Willie Nelson & Family reschedule rained-out Starlight show for the fall

Dry those blue eyes crying because of the rain. Willie Nelson & Family will be coming back in October.
Willie Nelson & Family have rescheduled their rained-out June 17 show for Oct. 4. All tickets for the June show will be honored on the new date. Fans unable to attend the rescheduled date can get a refund at their point of purchase.
A release from Live Nation stated openers Robert Earl Keen and Dwight Yoakam, who performed before the June 17 show was canceled, will not be performing on the new date. The October show will include a different “special guest.”
A review of the June 17 performances by Keen and Yoakam can be found here.
