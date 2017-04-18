Back to Rockville

April 18, 2017 1:24 PM

Casi Joy of Smithville assures her music fans: ‘This is not the end’

By Timothy Finn

After she was eliminated from NBC’s “The Voice,” country singer Casi Joy looked ahead, with optimism.

The Smithville native and Park University graduate performed a Chris Stapleton hit, “Parachute,” on the talent show Monday night, opening its live playoff rounds.

She was competing against her fellow team members coached by country star Blake Shelton. The top two performances were decided by a vote of viewers: Lauren Dusky and Aliyah Moulden. Shelton then “saved” a third team member: TSoul.

This was a bit of a shocker considering Shelton wooed Joy with heavy praise after her blind audition on March 2. After her cover of “Blue” a classic-country hit from 1958 that made LeAnn Rimes a star in 1996, all four judges lobbied hard to be her coach.

Shelton said: “What you did to this room and all four of us coaches is the same thing that happened when LeAnn Rimes came out with that song. Somebody yodels? The fact that you have already mastered that, I am not giving up until Casi is on my team because this is meant to freaking be. It is.”

Then on April 3, when Shelton stuck with Joy after the knockout round, he said: “Those notes that you’re hitting, full-voice, full-on, full-confidence, and you’re continuing to do that every time you get on stage. There is no stopping Casi Joy.”

After Monday’s show, Joy assured fans that “The Voice” was just the start of more to come. She tweeted: “So grateful to have had this opportunity & your support. THANK YOU. This is not the end. Stay tuned.” She also tweeted that the show was “by far” her favorite performance.

She encouraged fans to support her on the music charts.

Many of her fans were disappointed but supportive. “She was clearly a winner,” one tweeted.

