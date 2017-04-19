What you need to know about Record Store Day events in Kansas City area

Saturday is the 10th anniversary of Record Store Day, an event created to celebrate independent record stores.
Its founding was prophetic. Since 2008, sales of vinyl records have risen precipitously. In 2016, they reached a 28-year high, and sales topped $410 million. Consequently, the number of independent record stores has increased. From Kansas City to Lawrence, there are at least 10 stores.
Many of those stores will celebrate Record Store Day, offering some or most of more than 300 exclusives, limited run/regional releases and first-day releases.
Among the exclusives are a pair of David Bowie albums, including “Cracked Actor (Live Los Angeles ’74),” recorded during his Diamond Dogs tour; a triple live album from Iggy Pop; the Cure’s greatest hits and acoustic hits on vinyl; a children’s album by Johnny Cash; a covers album by Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit; a new single from the War on Drugs; a box of 45 singles from the Ramones; and a 7-inch from the Zombies that includes “A Rose for Emily.” For a list of specials, visit recordstoreday.com.
Here’s a list of what’s happening in stores around Kansas City and in Lawrence on Saturday, including their special events or live music plans.
Brothers Music
5921 Johnson Drive
9 a.m.-8 p.m.
Three DJs will be spinning all day long. There will be coffee and doughnuts for early birds and a food truck (Flossie Mae Soul Food) for lunch. Plus freebies and giveaways.
Josey Records Kansas City
1814 Oak St.
7 a.m.-10 p.m.
Live music, DJs, food and drinks along with exclusive Record Store Day releases and special limited-edition vinyl. RecordBar will serve drinks and launch its new lunch menu in the shop, and Take a Halliday Clothing will have a booth set up.
Live music
Noon to 3 p.m.: DJs
4 p.m.: The Bad Ideas
5 p.m.: The Whiffs
6 p.m.: Monta at Odds
7 p.m.: Faultfinder
Love Garden Sounds
822 Massachusetts St., Lawrence
10 a.m.-9 p.m.
Offering Record Store Day exclusive items plus 25 percent off all Love Garden merchandise and 10 percent store credit for future visits for $50 spent.
Mills Record Co.
4045 Broadway
7 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday
10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday
Live local music; local vendors (Oddly Correct, Hana’s Donuts, Betty Rae’s Ice Cream); all the Record Store Day indie vinyl exclusive releases; more than 3,000 fresh used records; food, brews and swag; and pop-up sales.
The High Dive Showcase is in part a celebration release for the label’s new “Belly Flop” compilation of 27 tracks, which will be sold at Mills Record Co. exclusively on Saturday.
Also over the weekend, enter to win a $250 store credit.
Live music
Saturday
6 p.m.: Fullbloods
6:45 p.m.: The Whiffs
7:30 p.m.: Bummer
8:15 p.m.: The Conquerors
Sunday
3 p.m.: Chuck Haddix DJ set with guest Ryan McBee
5 p.m.: Chris Hazelton’s Boogaloo 7
Records With Merritt
1614 Westport Road
7 a.m.-8 p.m.
Serving coffee, juice and doughnuts to those who are in line around 6 a.m. There will be canvas Record Store Day gift bags filled with goodies and freebies. Food and drinks will be served all day.
Live music
Noon: Luther Vincent
1 p.m.: Kate Rose
2 p.m.: Brody Alan
3 p.m.: Sweatpantsdaze
3:45 p.m.: Eggs on Mars
4:30 p.m.: Abigail Faith
5:30 p.m.: Karen Baum
6:30 p.m.: Jenna & Martin
Revolution Records
1830 Locust St.
8 a.m.-11 p.m.
Featuring Record Store Day exclusives and live bands.
Live music
7 p.m.: Bird Girls
8 p.m.: Instant Karma!
8:30 p.m.: The Tricks
7th Heaven
7621 Troost Ave.
8 a.m.-9 p.m.
Every Record Store Day title will be priced below retail. Also, free coffee and bagels and the three official Record Store Day T-shirts will be for sale.
Vinyl Renaissance
7932 Santa Fe, Overland Park
9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Record Store Day will be filled with exclusives, limited releases, discounts and live music.
Live music
2 p.m.: Hal Ketchum
3:30 p.m.: Dallas Wayne
