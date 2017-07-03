KC concerts July 6-11: Jill Scott, Queen + Adam Lambert, DJ Shadow, Iron Maiden

Jill Scott
Thursday, July 6, at the Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
Jill Scott has been making neo-soul revivalists and their fans look like silly nostalgia fanatics for more than 15 years. The passionate adherents of music that meticulously re-creates the sounds of the 1960s often insist that the music of that era was superior. Yet Scott’s hits, ranging from 2000’s “Gettin’ in the Way” to last year’s “Can’t Wait,” demonstrate that a contemporary artist can make up-to-date soul without compromising the most appealing elements of vintage sounds.
8 p.m. Thursday, July 6. Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. 816-283-9921. midlandkc.com. $35-$129.50 in advance.
OneRepublic
Friday, July 7, at the Sprint Center
Ryan Tedder is the type of pop savant who seems capable of writing hit songs in his sleep. The leader of OneRepublic has helped craft dozens of hits for his band as well as for stars ranging from R&B diva Beyonce to boy band One Direction. On Friday, Tedder and his band mates will perform selections he composed for OneRepublic, including the melodramatic breakout hit “Apologize” and the current dance-oriented smash “No Vacancy.” With Fitz and the Tantrums and James Arthur.
7 p.m. Friday, July 7. Sprint Center. 816-949-7100. sprintcenter.com. $27-$139 in advance.
MercyMe
Friday, July 7, at Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
“Lifer,” the title track of MercyMe’s new album, mirrors the jubilant tone of Bruno Mars’ funky hit “That’s What I Like.” Yet MercyMe replaces lyrics about “strawberry champagne on ice” with motivational words about steadfast faith. The versatile Christian band has been courting secular audiences for more than 20 years. A line in the 2015 song “Flawless” encapsulates the band’s mission: “Let me introduce you to amazing grace.” With Jeremy Camp and Natalie Grant.
7 p.m. Friday, July 7. Providence Medical Center Amphitheater. 913-825-3400. providenceamp.com. $29.50-$69.50 in advance.
Turnpike Troubadours
Friday, July 7, at the Uptown Theater
According to the title of a 1984 hit for Alabama, “If You’re Gonna Play in Texas (You Gotta Have a Fiddle in the Band).” That’s never been a problem for the Turnpike Troubadours, a gritty red dirt country band from Tahlequah, Okla. Thanks in part to Kyle Nix’s dandy fiddle work, Turnpike Troubadours have developed a substantial following along the I-35 corridor. Nix’s fiddle accentuates memorable songs like “Kansas City Southern” and “Gin, Smoke, Lies.” With Lucero and Charley Crockett.
7:45 p.m. Friday, July 7. Uptown Theater. 816-753-7643. uptowntheater.com. $30 in advance.
Corey Feldman & the Angels
Friday, July 7, at RecordBar
Unhappy people prone to viciously pontificating on the latest outrage lost their minds after Corey Feldman made a startling appearance on the “Today” show nine months ago. Backed by four women dressed as angels, the man best known for his work as a child actor in movies including “Stand By Me” sang the electronica song “Go 4 It” with theatrical flair. Far from shamed by the extremely harsh response, Feldman is touring in support of his musical endeavor. With Drop a Grand.
8 p.m. Friday, July 7. RecordBar. 816-753-5207. therecordbar.com. $18 in advance.
Charlie Musselwhite
Friday, July 7, at Knuckleheads
The landmark Chicago blues album “Stand Back! Here Comes Charley Musselwhite’s Southside Band” was released 50 years ago. Now a wizened septuagenarian who has long preferred that his first name be spelled without a “y,” the harmonica master has survived several peaks and valleys in the popularity of the blues on his way to becoming an elder statesman of the form. Throughout it all, Musselwhite has remained true to his calling, touring relentlessly and issuing dozens of compelling blues albums.
8:30 p.m. Friday, July 7. Knuckleheads. 816-483-1456. knuckleheadskc.com. $20 in advance.
Queen + Adam Lambert
Sunday, July 9, at the Sprint Center
Recent concerts by Queen + Adam Lambert have opened with the pulse-quickening anthem “We Will Rock You” and have closed with the gloriously over-the-top operetta “Bohemian Rhapsody.” The remainder of the revised classic rock band’s show provides an opportunity for fans to mourn Freddie Mercury, the brilliant frontman of Queen who died in 1991, accept the presence of Lambert, the former “American Idol” contestant who possesses a similarly powerful voice, and admire the gargantuan sound of original guitarist Brian May.
8 p.m. Sunday, July 9. Sprint Center. 816-949-7100. sprintcenter.com. $49.50-$175 in advance.
Las Piñas
Sunday, July 9, at the Riot Room
An Argentinian group will perform in Kansas City on Sunday, but anyone expecting charming folk music should dispel that notion. Guitarist and vocalist Sofía Cardich and drummer and vocalist Antonela Périgo create deliberately primitive and entirely buoyant indie-rock compositions like “Estúpida Canción de Amor” (“Stupid Love Song”) that are akin to the output of fashionable California artists like Ty Segall. In the gloriously silly video for “Panteras,” the members of Las Piñas portray homicidal cheerleaders. With Dryjacket.
8 p.m. Sunday, July 9. Riot Room. 816-442-8179. theriotroom.com. $12 in advance.
DJ Shadow
Monday, July 10, at the Madrid Theatre
Some of the crackling sounds that will resound at the Madrid Theatre on Monday may have a connection to Kansas City. Josh Davis, the man who has been working as an imaginative sonic architect under the moniker DJ Shadow for more than 20 years, acquired troves of rare vinyl at the defunct Kansas City record store the Music Exchange. He’s showcasing his skills as an adroit turntablist and as a savvy arbiter of interesting sounds on the Mountain Will Fall tour.
8 p.m. Monday, July 10. Madrid Theatre. 816-753-8880. madridtheatre.com. $30-$50 in advance.
Iron Maiden
Tuesday, July 11, at the Sprint Center
Eddie, the ghoulish mascot of Iron Maiden, serves as the face of the British heavy metal band. Beginning with the self-titled 1981 debut album, the cartoonish figure has appeared on most of Iron Maiden’s album covers. The gimmick looms large during the band’s pleasing concerts as a gigantic version of Eddie occasionally roams the stage. The prop allows band members, including vocalist Bruce Dickinson and bassist Steve Harris, to focus on renditions of classics like “The Number of the Beast.” With Ghost.
7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 11. Sprint Center. 816-949-7100. sprintcenter.com. $39.50-$99.50 in advance.
Caravan Palace
Tuesday, July 11, at the Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
The spirit of spontaneity associated with jazz and rigidity of the beats in most electronic dance music might seem incompatible. The musical alchemists in the French collective Caravan Palace have managed to fuse the disparate styles. The self-styled “electro-swing” group combines live instrumentation and synthetic sounds in its merger of vintage jazz and modern dance music. The persuasive onstage interplay between violinist Hugues Payen and vocalist Zoé Colotis sells the odd dynamic on club hits like “Comics.”
8 p.m. Tuesday, July 11. Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. 816-283-9921. midlandkc.com. $35 in advance.
Michelle Branch
Tuesday, July 11, at the Uptown Theater
Staging a comeback probably doesn’t seem quite as daunting if you’re just 33. Michelle Branch became a prominent pop star as an ambitious teenager when the ditty “Everywhere” became a global hit in 2001. The career of the Arizona native soon took a few unlikely detours, including a stint as half of the undervalued country-rock project the Wreckers. Branch is touring in support of “Hopeless Romantic,” her first solo album in 14 years. With Haerts.
8 p.m. Tuesday, July 11. Uptown Theater. 816-753-7643. uptowntheater.com. $25-$125 in advance.
