The shape of fandom: Ed Sheeran kicks off North American tour at Sprint Center

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 5:22 Lewis Del Mar's Max Harwood, Danny Miller talk about their start Pause 0:58 That time Garth Brooks sold out 9 Sprint Center shows 1:02 Strange Music Inc.'s move into pop music 2:20 Kate Cosentino performs 'Miss January' at Kansas City's Record Bar 0:47 Sting sings 'Message in a Bottle' 1:28 Knuckleheads' green rooms provide comfort to traveling bands 0:54 Actresses Megan Mullally and Stephanie Hunt at Folk Alliance fest in KC 4:30 Mizzou basketball coach Kim Anderson has a fan in Dierks Bentley 2:30 Kid rockers from Hammerhedd play Metallica songs at PorchFest KC 0:24 Raw video: Hammerhedd performs at PorchFest KC Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email We asked Ed Sheeran fans to sing their favorite Sheeran songs before he kicked off his North American "Divide" tour. Jacob Gedetsis jgedetsis@kcstar.com

We asked Ed Sheeran fans to sing their favorite Sheeran songs before he kicked off his North American "Divide" tour. Jacob Gedetsis jgedetsis@kcstar.com