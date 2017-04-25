KC concerts April 28-May 3: Strfkr, Charlie Daniels Band, Cashmere Cat, Oddisee, Styx

White Reaper
Friday, April 28, at the Riot Room patio
White Reaper’s album “The World’s Best American Band” opens with the appreciative roar of a massive crowd. The amusing effect is an extension of the tongue-in-cheek title of the new release. The members of the Louisville group may not take themselves seriously, but the hearty power-pop and garage-rock they create is no joke. White Reaper’s songs are capable of buckling the knees of fans of bands like Dr. Dog, Spoon and Cheap Trick. With Vita and the Woolf.
8 p.m. Friday, April 28. Riot Room patio. 816-442-8179. theriotroom.com. $10 in advance.
Strfkr
Friday, April 28, at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
Bands with exceptionally cheeky names usually don’t get too far. Strfkr is an exception. Since serving as a headlining act at Ink’s Middle of the Map Fest in 2016, the Portland, Ore., group has released “Being No One, Going Nowhere.” Strfkr’s fifth studio album is filled with impish pop songs sure to delight dance-minded celebrants at Friday’s free concert sponsored by radio station 96.5 the Buzz. With Kitten, Deap Vally and Alicia Solo.
7:30 p.m. Friday, April 28. Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. 816-283-9921. midlandkc.com. Free.
Charlie Daniels Band
Friday, April 28, at Ameristar Casino
It’s a shame that millions of people know Charlie Daniels only as a cranky conservative on television or as the man responsible for the fiddle-based novelty song “The Devil Went Down to Georgia.” Daniels is a remarkably accomplished artist. As a multi-instrumentalist session musician, Daniels played on Bob Dylan albums including “Nashville Skyline.” His songs “Uneasy Rider” and “Long Haired Country Boy” are among the seminal 1970s hits that served as blueprints for the outlaw country movement.
8 p.m. Friday, April 28. Ameristar Casino. 816-414-7000. Ameristar Casino. $35-$55 in advance.
Justin Moore and Lee Brice
Friday, April 28, at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
In stark contrast to a few of their bro-country brethren, Lee Brice and Justin Moore have carefully cultivated personas as all-around good guys. Brice extols the virtues of enduring romance on his 2009 hit “Love Like Crazy.” Moore mourns his deceased family, friends and dog on the 2011 chart-topper “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away.” The fact that the men agreed to tour together as co-headliners of their American Made tour further affirms their sterling reputations. With Brett Young.
7 p.m. Friday, April 28. Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. 800-745-3000. ticketmaster.com. $30-$50 in advance.
Delbert McClinton
Friday, April 28, at Knuckleheads
The ornery nature of Delbert McClinton is reflected by the title of his latest album. “Prick of the Litter” is filled with the sort of rugged roadhouse blues, rough-and-tumble country and wild-eyed rock songs that make the septuagenarian a living encyclopedia of American music. While he has rubbed shoulders with stars ranging from John Lennon to Bonnie Raitt, the Texan is best known for his rousing 1980 hit “Giving It Up for Your Love.” With the Nace Brothers.
8 p.m. Friday, April 28. Knuckleheads. 816-483-1456. knuckleheadskc.com. $30 in advance.
Little Dragon
Saturday, April 29, at the Granada
The prescient Swedish group Little Dragon has provided accurate forecasts of musical trends for more than a decade. Illuminated by the glowing vocals of Yukimi Nagano, each of Little Dragon’s visionary releases has been about five years ahead of its time. Issued earlier this month, Little Dragon’s momentous fifth album, “Season High,” sounds like a prophetic peak of the pop, R&B and dance music pop landscape of 2022. With AbJo.
8 p.m. Saturday, April 29. The Granada. 785-842-1390. thegranada.com. $28 in advance.
Cashmere Cat
Saturday, April 29, at the Riot Room
Magnus August Hoiberg, the Norwegian man who produces lush electronic pop as Cashmere Cat, must be a smooth talker. He coaxed pop stars Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande into singing on tracks that will be included on his forthcoming major label debut album. “Trust Nobody” places Gomez’s voice in a fetchingly luxuriant setting. Grande sounds similarly spectacular on “Adore.” The European star MØ sings on Cashmere Cat’s latest single “9 (After Coachella),” a playful song that’s interspersed with cartoonish effects.
9 p.m. Saturday, April 29. Riot Room. 816-442-8179. theriotroom.com. $16 in advance.
Oddisee
Sunday, April 30, at the Granada
Amir Mohamed, the upbeat artist who works as Oddisee, is a clever lyricist with an impeccable flow. He raps about spiritual concerns and social justice like an inspired poet. Even so, he’s at his best when he’s not rapping. The instrumental versions of the songs from his 11 studio albums allow his outstanding production to shine. Most of the memorably silky sonic landscapes he creates are based on vintage soul and the go-go funk of his home in the Washington, D.C., area. With Olivier St. Louis.
8 p.m. Sunday, April 30. The Granada. 785-842-1390. thegranada.com. $15 in advance.
Styx
Tuesday, May 2, at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
Classic rock purists might cite the title of Styx’s 1977 album “The Grand Illusion” to decry the 2017 version of the band. Dennis DeYoung, the man who wrote and sang on signature Styx hits including “Come Sail Away” left the group in 1999. Two additional contributors to Styx’s formative years have died. True believers, however, know that songs like “Renegade” are timeless. Besides, the presence of original guitarist James Young confers plenty of legitimacy on the current incarnation of the longstanding band.
8 p.m. Tuesday, May 2. Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. 816-283-9921. midlandkc.com. $49.50-$84.50.
California Guitar Trio
Tuesday, May 2, at RecordBar
Even though renditions of Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” and Mason Williams’ “Classical Gas” are among the most popular selections in its repertoire, the California Guitar Trio is far more than a cover band. The instrumental group has been dedicated to expanding the possibilities of the acoustic guitar format for more than 25 years. Unlike some of their technically proficient counterparts, the three men are more interested in evoking emotional responses than in awing audiences with their considerable chops.
7 p.m. Tuesday, May 2. RecordBar. 816-753-5207. therecordbar.com. $20 in advance.
Nikki Lane
Wednesday, May 3, at RecordBar
Nikki Lane reveals her contrary attitude about the country music establishment and the audience that nourishes it on the opening track of her latest album, “Highway Queen.” The Nashville rebel implies that she’s actively courting the approval of people she disdains on “700,000 Rednecks.” Lane needs their help. While she has won over ardent fans of tradition-oriented country, Lane has yet to convince “700,000 rednecks” that she’s the legitimate musical heir to Loretta Lynn. With Jonathan Tyler.
8 p.m. Wednesday, May 3. RecordBar. 816-753-5207. therecordbar.com. $16 in advance.
Katy Guillen & the Girls
Wednesday, May 3, at Kauffman Stadium
The three members of Katy Guillen & the Girls will perform a pre-game concert at Ink’s Student Night at Kauffman Stadium a day after achieving a career milestone. On Tuesday evening, the popular Kansas City group will open a show at the Uptown Theater for Robin Trower, a blues-rock heavyweight who played an integral role in developing the crowd-pleasing sound that has made Katy Guillen & the Girls one of the region’s most notable ensembles.
6 p.m. Wednesday, May 3. Kauffman Stadium. 816-504-4040. royals.com. Free with admission to the game.
