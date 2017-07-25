KC concerts July 27-Aug. 2: Warped Tour, Phoenix Fest, Lucinda Williams

Warped Tour
Thursday, July 27, at Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
While the lines at the gates of Providence Medical Center Amphitheater on Thursday will exemplify diversity, music lovers will quickly split into distinct factions at the storied traveling alternative music carnival. Thousands of the youngest attendees will make beelines for appearances by hip-hop artists including popular party rapper Sammy Adams. Seminal acts like T.S.O.L. will attract aging punks, while head-bangers will mosh to metal bands including Hatebreed.
12:30 Thursday, July 27. Providence Medical Center Amphitheater. 913-825-3400. Tickets are $41.50 through providenceamp.com.
Tumbleweed festival
Friday, July 28; Saturday, July 29, in La Benite Park in Sugar Creek
The unkempt songs of the country artists performing at the Tumbleweed festival in Sugar Creek rarely share the airwaves with the likes of manicured artists like Luke Bryan. Whitey Morgan and Jamey Johnson are the proudly rebellious and unrepentantly scruffy headliners of the riverside event. Michigan-based Morgan filled Knuckleheads with rowdy songs like “Me and the Whiskey” in March. Alabama native Johnson describes his sound as “somewhere between (Waylon) Jennings and (George) Jones” in one of his most popular songs.
Gates open for campers at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 27; music starts at 3 p.m. Friday, July 28, and noon Saturday, July 29. La Benite Park in Sugar Creek. 877-987-6487. Ticket options include $69-per-day passes and are available through tumbleweedcountry.com.
Radar State
Friday, July 28, at the Riot Room
Four of Kansas City’s most prominent indie-rock veterans have banded together as Radar State. Matt Pryor and Jim Suptic of the Get Up Kids, Josh Berwanger of the Anniversary and Adam Phillips of the Architects don’t sound like men attempting to relive their glory days on invigorating new songs like “Double Speak.” Friday’s show acts as a tune-up for Radar State’s forthcoming appearance at the prestigious Riot Fest in Chicago. With Archie Powell & the Exports and Scruffy and the Janitors.
8 p.m. Friday, July 28. Riot Room. 816-442-8179. Tickets are $10 through theriotroom.com.
Phoenix Fest
Saturday, July 29, at the Phoenix
The mural on the east side of the Phoenix may be faded, but the colorful atmosphere of the venerable tavern is still vibrant. The venue’s annual block party features many of the acts that regularly appear at the long-standing institution. The hot jazz revivalist ensemble A La Mode and good-time jazz pianist Tim Whitmer are among the performers who will entertain inside the Phoenix. Funky blues band the MGDs is one of the attractions on the outdoor stage of the daylong celebration.
Noon, Saturday, July 29. The Phoenix. 816-221-5299. Tickets are $8 through thephoenixkc.com.
Stephen Stills and Judy Collins
Sunday, July 30, at Yardley Hall
One of the most storied romances in popular music could be rekindled at Yardley Hall on Sunday. “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes,” a song Stephen Stills wrote for his then-girlfriend Judy Collins, was first performed by Crosby, Stills & Nash at the Woodstock Music & Art Fair in 1969. Stills and Collins will attempt to transcend the sentiment of “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes” — “don’t let the past remind us of what we are not now” — as they revive old favorites and showcase more recent material. With Numa Edema.
7 p.m. Sunday, July 30. Yardley Hall. 913-469-8500. Tickets are $55-$175 through jccc.edu/performing-arts-series.
Tyler Childers
Tuesday, Aug. 1, at the Riot Room
Insightful civic leaders in Paintsville, Ky., might have already begun the process of allocating money for street signs that proudly proclaim their burg as “The home of Tyler Childers.” The young singer/songwriter seems to be on the verge of joining country stars Crystal Gayle, Loretta Lynn and Chris Stapleton as the next celebrities produced by the tiny town. Co-produced by Sturgill Simpson, Childers’ new album, “Purgatory,” documents his arresting voice and extraordinary songs about hardscrabble lives. With Sammy Brue.
8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1. Riot Room. 816-442-8179. Tickets are $10 through theriotroom.com.
Warbly Jets
Wednesday, Aug. 2 at the Riot Room
The discography of the Warbly Jets is woefully small but undeniably mighty. The first two songs released by the new Los Angeles band reconfigure the most appealing characteristics of iconic Britpop groups like Oasis and New York indie-rock band the Strokes. The small sample size renders all projections hyperbolic, but Warbly Jets’ vibrant “Alive” and the rousing “The Lowdown” seem capable of reversing the flagging fortunes of guitar-based rock. With Yum and Tim York.
8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2. Riot Room. 816-442-8179. Tickets are $10 through theriotroom.com.
Lucinda Williams
Wednesday, Aug. 2, at Knuckleheads
Even though Lucinda Williams and Knuckleheads seem like an obvious pairing, Wednesday’s show will be the first time that the Americana icon will perform at the homey music emporium.
Williams has been enlivening American roots music for decades. Her work gains authority with each passing year. Williams’ debut at Knuckleheads will feature renditions of material from her 1998 breakout album “Car Wheels on a Gravel Road” and more recent selections from her acclaimed discography.
8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2. Knuckleheads. 816-483-1456. Tickets are $35 through knuckleheadskc.com.
Comments