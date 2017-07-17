Wilco coming back to Kansas City for its first-ever show at the Midland

The band Wilco has visited Kansas City at least eight times over the past 10 years, playing a variety of venues, including Starlight Theatre, the Beaumont Club, the Uptown Theater and Crossroads KC. In September, Wilco will return to Kansas City to perform its first-ever show at the Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland.
Tickets for the show on Saturday, Sept. 23, go on sale 10 a.m. Friday. A presale at Wilcoworld starts 10 a.m. Wednesday. At Wilcoworld, fans can also request a song at each show.
In September, Wilco released “Schmilco,” the band’s 10th studio album; it reached No. 11 on the Billboard 200 charts the week of its release. On June 23, lead singer and primary songwriter Jeff Tweedy released “Together at Last,” a collection of songs revisited from solo projects and side projects such as Loose Fur and Golden Smog.
Wilco’s most recent Kansas City show was in August 2016 at Crossroads KC. Including shows in Lawrence, Wilco has performed 14 times in this area starting in May 1994, when it performed at the Bottleneck.
