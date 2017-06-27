KC concert tickets on sale June 30: St. Vincent, Little River Band, Boris

On sale Thursday, June 29
Krewella, Oct. 13, The Truman. $22-$28
On sale Friday, June 30
Roky Erickson with Death Valley Girls, Sept. 17, RecordBar. $22-$25
Boris, Oct. 19, Granada. $18
Little River Band, Oct. 20, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $55-$65
Positive Hits Tour featuring Skillet, Britt Nicole, Colton Dixon and more, Nov. 9, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. Ticket prices TBA.
St. Vincent, Nov. 19, Uptown. $39-$54
Chad Prather, Nov. 30, The Truman. $20-$33
On the way
Lee Ritenour, Oct. 28, Folly. Ticket prices TBA. On sale Aug. 18.
Spanish Harlem Orchestra, Dec. 9, Folly. Ticket prices TBA. On sale Aug. 18.
Marcus Roberts Trio, Jan. 19, Folly. Ticket prices TBA. On sale Aug. 18.
Cyrille Aimee, Feb. 17, Folly. Ticket prices TBA. On sale Aug. 18.
The Hot Sardines, March 9, Folly. Ticket prices TBA. On sale Aug. 18.
SFJAZZ Collective, April 27, Folly. Ticket prices TBA. On sale Aug. 18.
Charlie Parker Celebration, Aug. 17-26, multiple venues. Ticket info TBA.
“Marvel Universe Live! Age of Heroes,” Sept. 13-16, Sprint Center. Ticket info TBA.
New and noteworthy
Branford Marsalis Quartet with Kurt Elling, July 31, Kauffman Center. $35.50-$75.50
Sawyer Brown with Royal Wade Kimes, Aug. 10, Missouri State Fair. $5-$10
Halestorm with Skylar Grey, Aug. 11, Missouri State Fair. $30-$50
Alan Jackson with Lee Ann Womack, Aug. 12, Missouri State Fair. $30-$55
Granger Smith with Chris Lane, Aug. 15, Missouri State Fair. $25-$35
Travis Tritt with Charlie Daniels Band, Marshall Tucker Band and Outlaws, Aug. 16, Missouri State Fair. $30-$50
For King & Country with Jordan Feliz, Aug. 17, Missouri State Fair. $15-$20
Lady Antebellum with Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young, Aug. 17, Sprint Center. $29.50-$66.25
Casey Donahew with Wade Bowen and Mo Pitney, Aug. 18, Missouri State Fair. $25-$35
Little Big Town with Seth Ennis, Aug. 19, Missouri State Fair. $30-$55
Ben Folds, Aug. 27, Liberty Hall. $45-$85
The Living End, Sept. 2, Riot Room. $20
Disney on Ice: Dream Big, Sept. 14-17, Sprint Center. $20-$80
Tech N9ne, Sept. 16, The Truman. $35
XYLØ, Sept. 16, Riot Room. $15
Andrew W.K., Sept. 20, RecordBar. $18-$22
Andy Mineo, Sept. 24, The Truman. $25-$30
Hard Working Americans, Sept. 26, Knuckleheads. $25
The Weeknd with Gucci Mane and Nav, Sept. 26, Sprint Center. $39-$125
Gavin DeGraw, Sept. 26, Madrid. $35-$115
Exodus and Obituary with Power Trip and Dust Bolt, Oct. 3, Granada. $22
Nothing More, Oct. 4, The Truman. $17-$125
Willie Nelson & Family, Oct. 4, Starlight. $40.45-$180.45
Aaron Watson, Oct. 6, Uptown. $20
Alison Krauss and David Gray, Oct. 8, Starlight. $45-$145
Queens of the Stone Age with Royal Blood, Oct. 13, Crossroads KC. $45-$99
Sam Baker, Oct. 13, Folly. $15-$50
Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band with Nancy Wilson, Oct. 14, Sprint Center. $47-$125
Clean Bandit, Oct. 16, Uptown. $20
Lany, Oct. 24, The Truman. $20-$25
Katy Perry, Oct. 27, Sprint Center. $50.50-$130.50
Diamond Rio, Oct. 28, Ameristar. $35-$50
Trombone Shorty, Oct. 28, The Truman. $32.50-$35
The Maine with Dreamers and Night Riots, Oct. 30, Granada. $25
Yellow Claw, Oct. 31, The Truman. $25-$35
Slowdive, Nov. 3, The Truman. $28.50-$33
Victor Wooten Trio, Nov. 7, Madrid. $45
Demetri Martin, Nov. 10, Folly. $37.50
O.A.R., Nov. 11, Uptown. $35-$66
John Mulaney, Nov. 12, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $25-$35
Blue October, Nov. 15, Granada. $25
Lorde, March 3, Sprint Center. $39.50-$99.50
Also on sale
Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers, June 29, Knuckleheads. $35
Ed Sheeran, June 29, Sprint Center. Sold out.
Bleachers, June 30, Kansas City Live. $15
Collaborations Live, June 30, Folly Theater. $20-$120
Dark Star Orchestra, June 30, Crossroads KC. $21.50-$61.50
Joel McHale, June 30, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $27.50-$47.50
Reckless Kelly, June 30, Knuckleheads. $20
Young Dolph, June 30, Blvd Nights. $35
Blues Extravaganza! with Walter Trout, Marcus King and Teresa James & the Rhythm Tramps, July 1, Knuckleheads. $25-$40
Byrne & Kelly, July 2, Kansas City Irish Center. $35
Dirty Heads with SOJA, The Green and RDGLDGRN, July 2, Crossroads KC. $28-$75
Pig with Julien K and Ghostfeeder, July 2, Riot Room. $15-$17
311 with New Politics and The Skints, July 3, Crossroads KC. $40-$86.50
Radio Moscow with Petyr, July 3, Riot Room. $15
Shinyribs, July 3, Knuckleheads. $15
Train with Natasha Bedingfield, July 3, Starlight. $29.50-$129.50
Cody Canada and the Departed, July 6, Knuckleheads. $15
Jill Scott, July 6, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$129.50
Mike Stinson, July 6, Knuckleheads. $15
Reel Big Fish with The Expendables, The Queers and Tunnel Vision, July 6, Granada. $27.50
Charlie Musselwhite, July 7, Knuckleheads. $20
Corey Feldman and the Angels with Drop a Grand, July 7, RecordBar. $18-$20
OneRepublic with Fitz and the Tantrums and James Arthur, July 7, Sprint Center. $27-$139
Summer Lights featuring MercyMe, Jeremy Camp, Natalie Grant and more, July 7, Providence Amphitheater. $29.50-$104.50
Turnpike Troubadours, July 7, Uptown. $30
Future Feilde featuring Le Youth, Quixotic and more, July 8, Crossroads KC. $11.50-$76.50
Paladins, July 8, Knuckleheads. $20
Rock N Roll Dream Concert featuring Seven Bridges Road, Revelation and Change of Heart, July 8, Providence Amphitheater. $20
Twisted Insane, July 8, Aftershock. $15
Queen and Adam Lambert, July 9, Sprint Center. $49.50-$175
Jim Breuer, July 9, VooDoo. $25-$42.50
Mark Montgomery and the Honey Snatchers, July 9, Knuckleheads. $20
DJ Shadow, July 10, Madrid. $30-$50
10 Years with Them Evils, July 11, Granada. $15
Caravan Palace, July 11, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35
Iron Maiden with Ghost, July 11, Sprint Center. $39.50-$99.50
J Boog, July 11, Riot Room. $18
Michael Franti & Spearhead, July 11, Crossroads KC. $31-$77.50
Michelle Branch, July 11, Uptown. $25-$45
Robert Cray Band, July 11, Knuckleheads. $29.50
Sawyer Fredericks with Gabriel Wolfchild & the Northern Light and Haley Johnsen, July 12, Bottleneck. $18-$22
Devon Allman Band, July 13, Knuckleheads. $15
The Districts, July 13, RecordBar. $15
Phora, July 13, Aftershock. $25-$80
Eric Taylor, July 14, 5000 House. $20
Johnnyswim, July 14, Ameristar. $25
KJ Sawka, July 14, Riot Room. $15
LakeFest featuring Big & Rich, Cam and Erik Dylan, July 14, Warnock Lake, Atchison. $25
PRXZM with Papa Ya, July 14, Riot Room. $15
Redneck Throwdown featuring The Lacs, Big Smo and more, July 14, Crossroads KC. $14- $76.50
Summer Breeze, July 14, RecordBar. $15-$20
All Time Low with SWMRS and The Wrecks, July 15, Uptown. $25
Barrett Baber, July 15, Kanza Hall. $10-$30
Flo Rida with AJR and Aaron Carter, July 15, Kansas City Live. $20
Trampled Under Foot, July 15, Knuckleheads. $30
Zomboy with Cesqeaux and Ricky Remedy, July 15, Granada. $15-$25
Wolf Alice, July 16, Riot Room. $18
Blondie and Garbage, July 18, Kauffman Center. $79-$149
Matthew Sweet, July 18, Knuckleheads. $18.50
Kap G with J.R. Donato, July 19, Riot Room. $15
Steve Miller with Peter Frampton, July 19, Starlight. $35-$149
Jason D. Williams, July 20, Knuckleheads. $15
Jim Gaffigan, July 20, Starlight. $35-$85
Jaymes Young, July 21, RecordBar. $15
Luke Bryan with Brett Eldredge and Adam Craig, July 21, Sprint Center. $49.75-$75
The Romantics, the Smithereens and Bow Wow Wow, July 21, Crossroads KC. $25-$76.50
Steve Martin and Martin Short, July 21, Starlight. $45.95-$198.95
The Temptations, July 21, Ameristar. $30-$45
3Teeth, July 22, Granada. $15
AFI with Citizen, July 22, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $26.50
Conspirasee Music Festival featuring The Schwag, The Hindenburg Project and Lou Dog Trio, July 22, Uptown. $20
Gucci Mane with Rae Sremmurd, Kevin Gates and more, July 22, Providence Amphitheater. $39.50-$79.50
In the Valley Below with Flagship, July 22, Riot Room. $15
Journey with Asia, July 22, Starlight. $35-$129.50
KC Transit Authority, July 22, Knuckleheads. $15
Nickelback with Daughtry, July 23, Starlight. $39.50-$129.50
Abk with Freddy Grimes and more, July 24, Aftershock. $15
Arsonists Get All The Girls with I Set My Friends on Fire and more, July 24, Riot Room. $15
Social Distortion, July 25, Liberty Hall. $40-$140
Violent Femmes with Echo and the Bunnymen, July 25, Crossroads KC. $38-$81.50
Chevelle with Black Map, July 26, Uptown. $29.50
DigiTour: Good Times, July 26, Bottleneck. $25
Eric Sardinas with Heather Newman, July 26, Knuckleheads. $15
Mary Chapin Carpenter with Sarah Jarosz, July 26, Kauffman Center. $29-$69
Ensemble Ibérica with Making Movies, July 27, RecordBar. $20
Lyle Lovett and His Large Band, July 27, Lied Center. $19-$55
Randy Houser, July 27, Kansas City Live. $15
Tumbleweed Festival, July 27-29, LaBenite Riverfront Park. $69-$199
Vans Warped Tour featuring Attila, Bowling for Soup and more, July 27, Providence Amphitheater. $41-$52
Jerrod Niemann with CJ Solar, July 28, Knuckleheads. $20
Lee Greenwood and Crystal Gayle, July 28, Ameristar. $35-$55
Story of the Year, July 28, VooDoo. $25
Ted Nugent with Blue Oyster Cult, July 28, Providence Amphitheater. $20-$85
Air Supply, July 29, Ameristar. $45-$65
Chubby Carrier, July 29, Knuckleheads. $15
The Floozies with Big Wild, Russ Liquid and Gecko, July 29, Crossroads KC. $14-$66.50
Georgia Satellites, July 29, Legacy Park Amphitheater, Lee’s Summit. $15
Stephen Stills and Judy Collins, July 30, Yardley Hall. $46-$175
Slayer with Lamb of God and Behemoth, Aug. 1, Providence Amphitheater. $49.50-$65
Lucinda Williams, Aug. 2, Knuckleheads. $35
Alt-J with Sohn, Aug. 3, Starlight. $35-$59.50
Bob Schneider with Travis Linville, Aug. 3, Knuckleheads. $22.50
Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live!, Aug. 3, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$49.50
Justin Moore with Noe Palma, Aug. 4, Kearney Amphitheater. $50
Paper Diamond with Troyboi and Ekali, Aug. 4, Crossroads KC. $20-$55
RL Grime with What So Not, Graves and Longer Days, Aug. 4, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $30-$35
Julien Baker with Luray, Aug. 5, Granada. $15
Primus with Clutch, Aug. 5, Crossroads KC. $36.50-$85.50
Uncle Kracker, Aug. 5, Legacy Park Amphitheater, Lee’s Summit. $25
Young the Giant with Cold War Kids and Joywave, Aug. 5, Starlight. $29.95-$149.95
Mondo Cozmo with Billy Raffoul, Aug. 7, RecordBar. $15
Fleet Foxes, Aug. 8, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $36-$40.50
One OK Rock with Set It Off and Palisades, Aug. 8, Granada. $22
Seether with Letters From the Fire, Aug. 8, Uptown. $37
Bruno Mars, Aug. 9, Sprint Center. $49.50-$125
Cracker, Aug. 9, Knuckleheads. $20
Earl and Them, Aug. 10, Knuckleheads. $15
Tab Benoit, Aug. 10-11, Knuckleheads. $25
Green Day with Catfish and the Bottlemen, Aug. 11, Sprint Center. $29.50-$89.50
The Elders, Aug. 12, Kanza Hall. $18
Herbie Hancock, Aug. 12, Kauffman Center. $54.50-$159.50
Logic with Joey Bada$$ and Big Lenbo, Aug. 12, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $29.50-$49.50
Los Lobos and Los Lonely Boys, Aug. 12, Knuckleheads. $45
The New Pornographers, Aug. 12, Liberty Hall. $25-$30
Tour de Fat featuring Atlas Genius, Aug. 12, Crossroads KC. $15-$20
The Melvins with Spotlights, Aug. 13, Bottleneck. $19
Coldplay, Aug. 15, Sprint Center. $29.50-$225
Foreigner with Cheap Trick and Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience, Aug. 15, Starlight. $29.95-$149.95
The Piano Guys, Aug. 15, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$149.50
Do You Feel, Aug. 16, Riot Room. $18
Idina Menzel, Aug. 16, Starlight. $30-$130
Kendrick Lamar with YG and D.R.A.M., Aug. 16, Sprint Center. $39.50-$99.50
Railroad Earth and Moe., Aug. 17, Uptown. $29.50
The All-American Rejects, Aug. 18, Liberty Hall. $25
Capital Cities, Aug. 18, KC Live. $15-$45
Dave Rawlings Machine, Aug. 18, Folly. $24.50-$37.50
Die Antwoord, Aug, 18, Uptown. $35
Jonathan Jackson and Enation, Aug. 18, Knuckleheads. $20
Marco Antonio Solís, Aug. 18, Sprint Center. $61-$151
Moonshine Bandits, Aug. 18, Bottleneck. $15
Presley, Perkins, Lewis and Cash: A Night to Remember, Aug. 18, VooDoo. $23-$43
Lez Zepplin, Aug. 19, Crossroads KC. $11.50-$51.50
Luke Pell with Rusty Lafoon, Aug. 19, Kanza Hall. $10-$40
Ralphie May, Aug. 19, Ameristar. $25-$45
Father John Misty with Tennis, Aug. 20, Crossroads KC. $35-$75
Marty Friedman with Scale The Summit and The Fine Constant, Aug. 20, Riot Room. $20
The Weepies, Aug. 20, Knuckleheads. $25
City and Colour, Aug. 21, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35
Jerry Douglas Band, Aug. 24, Knuckleheads. $25
Hairball, Aug. 25, Crossroads KC. $11.50-$36.50
The Leo Project with Leering Heathens, Aug. 26, Riot Room. $20
Montgomery Gentry, Joe Diffie, Restless Heart, Sammy Kershaw and more, Aug. 26, Providence Medical Center Amphitheater. $19-$90
Ray Wylie Hubbard, Aug. 26, Knuckleheads. $20
The Samples with Andy Frasco featuring the MGDs, Aug. 26, Crossroads KC. $19.50-$61.50
Sister Hazel with Cowboy Mouth, Aug. 26, Crossroads KC. $19.50-$66.50
2 Chainz, Aug. 27, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $38.50
Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey, Aug. 27, Sprint Center. $29.95-$500
Pentatonix, Aug. 27, Providence Amphitheater. $29.50-$85
Garrison Keillor, Aug. 29, Uptown. $55-$275
Trailer Park Boys, Aug. 29, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $34.50-$64.50
Umphrey’s McGee with Aqueous, Aug. 31, Crossroads KC. $25-$75
The Dan Band, Sept. 1, VooDoo. $25
Indigo Girls, Sept. 2, Crossroads KC. $25-$76.50
Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga, Sept. 3, Sprint Center. $51-$131
John Butler Trio, Sept. 3, Crossroads KC. $25-$76.50
White Linen Party featuring Dru Hill, Sept. 3, VooDoo. $54-$69
Dada, Sept. 4, Riot Room. $15-$20
Weedeater with Telekinetic Yeti, Sept. 5, Riot Room. $15-$17
Yes featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin and Rick Wakeman, Sept. 5, Kauffman Center. $65.50-$135.50
Dancefestopia, Sept. 7-10, La Benite Riverfront Park. $164.97-$284.97
Don McLean, Sept. 8, Crossroads KC. $34-$81.50
Prozak, Sept. 9, Bottleneck. $15
Venom Inc with Goatwhore, Toxic Holocaust and The Convalescence, Sept. 10, Riot Room. $22-$99
Seu Jorge, Sept. 11, Liberty Hall. $35-$215
Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, Sept. 12, Knuckleheads. $18
U2, Sept. 12, Arrowhead Stadium. Ticket prices $35-$70
Bobby Rush, Sept. 13, Knuckleheads. $22.50
Decapitated and Thy Art Is Murder with Fallujah and Ghost Bath, Sept. 13, Granada. $20
The Mountain Goats, Sept. 14, Madrid. $36
Taj Mahal and Keb’ Mo’, Sept. 14, Uptown. $35-$125
Slippery When Wet, Sept. 15, VooDoo. $14-$20
The Steel Wheels, Sept. 15, Knuckleheads. $15
William Michael Morgan, Sept. 15, Legacy Park Amphitheater, Lee’s Summit. $20
Carbon Leaf, Sept. 16, RecordBar. $15-$17
Dirty Rotten Imbeciles with Deathwish and more, Sept. 16, Riot Room. $15-$17
Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors, Sept. 16, Liberty Hall. $20-$75
Eli Young Band, Sept. 16, Granada. $22
Skid-O-Rama Fest with Shadows of Night, Mysterians, Crayons and more, Sept. 16, Knuckleheads. $20
Tom Russell, Sept. 16, Knuckleheads. $35
XYLØ, Sept. 16, Riot Room. $15
Banks, Sept. 17, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $25
Stiff Little Fingers, Sept. 17, Granada. $20
Emmet Cohen, Sept. 18-19, Lied Center. $19-$35
Jonny Lang, Sept. 18, Knuckleheads. $32.50
The Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band and Beth Hart, Sept. 18, Uptown. $38-$88
Tops, Sept. 18, RecordBar. $15-$17
Tove Lo with Daye Jack, Sept. 18, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $27.50
Sacred Reich with Byzantine and more, Sept. 19, Riot Room. $17-$20
Dead Cross, Sept. 20, Liberty Hall. $25-$50
GBH, Sept. 20, Riot Room. $20
Joe Purdy with Amy Vachal, Sept. 20, Bottleneck. $19-$21
Thundercat, Sept. 20, Granada. $18
Four Year Strong with Seaway, Like Pacific and more, Sept. 21, Bottleneck. $18-$20
JJ Grey & Mofro with Ben Miller Band, Sept. 21, Knuckleheads. $32.50
P.O.S with Blackie, Steddy P and DJ Mahf, Sept. 21, Riot Room. $17-$20
Black Violin, Sept. 22, Lied Center. $11-$35
Dennis DeYoung, Sept. 22, Ameristar. $45-$60
Gorillaz with Danny Brown, Sept. 22, Sprint Center. $46.25-$103.25
Secret Sisters, Sept. 22, Knuckleheads. $15
The Skatalites, Sept. 22, Crossroads KC. Free-$26.50
Manchester Orchestra, Sept. 23, Crossroads KC. $25.50-$52.50
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, Sept. 23, Sprint Center. $71.50-$119.50
Zach Stevenson, Sept. 23, Knuckleheads. $15
Boyce Avenue, Sept. 24, Granada. $25
Kenny Rogers, Sept. 24, Lied Center. $26-$100
Rise Against with Pierce the Veil and White Lung, Sept. 24, Uptown. $37
Lords of Acid with En Esch and Night Club, Sept. 26, Granada. $25
Sylvan Esso with Helando Negro, Sept. 26, Crossroads KC. $21.50-$71.50
Martin Sexton Trio, Sept. 27, Granada. $25
Matchbox Twenty and Counting Crows with Rivers & Rust, Sept. 27, Starlight. $29.50-$129.50
Whiskey Myers, Sept. 28, Knuckleheads. $15
Monsters of Mock featuring Almost Kiss, KC/DC and Poison Overdose, Sept. 29, Crossroads KC. $6.50-$26.50
Outer Reaches, Sept. 29-30, Riot Room. $15-$20
Asleep at the Wheel, Sept. 30, Yardley Hall. $28-$44
Clint Black, Sept. 30, Ameristar. $40-$60
Tristen with Jenny O., Sept. 30, Riot Room. $15
Pup, Oct. 1, Granada. $15
Between The Buried And Me with The Contortionist and more, Oct. 2, Granada. $20
John Moreland, Oct. 2, RecordBar. $15-$18
Manilla Road with Vanlade, Oct. 2, Riot Room. $15
Will Hoge, Oct. 3, Knuckleheads. $15
The xx, Oct. 3, Starlight. $36-$60
Kaleo with ZZ Ward, Oct. 4, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35
Angel Olsen with Mount Moriah, Oct. 5, Granada. $20
The Legend of Zelda Symphony of the Goddesses, Oct. 6, Music Hall. $44-$117
America, Oct. 7, Ameristar. $40-$55
Brian Stokes Mitchell with Kansas City Symphony, Oct. 7, Kauffman Center. $39-$119
JR JR, Oct. 7, RecordBar. $15-$17
Dylan LeBlanc, Oct. 8, RecordBar. $15
Benjamin Booker, Oct. 11, Bottleneck. $19-$20
Jon Bellion, Oct. 11, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50
Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Oct. 11, Granada. $15
Tash Sultana, Oct. 11, RecordBar. $18
Hanson, Oct. 12, Granada. $40
John Fullbright with Kevin Welch, Dustin Welch and Michael Frassco, Oct. 12, Knuckleheads. $20
Soulfly with Cannabis Corpse, Noisem and Lody Kong, Oct. 14, Riot Room. $25
Magpie Salute, Oct. 15, Knuckleheads. $37.50
Pixies with Mitski, Oct. 15, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $38-$48
VNV Nation with iVardensphere, Oct. 13, Granada. $25
Penny & Sparrow, Oct. 18, Madrid. $20-$60
Janet Jackson, Oct. 19, Sprint Center. $39.50-$125
Bobby Flores, Oct. 20, Knuckleheads. $19.50
Needtobreathe, Oct. 20, Uptown. $39-$55
Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn, Oct. 21, Lied Center. $16-$45
The B-52’s, Oct. 22, Uptown. $35-$135
Beach Boys, Oct. 22, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $49.50-$125
Maren Morris with Ryan Hurd, Oct. 26, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $20-$28
Arcade Fire, Oct. 27, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $26-$154
Brujeria, Oct. 28, Granada. $20
Susan Werner, Oct. 29, Lied Center. $16-$30
50 Summers of Love featuring Micky Dolenz, Mark Lindsay, The Fab Four and more, Nov. 3, Ameristar. $50-$65
Descendents, Nov. 3, Uptown. $35-$50
Timeflies, Nov. 3, Granada. $25
Tommy Emmanuel and David Grisman, Nov. 3, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$65
2Cellos, Nov. 5, Sprint Center. $31.50-$69.50
Blues Traveler, Nov. 5, Uptown. $35-$75
Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox, Nov. 5, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$105
Victor Goines Duo, Nov. 6-7, Lied Center. $19-$35
“PJ Masks” Live!, Nov. 9, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50-$99.50
Vienna Boys Choir, Nov. 11, Kauffman Center. $19-$59
Lady Gaga, Nov. 15, Sprint Center. $46-$226
Brandy Clark, Nov. 18, RecordBar. $20-$23
James McMurtry, Nov. 18, Knuckleheads. $20
AJJ, Nov. 19, Granada. $15
“Shopkins Live!” Nov. 25, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $32.50-$42.50
Straight No Chaser, Nov. 29, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $34.50-$49.50
Madisen Ward and the Mama Bear, Dec. 2, Yardley Hall. $17-$30
New Year’s Eve with Samantha Fish, Belairs and Atlantic Express, Dec. 31, Knuckleheads. $90
Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas, Feb. 11, Lied Center. $16-$30
Janis Siegel, Feb. 26-27, Lied Center. $19-$35
Arlo Guthrie, March 10, Yardley Hall. $38-$125
“One Night of Queen” by Gary Mullen and the Works, March 16, Yardley Hall. $38-$55
Frank Waln, March 30, Lied Center. $14-$25
KU Jazz Ensemble with Anat Cohen, April 5, Lied Center. $14-$25
John McCutcheon, April 8, Lied Center. $16-$30
Hypnotic Brass Ensemble, April 17, Lied Center. $11-$25
Compiled by Dan Kelly, dkelly@kcstar.com
