aug. 26, Argosy. $30
The Leo Project with Leering Heathens, Aug. 26, Riot Room. $20
Montgomery Gentry, Joe Diffie, Restless Heart, Sammy Kershaw and more, Aug. 26, Providence Amphitheater. $19-$90
Ray Wylie Hubbard, Aug. 26, Knuckleheads. $20
The Samples with Andy Frasco featuring the MGDs, Aug. 26, Crossroads KC. $19.50-$61.50
Sister Hazel with Cowboy Mouth, Aug. 26, Crossroads KC. $19.50-$66.50
2 Chainz, Aug. 27, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $38.50
Ben Folds, Aug. 27, Liberty Hall. $45-$85
Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey, Aug. 27, Sprint Center. $29.95-$500
Pentatonix, Aug. 27, Providence Amphitheater. $29.50-$85
“12th Street Jump” Live featuring Bobby Watson, Aug 29, Musical Theater Heritage. $25
Garrison Keillor, Aug. 29, Uptown. $55-$275
Trailer Park Boys, Aug. 29, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $34.50-$64.50
Umphrey’s McGee with Aqueous, Aug. 31, Crossroads KC. $25-$75
Anthony Gomes, Tom Hall and Junebug and the Porch Lights, Sept. 1, Knuckleheads. $15
The Dan Band, Sept. 1, VooDoo. $25
DevilDriver with 36 Crazyfists and more, Sept. 1, Riot Room. $22-$25
Indigo Girls, Sept. 2, Crossroads KC. $25-$76.50
The Living End, Sept. 2, Riot Room. $20
Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga, Sept. 3, Sprint Center. $51-$131
John Butler Trio, Sept. 3, Crossroads KC. $25-$76.50
SZA with Smino and Ravyn Lenae, Sept. 3, Uptown. $25
White Linen Party featuring Dru Hill, Sept. 3, VooDoo. $54-$69
Dada, Sept. 4, Riot Room. $15-$20
Sawyer Fredericks with Brent Cowles, Sept. 5, Knuckleheads. $20
Weedeater with Telekinetic Yeti, Sept. 5, Riot Room. $15-$17
Yes featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin and Rick Wakeman, Sept. 5, Kauffman Center. $65.50-$135.50
Dancefestopia, Sept. 7-10, La Benite Riverfront Park. $164.97-$284.97
Insomnium, Sept. 7, Aftershock. $18
Buzz Beach Ball featuring Snoop Dogg, Weezer, Foster the People, Run the Jewels and more, Sept. 8-9, Children’s Mercy Park. $44-$339
Don McLean, Sept. 8, Crossroads KC. $34-$81.50
Inquisition with Uada and Volahn, Sept. 8, Riot Room. $17-$20
Busta Rhymes, Sept. 9, Crossroads KC. $44-$124
Joy Zimmerman and Jimmy Dyke, Sept. 9, Knuckleheads. $15
Prozak, Sept. 9, Bottleneck. $15
Ying Yang Twins with John Price, Sept. 9, Riot Room. $25
Venom Inc with Goatwhore, Toxic Holocaust and The Convalescence, Sept. 10, Riot Room. $22-$99
Seu Jorge, Sept. 11, Liberty Hall. $35-$215
Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, Sept. 12, Knuckleheads. $18
U2, Sept. 12, Arrowhead Stadium. Ticket prices $35-$70
Bobby Rush, Sept. 13, Knuckleheads. $22.50
Decapitated and Thy Art Is Murder with Fallujah and Ghost Bath, Sept. 13, Granada. $20
The Mountain Goats, Sept. 14, Madrid. $36
Taj Mahal and Keb’ Mo’, Sept. 14, Uptown. $35-$125
Darlingside, Sept. 15, RecordBar. $16-$20
Slippery When Wet, Sept. 15, VooDoo. $14-$20
The Steel Wheels, Sept. 15, Knuckleheads. $15
William Michael Morgan, Sept. 15, Legacy Park Amphitheater, Lee’s Summit. $20
Carbon Leaf, Sept. 16, RecordBar. $15-$17
Dirty Rotten Imbeciles with Deathwish and more, Sept. 16, Riot Room. $15-$17
Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors, Sept. 16, Liberty Hall. $20-$75
Eli Young Band, Sept. 16, Granada. $22
Froggy Fresh, Sept. 16, Bottleneck. $15-$50
Riverside Music Fest featuring 38 Special, Sept. 16, E.H. Young Riverfront Park. $25-$40
Skid-O-Rama Fest with Shadows of Night, Mysterians, Crayons and more, Sept. 16, Knuckleheads. $20
Tech N9ne, Sept. 16, The Truman. $35
Tom Russell, Sept. 16, Knuckleheads. $35
XYLØ, Sept. 16, Riot Room. $15
Banks, Sept. 17, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $25
Roky Erickson with Death Valley Girls, Sept. 17, RecordBar. $22-$25
Stiff Little Fingers, Sept. 17, Granada. $20
Emmet Cohen, Sept. 18-19, Lied Center. $19-$35
Jonny Lang, Sept. 18, Knuckleheads. $32.50
The Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band and Beth Hart, Sept. 18, Uptown. $38-$88
Tops, Sept. 18, RecordBar. $15-$17
Tove Lo with Daye Jack, Sept. 18, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $27.50
Sacred Reich with Byzantine and more, Sept. 19, Riot Room. $17-$20
Andrew W.K., Sept. 20, RecordBar. $18-$22
Dead Cross, Sept. 20, Liberty Hall. $25-$50
GBH, Sept. 20, Riot Room. $20
Joe Purdy with Amy Vachal, Sept. 20, Bottleneck. $19-$21
Thundercat, Sept. 20, Granada. $18
Four Year Strong with Seaway, Like Pacific and more, Sept. 21, Bottleneck. $18-$20
JJ Grey & Mofro with Ben Miller Band, Sept. 21, Knuckleheads. $32.50
P.O.S with Blackie, Steddy P and DJ Mahf, Sept. 21, Riot Room. $17-$20
Black Violin, Sept. 22, Lied Center. $11-$35
Dennis DeYoung, Sept. 22, Ameristar. $45-$60
Gorillaz with Danny Brown, Sept. 22, Sprint Center. $46.25-$103.25
Secret Sisters, Sept. 22, Knuckleheads. $15
The Skatalites, Sept. 22, Crossroads KC. Free-$26.50
Wild Cub, Sept. 22, Riot Room. $15
Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears, Sept. 23, Granada. $15
Manchester Orchestra, Sept. 23, Crossroads KC. $25.50-$52.50
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, Sept. 23, Sprint Center. $71.50-$119.50
Zach Stevenson, Sept. 23, Knuckleheads. $15
Andy Mineo, Sept. 24, The Truman. $25-$30
Boyce Avenue, Sept. 24, Granada. $25
Kenny Rogers, Sept. 24, Lied Center. $26-$100
Rise Against with Pierce the Veil and White Lung, Sept. 24, Uptown. $37
Company of Thieves, Sept. 25, RecordBar. $15-$50
Dark Star Orchestra, Sept. 25, Granada. $25
Gavin DeGraw, Sept. 26, Madrid. $35-$115
Hard Working Americans, Sept. 26, Knuckleheads. $25
Lords of Acid with En Esch and Night Club, Sept. 26, Granada. $25
Pinegrove with Flørist and Lomelda, Sept. 26, Bottleneck. $15-$18
Sylvan Esso with Helando Negro, Sept. 26, Crossroads KC. $21.50-$71.50
The Weeknd with Gucci Mane and Nav, Sept. 26, Sprint Center. $39-$125
Martin Sexton Trio, Sept. 27, Granada. $25
Matchbox Twenty and Counting Crows with Rivers & Rust, Sept. 27, Starlight. $29.50-$129.50
Frankie Cosmos with Ian Sweet, Sept. 27, Bottleneck. $15
Whiskey Myers, Sept. 28, Knuckleheads. $15
Monsters of Mock featuring Almost Kiss, KC/DC and Poison Overdose, Sept. 29, Crossroads KC. $6.50-$26.50
Outer Reaches, Sept. 29-30, Riot Room. $15-$20
Asleep at the Wheel, Sept. 30, Yardley Hall. $28-$44
California Honeydrops, Sept. 30, Knuckleheads. $17.50
Clint Black, Sept. 30, Ameristar. $40-$60
Tommy Castro & the Painkillers, Sept. 30, Knuckleheads. $20
Tristen with Jenny O., Sept. 30, Riot Room. $15
Pup, Oct. 1, Granada. $15
Between the Buried and Me with The Contortionist and more, Oct. 2, Granada. $20
John Moreland, Oct. 2, RecordBar. $15-$18
Manilla Road with Vanlade, Oct. 2, Riot Room. $15
Exodus and Obituary with Power Trip and Dust Bolt, Oct. 3, Granada. $22
Will Hoge, Oct. 3, Knuckleheads. $15
The xx, Oct. 3, Starlight. $36-$60
Kaleo with ZZ Ward, Oct. 4, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35
Nothing More, Oct. 4, The Truman. $17-$125
Whethan, Oct. 4, Bottleneck. $16-$18
Willie Nelson & Family, Oct. 4, Starlight. $40.45-$180.45
Angel Olsen with Mount Moriah, Oct. 5, Granada. $20
Aaron Watson, Oct. 6, Uptown. $20
Itchy-O with Bacon Shoe and Scammers, Oct. 6, RecordBar. $15-$20
The Legend of Zelda Symphony of the Goddesses, Oct. 6, Music Hall. $44-$117
America, Oct. 7, Ameristar. $40-$55
Brian Stokes Mitchell with Kansas City Symphony, Oct. 7, Kauffman Center. $39-$119
JR JR, Oct. 7, RecordBar. $15-$17
Alison Krauss and David Gray, Oct. 8, Starlight. $45-$145
Dylan LeBlanc, Oct. 8, RecordBar. $15
Benjamin Booker, Oct. 11, Bottleneck. $19-$20
The Early November and The Movielife with Racquet Club, Oct. 11, Riot Room. $15-$22
Jon Bellion, Oct. 11, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50
Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Oct. 11, Granada. $15
Tash Sultana, Oct. 11, RecordBar. Sold out.
Hanson, Oct. 12, Granada. $40
John Fullbright with Kevin Welch, Dustin Welch and Michael Frassco, Oct. 12, Knuckleheads. $20
Krewella, Oct. 13, The Truman. $22-$28
Matt Otto, Oct. 13, Musical Theater Heritage. $25
Queens of the Stone Age with Royal Blood, Oct. 13, Crossroads KC. $45-$99
Sam Baker, Oct. 13, Folly. $15-$50
VNV Nation with iVardensphere, Oct. 13, Granada. $25
Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band with Nancy Wilson, Oct. 14, Sprint Center. $47-$125
Freakfest featuring Borgore and BeaGrillz, Oct. 14, Uptown. $25-$55
Soulfly with Cannabis Corpse, Noisem and Lody Kong, Oct. 14, Riot Room. $25
Magpie Salute, Oct. 15, Knuckleheads. $37.50
Pixies with Mitski, Oct. 15, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $38-$48
Clean Bandit, Oct. 16, Uptown. $20
Old 97’s, Oct. 18, Knuckleheads. $20
Penny & Sparrow, Oct. 18, Madrid. $20-$60
Wheeler Walker Jr., Oct. 18, Knuckleheads. $16
Boris, Oct. 19, Granada. $18
Genitorturers with Evil Kunst and Vibralux, Oct. 19, Riot Room. $15-$17
Janet Jackson, Oct. 19, Sprint Center. $39.50-$125
Léon, Oct. 19, RecordBar. $15
Bobby Flores, Oct. 20, Knuckleheads. $19.50
Little River Band, Oct. 20, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $55-$65
Needtobreathe, Oct. 20, Uptown. $39-$55
Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn, Oct. 21, Lied Center. $16-$45
The B-52’s, Oct. 22, Uptown. $35-$135
Beach Boys, Oct. 22, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $49.50-$125
Lany, Oct. 24, The Truman. $20-$25
Maren Morris with Ryan Hurd, Oct. 26, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $20-$28
Arcade Fire, Oct. 27, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $26-$154
Cults, Oct. 27, Riot Room. $18-$20
Flamin’ Groovies, Oct. 27, Knuckleheads. $18
Katy Perry, Oct. 27, Sprint Center. $50.50-$130.50
Brujeria, Oct. 28, Granada. $20
Diamond Rio, Oct. 28, Ameristar. $35-$50
Trombone Shorty, Oct. 28, The Truman. $32.50-$35
Poco, Oct. 29, Knuckleheads. $28.50
Susan Werner, Oct. 29, Lied Center. $16-$30
The Maine with Dreamers and Night Riots, Oct. 30, Granada. $25
Yellow Claw, Oct. 31, The Truman. $25-$35
50 Summers of Love featuring Micky Dolenz, Mark Lindsay, The Fab Four and more, Nov. 3, Ameristar. $50-$65
Descendents, Nov. 3, Uptown. $35-$50
Slowdive, Nov. 3, The Truman. $28.50-$33
“Take Me to the River” featuring William Bell, Bobby Rush and Charlie Musselwhite, Nov. 3, Folly. $35-$65
Timeflies, Nov. 3, Granada. $25
Tommy Emmanuel and David Grisman, Nov. 3, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$65
2Cellos, Nov. 5, Sprint Center. $31.50-$69.50
Blues Traveler, Nov. 5, Uptown. $35-$75
Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox, Nov. 5, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$105
Turnover with Elvis Depressedly and Emma Ruth Rundle, Nov. 5, Bottleneck. $17-$20
Victor Goines Duo, Nov. 6-7, Lied Center. $19-$35
Spafford, Nov. 7, Bottleneck. $15
Victor Wooten Trio, Nov. 7, Madrid. $45
“PJ Masks” Live!, Nov. 9, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50-$99.50
Positive Hits Tour featuring Skillet, Britt Nicole, Colton Dixon and more, Nov. 9, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $19-$50
Demetri Martin, Nov. 10, Folly. $37.50
O.A.R., Nov. 11, Uptown. $35-$66
Vienna Boys Choir, Nov. 11, Kauffman Center. $19-$59
John Mulaney, Nov. 12, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $25-$35
Blue October, Nov. 15, Granada. $25
Lady Gaga, Nov. 15, Sprint Center. $46-$226
Brandy Clark, Nov. 18, RecordBar. $20-$23
James McMurtry, Nov. 18, Knuckleheads. $20
AJJ, Nov. 19, Granada. $15
St. Vincent, Nov. 19, Uptown. $39-$54
“Shopkins Live!” Nov. 25, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $32.50-$42.50
Straight No Chaser, Nov. 29, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $34.50-$49.50
Chad Prather, Nov. 30, The Truman. $20-$33
Madisen Ward and the Mama Bear, Dec. 2, Yardley Hall. $17-$30
New Year’s Eve with Samantha Fish, Belairs and Atlantic Express, Dec. 31, Knuckleheads. $90
Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas, Feb. 11, Lied Center. $16-$30
Janis Siegel, Feb. 26-27, Lied Center. $19-$35
Lorde, March 3, Sprint Center. $39.50-$99.50
Arlo Guthrie, March 10, Yardley Hall. $38-$125
“One Night of Queen” by Gary Mullen and the Works, March 16, Yardley Hall. $38-$55
Frank Waln, March 30, Lied Center. $14-$25
KU Jazz Ensemble with Anat Cohen, April 5, Lied Center. $14-$25
John McCutcheon, April 8, Lied Center. $16-$30
Hypnotic Brass Ensemble, April 17, Lied Center. $11-$25
