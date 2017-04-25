KC concert tickets on sale April 28: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill; Garrison Keillor

On sale Friday, April 28
Brandy Clark, June 23, RecordBar. $20-$23
DJ Shadow, July 10, Madrid. Ticket prices TBA.
The Districts, July 13, RecordBar. Ticket prices TBA.
Jaymes Young, July 21, RecordBar. $15
Garrison Keillor, Aug. 29, Uptown. Ticket prices TBA.
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, Sept. 23, Sprint Center. $71.50-$119.50
Clint Black, Sept. 30, Ameristar. Ticket prices TBA.
Needtobreathe, Oct. 20, Uptown. Ticket prices TBA.
Blues Traveler, Nov. 5, Uptown. Ticket prices TBA.
“Shopkins Live!” Nov. 25, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $32.50-$42.50
On sale Monday, May 1
Cornstock Concert on the Hill Music Festival featuring Easton Corbin, Casey Donahew and BlackHawk, Sept. 23, North Lake Park, Garnett. Ticket prices TBA.
On the way
Ruthie Foster, June 16, Folly. Ticket prices TBA. On sale May 6.
KKFI Crossroads Music Fest, Sept. 9, RecordBar. $20-$25. On sale July 14.
Luke Bryan, July 21, Sprint Center. Ticket info TBA.
New and noteworthy
Tears for Fears, May 9, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$99.50
Bad Bunny, May 17, Uptown. $35-$75
Granger Smith with Michael Tyler, May 19, Grandview Amphitheater. $20
Jazz & Jackie Celebration featuring Bernie Williams, May 20, Gem. $25-$35
Nick Waterhouse, June 11, RecordBar. $15
B.o.B, June 26, Riot Room. $25-$30
Collaborations Live, June 30, Folly Theater. $20-$120
Jim Breuer, July 9, VooDoo. $25-$42.50
The Temptations, July 21, Ameristar. $30-$45
AFI with Citizen, July 22, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $26.50
Air Supply, July 29, Ameristar. $45-$65
The Floozies with Big Wild, Russ Liquid and Gecko, July 29, Crossroads KC. $14-$66.50
Herbie Hancock, Aug. 12, Kauffman Center. $54.50-$159.50
Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga, Sept. 3, Sprint Center. $51-$131
Yes featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin and Rick Wakeman, Sept. 5, Kauffman Center. $65.50-$135.50
Gorillaz with Danny Brown, Sept. 22, Sprint Center. $46.25-$103.25
Monsters of Mock featuring Almost Kiss, KC/DC and Poison Overdose, Sept. 29, CrossroadsKC. $6.50-$26.50
Also on sale
Black Lillies with Amanda Fish Band, April 27, Knuckleheads. $15
Randall Zwarte Band, April 27, Encore at the Uptown. $15
Samantha Fish with Brody Buster’s One Man Band, April 27, Bottleneck. $15
Breaking Benjamin, April 28, Uptown. $32-$55
The Charlie Daniels Band, April 28, Ameristar. $35-$55
Delbert McClinton with Nace Brothers, April 28, Knuckleheads. $30
Gin Blossoms, April 28, VooDoo. $27.50-$37.50
Hembree with Jaenki and Brother, April 28, RecordBar. $15
Justin Moore, Brett Young and Lee Brice, April 28, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $29.75-$59.75
Cashmere Cat, April 29, Riot Room. $15-$18
Dolewite with Loogey, April 29, VooDoo. $7-$14.50
Little Dragon, April 29, Granada. $28
Eyes Set to Kill, April 30, Aftershock. $15
Joe Ely, April 30, Knuckleheads. $25
Killswitch Engage and Anthrax with The Devil Wears Prada, April 30, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $33
Oddisee with Olivier St. Louis, April 30, Granada. $15
Whitney, May 1, Bottleneck. $15
California Guitar Trio, May 2, RecordBar. $20
Frank Iero and the Patience, May 2, Granada. $18
Gnash, May 2, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $20
Robin Trower, May 2, Uptown. $35-$69.50
Styx, May 2, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $49.50-$84.50
Cody Johnson, May 3, Granada. $23
Nikki Lane, May 3, RecordBar. $16-$18
Real Friends, May 3, Aftershock. $18
Casting Crowns with Danny Gokey and Unspoken, May 4, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $20-$75
Jason D. Williams, May 4, Knuckleheads. $15
Middle of the Map Festival, May 4-6, multiple venues. $70
Bush, May 5, Kansas City Live! $15-$30
Campanas de America, May 5, Ameristar. $20-$25
The Fab Four — the Ultimate Tribute, May 5, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $24.50-$39.50
Garth Brooks with Trisha Yearwood, May 5-7 and 12-13, Sprint Center. $74.98
MerleJam with Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Sara Morgan and Outlaw Jim and the Whiskey Benders, May 5, Knuckleheads. $27.50
Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo with Rick Springfield, May 5, Starlight. $25-$125
Revolucion de Amor, May 5, VooDoo. $11.50-$29.50
Trapt and Smile Empty Soul, May 5, Aftershock. $20
X the Band, May 5, Knuckleheads. $32.50
Fool’s Gold Country Revue, May 6, Prospero’s Books. $20
Jesse Cook, May 6, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $34.50-$45
Little River Band, May 6, Ameristar. $35-$50
Lonestar, May 6, Yardley Hall. $34-$75
MerleJam with Danielle Nicole Band, Chubby Carrier and Stacy Mitchhart, May 6, Knuckleheads. $20
Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters, May 7, Knuckleheads. $28.50
Emmet Cahill, May 7, Kansas City Irish Center. $30-$50
John Paul White, May 8, Knuckleheads. $19.50
Kristin Chenoweth, May 8, Lied Center. $24-$100
The 1975, May 9, Starlight. $35-$55
David George with The Country Duo, May 9, RecordBar. $20-$25
Kinky Friedman, May 10, Knuckleheads. $27.50
Branford Marsalis Quartet and Kurt Elling, May 11, Kauffman Center. $29-$69
Y&T with Breakpoint Method, May 11, VooDoo. $15.50-$23.50
Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives, May 12, Folly. $20-$60
Michael Martin Murphey, May 12, Knuckleheads. $24.50
Opeth and Gojira, May 12, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35
Seasons featuring Nghtmre, Mija, Laxx and more, May 12, Crossroads KC. $26.50-$76.50
Shining with Revenge, Wolvhammer and Moonsick, May 12, Riot Room. $17-$20
The Blasters with Delta Bombers, May 13, Knuckleheads. $20
Bonobo, May 13, Granada. $22
Chance the Rapper, May 13, Providence Amphitheater. $29.50-$69.50
Jaheim with Carl Thomas, May 13, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $25-$99
Tommy Castro and the Painkillers with Mike Zito, May 13, Knuckleheads. $20
The Besnard Lakes with the Life and Times, May 14, RecordBar. $15-$17
Korn with All That Remains and DED, May 14, Uptown. $55-$75
Okilly Dokilly with Beatallica, May 14, Aftershock. $15
Soundgarden with The Dillinger Escape Plan, May 14, Starlight. $27-$87
Kehlani with Ella Mai, Jahkoy and Noodles, May 15, Granada. $25
Travis Scott, May 15, Uptown. Sold out
The Black Angels with A Place to Bury Strangers, May 16, Madrid. $20-$40
Coheed and Cambria with the Dear Hunter, May 16, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $27.50
David Gray, May 16, Uptown. $35-$75
Ab-Soul, May 17, Granada. $20
The Chainsmokers with Kiiara, May 17, Sprint Center. $26-$77.50
Jelly Roll, May 17, Riot Room. $15
J. Roddy Walston and the Business, May 17, Bottleneck. $17
Neil deGrasse Tyson, May 17, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $69.50-$99.50
Arlo Guthrie, May 18, Uptown. $25-$125
Flow Tribe, May 18, Knuckleheads. $15
Ha Ha Tonka with Trapper Schoepp & The Shades, May 18, RecordBar. $15
Bluegrass in the Bottoms, May 19-20, East Bottoms. $71-$126
Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, May 19, Crossroads KC. $25-$76.50
David Cook, May 19, VooDoo. $19-$101
Eliane Elias, May 19, Folly. $20-$50
Louis Jay Meyers Music Project, May 19, RecordBar. $15
Marsha Ambrosius with Eric Benet, May 19, Uptown. $37-$87
Arkona with Sirenia, MindMaze and Sicosis, May 20, Riot Room. $20
Back to Avalon, May 20, VooDoo. $7-$19.50
Big Freedia, May 20, RecordBar. $15-$18
Joey Alexander, May 20, Yardley Hall. $14-$38
The NightHawks with The Belairs and more, May 20, Knuckleheads. $15
Red Hot Chili Peppers, May 21, Sprint Center. $49-$99
Meat Puppets and Mike Watt and the Jom and Terry Show, May 22, RecordBar. $20-$22
The Birthday Massacre with Army of the Universe and Ludovico Technique, May 23, Granada. $25
Gov’t Mule, May 23, Uptown. $38-$88
George Benson and Kenny G, May 24, Kauffman Center. $59-$129
The Sword, May 24, Granada. $17
Trey Songz, May 24, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$100
KC Jazz and Heritage Festival, May 25-28, American Jazz Museum. $15-$150
Pallbearer with Inter Arma and Gatecreeper, May 25, Riot Room. $15-$17
Wavves with Kino Kimino, May 25, RecordBar. $20
Flux Pavilion with Kayzo and TrollPhace, May 26, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $15-$30
JoJo, May 26, Liberty Hall. $24
Kansas City Jazz & Heritage Festival, May 26-28, Paseo and Truman. $15-$150
Making Movies with Duncan Burnett x Riot, May 26, RecordBar. $17-$20
The Mavericks, May 26-27, Knuckleheads. $38.50
Roger Waters, May 26, Sprint Center. $55-$199.50
Samantha Fish’s Big Summer Kick Off Party featuring Samantha Fish, Dumpstaphunk, Southern Avenue Band and more, May 26-27, Crossroads KC. $20- $66.50
Westport Roots Festival, May 26-28, Westport District. $40
Yallapalooza featuring Cole Swindell, Kip Moore, Michael Ray, Drew Baldridge and more, May 26, Providence Amphitheater. $20-$59.50
Gary Owen, May 27, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $25-$55
Everclear with Vertical Horizon and Fastball, May 28, Crossroads KC. $29-$77.50
Deicide, May 30, Riot Room. $20
Kevin Ross, May 30, RecordBar. $18-$20
Chris Pureka, May 31, Knuckleheads. $15
Conan with North and more, May 31, Riot Room. $15
The Shins, June 1, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $37
Marian Hill, June 2, Kansas City Live! $15
Paul Thorn, June 2-4, Knuckleheads. $20-$75
Protoje with Yaadcore, June 2, Granada. $22
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers with Joe Walsh, June 2, Sprint Center. $49.50-$145
Travis Tritt, June 2, Ameristar. $40-$55
Jason Boland & the Stragglers with Shooter Jennings, Cole Porter Band and Mountain Deer Revival, June 3, Crossroads KC. $14-$76.50
Maria the Mexican with The Pedaljets and Broken Arrows, June 3, RecordBar. $20
Rockfest featuring Godsmack, Sammy Hagar, Halestorm and more, June 3, Kansas Speedway. $49.50
Face to Face with Counterpunch, June 4, Bottleneck. $21
Future with Migos, Tory Lanez and Kodak Black, June 4, Sprint Center. $29.50-$99.50
Tech N9ne with Krizz Kaliko, Stevie Stone, Ces Cru and more, June 4, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $33
The Protomen with Merlin, June 5, Riot Room. $15
Com Truise with Clark and Roland Tings, June 6, RecordBar. $17-$20
Saint Paul and the Broken Bones, June 6, Crossroads KC. $21.50-$76.50
Morbid Angel with Suffocation, Revocation and Withered, June 7, Granada. $23
Cryptopsy with Rivers Of Nihill and more, June 8, Riot Room. $20
Flobots, June 8, Bottleneck. $15
John Conlee, June 8, Knuckleheads. $22.50
Brit Floyd, June 9, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$75
Chuck Prophet & the Mission Express, June 9, Knuckleheads. $15
Elvis Costello, June 9, Crossroads KC. $40-$81.50
Kiss the Sky, June 9, VooDoo. $9-$23
Liverpool, June 9, Knuckleheads. $20
Tig Notaro, June 9, Uptown. $27-$47
Chon with Tera Melos, Covet and Little Tybee, June 10, Granada. $18
Glass Animals, June 10, Providence Medical Center Amphitheater. $19-$60
Katy Guillen & the Girls, June 10, Knuckleheads. $15
Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, June 10, Ameristar. $30-$50
Tree Frog, June 10, Liberty Hall. $14
Upchurch, June 10, Bottleneck. $15
Gorguts with Defeated Sanity, Exist and Abjure, June 11, Riot Room. $20-$25
J. Cole, June 11, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$40
Old Crow Medicine Show, June 11, Uptown. $35
Punch Brothers, June 11, Crossroads KC. $25-$71.50
Vader with Internal Bleeding, Sacrificial Slaughter and more, June 11, Riot Room. $20-$25
Bad Suns with Hunny, June 12, RecordBar. $18
Muse with Thirty Seconds to Mars and Pvris, June 12, Starlight. $45-$99.50
New Kids on the Block with Paula Abdul and Boyz II Men, June 12, Sprint Center. $29.95-$199.95
John Legend with Gallant, June 13, Starlight. $38.95-$129.95
Parker Millsap, June 13, Knuckleheads. $15
Celtic Woman, June 14, Kauffman Center. $39-$99
Buddy Guy, June 15, Crossroads KC. $14-$86.50
DJ Premier and The Badder Band, June 15, Riot Room. $20-$25
David Allan Coe, June 16, VooDoo. $25-$153
Portugal. The Man, June 16, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $26.50
The Righteous Brothers, June 16, Ameristar. $35-$55
Terri Clark with Bluewater Highway, June 16, Knuckleheads. $35
Black & Blue Grass Fest featuring Split Lip Rayfield, Mountain Sprout and more, June 17, Crossroads KC. $20-$61.50
Funk Fest featuring Keith Sweat, Bel Biv Devoe and more, June 17, Providence Amphitheater. $39.50-$225
Michael McDonald and Boz Scaggs, June 17, Kauffman Center. $59-$139
Reverend Horton Heat with Agent Orange and Flat Duo Jets, June 17, Knuckleheads. $25
Willie Nelson & Family with Dwight Yoakam and Robert Earl Keen, June 17, Starlight. $40.45-$180.45
Ann Wilson, June 19, Uptown. $45-$125
Chicago and the Doobie Brothers, June 20, Starlight. $35-$150
Rooney, June 20, Record Bar. $18-$20
Def Leppard with Poison, June 21, Sprint Center. $29.50-$125
Country Stampede Music Festival, June 22-24, Manhattan. $79-$150
Darrell McCall and Justin Trevino, June 23, Knuckleheads. $20
Joe Jackson, June 23, Uptown. $40-$75
Crossroads Jammin’ Reggae Fest featuring the Wailing Souls, the Itals, Sister Carol and more, June 24, Crossroads KC. $21.50-$76.50
Easton Corbin, June 24, Ameristar. $40-$55
Blue October, June 25, VooDoo. $35
#Imomsohard, June 25, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $38.75-$48.75
Poptone, June 25, Madrid. $35-$50
Barns Courtney, June 26, RecordBar. $15
Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers, June 29, Knuckleheads. $35
Ed Sheeran, June 29, Sprint Center. $37.50-$97.50
Dark Star Orchestra, June 30, Crossroads KC. $21.50-$61.50
Joel McHale, June 30, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $27.50-$47.50
Reckless Kelly, June 30, Knuckleheads. $20
Byrne & Kelly, July 2, Kansas City Irish Center. $35
Dirty Heads with SOJA, The Green and RDGLDGRN, July 2, Crossroads KC. $28-$75
311 with New Politics and The Skints, July 3, Crossroads KC. $40-$86.50
Train with Natasha Bedingfield, July 3, Starlight. $29.50-$129.50
Cody Canada and The Departed, July 6, Knuckleheads. $15
Jill Scott, July 6, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$129.50
Charlie Musselwhite, July 7, Knuckleheads. $20
Corey Feldman and the Angels with Drop a Grand, July 7, RecordBar. $18-$20
OneRepublic with Fitz and the Tantrums and James Arthur, July 7, Sprint Center. $27-$139
Summer Lights featuring MercyMe, Jeremy Camp, Natalie Grant and more, July 7, Providence Medical Center Amphitheater. $29.50-$104.50
Turnpike Troubadours, July 7, Uptown. $30
Future Feilde featuring Le Youth, Quixotic and more, July 8, Crossroads KC. $11.50-$76.50
Rock N Roll Dream Concert featuring Seven Bridges Road, Revelation and Change of Heart, July 8, Providence Amphitheater. $20
Queen and Adam Lambert, July 9, Sprint Center. $49.50-$175
Caravan Palace, July 11, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35
Iron Maiden with Ghost, July 11, Sprint Center. $39.50-$99.50
Michael Franti & Spearhead, July 11, Crossroads KC. $31-$77.50
Phora, July 13, Aftershock. $25-$80
Redneck Throwdown featuring The Lacs, Big Smo and more, July 14, Crossroads KC. $14- $76.50
All Time Low with SWMRS and The Wrecks, July 15, Uptown. $25
Trampled Under Foot, July 15, Knuckleheads. $30
Randy Houser, July 27, Kansas City Live! $15
Blondie and Garbage, July 18, Kauffman Center. $79-$149
Matthew Sweet, July 18, Knuckleheads. $18.50
Steve Miller with Peter Frampton, July 19, Starlight. $35-$149
Jim Gaffigan, July 20, Starlight. $35-$85
The Romantics, the Smithereens and Bow Wow Wow, July 21, Crossroads KC. $25-$76.50
Steve Martin and Martin Short, July 21, Starlight. $45.95-$198.95
Gucci Mane with Rae Sremmurd, Kevin Gates and more, July 22, Providence Medical Center Amphitheater. $39.50-$79.50
Journey with Asia, July 22, Starlight. $35-$129.50
Nickelback with Daughtry, July 23, Starlight Theatre. $39.50-$129.50
Violent Femmes with Echo and the Bunnymen, July 25, Crossroads KC. $38-$81.50
Chevelle with Black Map, July 26, Uptown. $29.50
Mary Chapin Carpenter with Sarah Jarosz, July 26, Kauffman Center. $29-$69
Tumbleweed Festival, July 27-29, LaBenite Riverfront Park. $69-$199
Vans Warped Tour featuring Attila, Bowling For Soup and more, July 27, Providence Amphitheater. $41-$52
Lee Greenwood and Crystal Gayle, July 28, Ameristar. $35-$55
Ted Nugent with Blue Oyster Cult, July 28, Providence Medical Center Amphitheater. $20-$85
Chubby Carrier, July 29, Knuckleheads. $15
Slayer with Lamb of God and Behemoth, Aug. 1, Providence Amphitheater. $49.50-$65
Alt-J with Sohn, Aug. 3, Starlight. $35-$59.50
Primus with Clutch, Aug. 5, Crossroads KC. $36.50-$85.50
Young the Giant with Cold War Kids and Joywave, Aug. 5, Starlight. $29.95-$149.95
Fleet Foxes, Aug. 8, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $36-$40.50
Seether with Letters From the Fire, Aug. 8, Uptown. $37
Bruno Mars, Aug. 9, Sprint Center. $49.50-$125
Green Day with Catfish and the Bottlemen, Aug. 11, Sprint Center. $29.50-$89.50
I Love the ’90s Tour —– The Party Continues Tour featuring TLC, Naughty By Nature, All-4-One, Tone Loc and more, Aug. 11, Providence Medical Center Amphitheater. $35.50-$152
Los Lobos and Los Lonely Boys, Aug. 12, Knuckleheads. $45
Tour de Fat featuring Atlas Genius, Aug. 12, Crossroads KC. $15-$20
Coldplay, Aug. 15, Sprint Center. $29.50-$225
Foreigner with Cheap Trick and Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience, Aug. 15, Starlight. $29.95-$149.95
The Piano Guys, Aug. 15, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$149.50
Do You Feel, Aug. 16, Riot Room. $18
Idina Menzel, Aug. 16, Starlight. $30-$130
Moonshine Bandits, Aug. 18, Bottleneck. $15
Lez Zepplin, Aug. 19, Crossroads KC. $11.50-$51.50
City and Colour, Aug. 21, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35
Hairball, Aug. 25, Crossroads KC. $11.50-$36.50
Montgomery Gentry, Joe Diffie, Restless Heart, Sammy Kershaw and more, Aug. 26, Providence Medical Center Amphitheater. $19-$90
Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey, Aug. 27, Sprint Center. $29.95-$500
John Butler Trio, Sept. 3, Crossroads KC. $25-$76.50
Dancefestopia, Sept. 7-10, La Benite Riverfront Park. $164.97-$284.97
Taj Mahal and Keb’ Mo’, Sept. 14, Uptown. $35-$125
Tom Russell, Sept. 16, Knuckleheads. $35
Boyce Avenue, Sept. 24, Granada. $25
Sylvan Esso with Helando Negro, Sept. 26, Crossroads KC. $21.50-$71.50
Matchbox Twenty and Counting Crows with Rivers & Rust, Sept. 27, Starlight. $29.50-$129.50
The Legend of Zelda Symphony of the Goddesses, Oct. 6, Music Hall. $44-$117
Tash Sultana, Oct. 11, RecordBar. $18
Hanson, Oct. 12, Granada. $40
Pixies with Mitski, Oct. 15, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $38-$48
The B-52’s, Oct. 22, Uptown. $35-$135
Beach Boys, Oct. 22, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $49.50-$125
Brujeria, Oct. 28, Granada. $20
Descendents, Nov. 3, Uptown. $35-$50
Tommy Emmanuel and David Grisman, Nov. 3, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$65
2Cellos, Nov. 5, Sprint Center. $31.50-$69.50
Vienna Boys Choir, Nov. 11, Kauffman Center. $19-$59
Lady Gaga, Nov. 15, Sprint Center. $46-$226
Compiled by Dan Kelly, dkelly@kcstar.com
