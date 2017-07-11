KC Concerts July 13-19: Blondie, Garbage, Flo Rida, Matthew Sweet, Steve Miller, Peter Frampton

Lawrence Field Day Fest
Thursday, July 13; Friday, July 14; and Saturday, July 15, at multiple venues in Lawrence
Denizens of the region’s music scene take over stages in Lawrence to throw an annual party when students abandon the college town each summer. The three-day Lawrence Field Day Fest features dozens of performances on 10 stages. Highlights include a daytime punk showcase with bands like the Bad Ideas (Saturday at the Greenhouse Culture Church) and a forum for the hip-hop label Datura Records that includes an outing by Lincoln Marshall (Saturday at Lucia Beer Garden + Grill).
Trampled Under Foot
Friday, July 14, and Saturday, July 15, at Knuckleheads
The members of Trampled Under Foot couldn’t contain themselves on the first night of their annual reunion concerts at Knuckleheads last year. The heavy-hitting blues-rock trio played for 3 1/2 hours. A capacity audience of 1,200 enjoyed every minute of the marathon performance by Kansas City siblings Danielle, Kris and Nick Schnebelen. With Tommy Castro, Deanna Bogart and Southern Avenue on Friday. With Marquise Knox, Deanna Bogart and Eden Brent on Saturday.
8:30 p.m. Friday, July 14, and 8 p.m. Saturday, July 15. Knuckleheads. 816-483-1456. knuckleheadskc.com. $25 in advance for Friday; $30 in advance for Saturday.
Esmé Patterson
Thursday, July 13, at the Riot Room
Singer-songwriter Esmé Patterson recently expanded her already impressive list of accomplishments by crafting original compositions that are performed by a fictitious band on the Netflix series “Gypsy.” William Elliott Whitmore’s stunning 2016 cover of Patterson’s “Elysium” proved that her adaptable songs can sound even more powerful when performed by other artists. The former member of the Denver band Paper Bird will showcase her soulful singing and intriguing compositional skills on Thursday. With Brandon Phillips and the Condition and the Slights.
8 p.m. Thursday, July 13. Riot Room. 816-442-8179. theriotroom.com. $12 in advance.
Arcángel
Friday, July 14, at the Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
“Imaginate,” a deliriously seductive 2015 duet between Arcángel and J Balvin, is almost too much of a good thing. Both reggaetón stars possess insinuatingly wispy voices that are capable of charming even the most reluctant listeners. Arcángel’s current tour is likely to help the man born Austin Santos catch up with his more popular collaborator. Hits including “Tu Cuerpo Me Hace Bien” showcase his appealing blend of contemporary reggae, glossy salsa and wavy hip-hop.
8 p.m. Friday, July 14. Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. 816-283-9921. midlandkc.com. $25-$150 in advance.
The Lacs
Friday, July 14, at Crossroads KC
Brian “Rooster” King and Clay “Uncle Snap” Sharpe, who constitute the Georgia-based country-rap duo the Lacs, know their audience. In addition to proudly headlining a concert billed as the Redneck Throwdown on Friday, the Lacs’ upcoming string of dates featuring like-minded acts is titled the Deplorables Tour. The duo will play rowdy regional hits including “Keep It Redneck” and “Kickin’ Up Mud” on Friday. With Big Smo, Upchurch the Redneck, Lenny Cooper and Twang and Round.
7 p.m. Friday, July 14. Crossroads KC. 785-749-3434. crossroadskc.com. $25-$76.50 in advance.
Flo Rida
Saturday, July 15, at KC Live
“Low,” the playful dance ditty that served as Flo Rida’s auspicious introduction to the pop music universe, was one of the biggest hits of 2007. Flo Rida has repeatedly proven that the song he co-wrote with his fellow Florida native T-Pain wasn’t a fluke. His subsequent smashes include the dizzying “Right Round” and the inescapable anthem “My House.” His durability makes Flo Rida a fitting headliner for the 2017 edition of radio station Mix 93.3’s annual Red, White and Boom concert. With Aaron Carter and AJR.
8 p.m. Saturday, July 15. KC Live. 816-842-1045. powerandlightdistrict.com. $20 in advance.
Lucy Dacus
Monday, July 17, at RecordBar
Billboard magazine named Lucy Dacus one of “the top ten acts you can’t miss at Bonnaroo this year.” Commending Dacus’ “inviting lyrical tone and shimmering guitar work,” the recommendation for the major June festival placed the wry singer-songwriter from Virginia on a list with U2 and Chance the Rapper. It’s heady company for a 22-year-old with just one album. Yet powerful songs like “Dream State” bely Dacus’ youth. The melancholy composition exudes the understated majesty associated with her favorite band, Yo La Tengo.
9 p.m. Monday, July 17. RecordBar. 816-753-5207. therecordbar.com. $13 in advance.
Blondie and Garbage
Tuesday, July 18, at Muriel Kauffman Theatre
The lofty ticket prices for Tuesday’s concert reflect just how high Blondie has ascended from its lowly punk rock roots. Years before hits like “Call Me” and “ Rapture” made the New York band an international sensation, Blondie vied for attention in grimy clubs like CBGBs. Yet soon after songs like the captivating “In the Flesh” on Blondie’s 1976 debut album revealed vocalist Debbie Harry’s star potential, Blondie’s popularity shot past one-time rivals like the Dead Boys. With Garbage and John Doe and Exene Cervenka.
7 p.m. Tuesday, July 18. Muriel Kauffman Theatre. 816-994-7200. kauffmancenter.org. $85.50-$155.50 in advance.
Matthew Sweet
Tuesday, July 18, at Knuckleheads
The Pulitzer Prize-winning author Michael Chabon recently tweeted that Matthew Sweet’s “Tomorrow Forever” is “the album your summer has been waiting for.” In saying it’s a “return-to-form of a late-period power-pop master,” Chabon implied that Sweet’s output since the initial commercial and artistic peak associated with the 1991 hit “Girlfriend” has occasionally confounded fans. In spite of its title, songs from “Tomorrow Forever” are likely to delight even Sweet’s most nostalgic admirers on Tuesday. With Tommy Keane.
8 p.m. Tuesday, July 18. Knuckleheads. 816-483-1456. knuckleheadskc.com. $18.50 in advance.
Kap G
Wednesday, July 19, at the Riot Room
Kap G described his background and style in an interview that accompanied his induction into XXL magazine’s prominent 2017 Freshman Class. “I came from a Mexican household,” he explained. “I stand out because I got that Atlanta sound.” Beginning with “Tatted Like a Migo,” his 2012 collaboration with Chief Keef, the rapper’s approach has attracted prominent collaborators. Chris Brown is featured on “I See You,” a standout track on the rising star’s new album, “Super Jefe.” J.R. Donato is among the opening acts.
8 p.m. Wednesday, July 19. Riot Room. 816-442-8179. theriotroom.com. $15 in advance.
Steve Miller
Wednesday, July 19, at Starlight Theatre
Spoiler alert: Steve Miller and Peter Frampton are likely to jam together Wednesday at Starlight Theatre. During the Steve Miller Band’s headlining sets at recent concerts, opening act Frampton has returned to the stage to engage in good-natured guitar showdowns on blues standards. Fans who that prefer Miller stick to faithful recreations of his ‘70s hits needn’t get antsy. The show also includes renditions of classic rock staples like “Fly Like an Eagle.” With Peter Frampton.
7 p.m. Wednesday, July 19. Starlight Theatre. 816-363-7827. kcstarlight.com. $35-$149 in advance.
Jimmy Webb
Wednesday, July 19, at Liberty Hall
Jimmy Webb composed several of the most confounding songs of the 20th century. The celebrated singer-songwriter will be provided with an opportunity to explain the origins of unconventional classics including “Wichita Lineman” and “MacArthur Park” during his appearance in the 780s Series on Wednesday. The annual event is designed to provide “prominent music storytellers” with a forum “to share the stories behind their music.” Webb will perform, discuss his career and sign books at the free event.
7 p.m. Wednesday, July 19. Liberty Hall. 785-749-1972. libertyhall.net. Free.
