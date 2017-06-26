Willie Nelson & Family have rescheduled their rained-out June 17 show for Oct. 4. All tickets for the June show will be honored on the new date. Fans unable to attend the rescheduled date can get a refund at their point of purchase.
Willie Nelson & Family have rescheduled their rained-out June 17 show for Oct. 4. All tickets for the June show will be honored on the new date. Fans unable to attend the rescheduled date can get a refund at their point of purchase. Jason DeCrow AP
Willie Nelson & Family have rescheduled their rained-out June 17 show for Oct. 4. All tickets for the June show will be honored on the new date. Fans unable to attend the rescheduled date can get a refund at their point of purchase. Jason DeCrow AP
Back to Rockville

Back to Rockville

Timothy Finn blogs about Kansas City's music scene

Back to Rockville

June 26, 2017 10:51 AM

Willie Nelson & Family reschedule rained-out Starlight show for the fall

By David Frese

dfrese@kcstar.com

Dry those blue eyes crying because of the rain. Willie Nelson & Family will be coming back in October.

Willie Nelson & Family have rescheduled their rained-out June 17 show for Oct. 4. All tickets for the June show will be honored on the new date. Fans unable to attend the rescheduled date can get a refund at their point of purchase.

A release from Live Nation stated openers Robert Earl Keen and Dwight Yoakam, who performed before the June 17 show was canceled, will not be performing on the new date. The October show will include a different “special guest.”

A review of the June 17 performances by Keen and Yoakam can be found here.

David Frese: 816-234-4463, @DavidFrese

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Lewis Del Mar's Max Harwood, Danny Miller talk about their start

Lewis Del Mar's Max Harwood, Danny Miller talk about their start 5:22

Lewis Del Mar's Max Harwood, Danny Miller talk about their start
That time Garth Brooks sold out 9 Sprint Center shows 0:58

That time Garth Brooks sold out 9 Sprint Center shows
Strange Music Inc.'s move into pop music 1:02

Strange Music Inc.'s move into pop music

View More Video

Entertainment Videos