Casi Joy of Smithville assures her music fans: ‘This is not the end’

After she was eliminated from NBC’s “The Voice,” country singer Casi Joy looked ahead, with optimism.
The Smithville native and Park University graduate performed a Chris Stapleton hit, “Parachute,” on the talent show Monday night, opening its live playoff rounds.
She was competing against her fellow team members coached by country star Blake Shelton. The top two performances were decided by a vote of viewers: Lauren Dusky and Aliyah Moulden. Shelton then “saved” a third team member: TSoul.
This was a bit of a shocker considering Shelton wooed Joy with heavy praise after her blind audition on March 2. After her cover of “Blue” a classic-country hit from 1958 that made LeAnn Rimes a star in 1996, all four judges lobbied hard to be her coach.
Shelton said: “What you did to this room and all four of us coaches is the same thing that happened when LeAnn Rimes came out with that song. Somebody yodels? The fact that you have already mastered that, I am not giving up until Casi is on my team because this is meant to freaking be. It is.”
Then on April 3, when Shelton stuck with Joy after the knockout round, he said: “Those notes that you’re hitting, full-voice, full-on, full-confidence, and you’re continuing to do that every time you get on stage. There is no stopping Casi Joy.”
After Monday’s show, Joy assured fans that “The Voice” was just the start of more to come. She tweeted: “So grateful to have had this opportunity & your support. THANK YOU. This is not the end. Stay tuned.” She also tweeted that the show was “by far” her favorite performance.
So grateful to have had this opportunity & your support. THANK YOU. This is not the end. Stay tuned ;) #TheVoice pic.twitter.com/2KCfRsW6ea— Casi Joy (@casijoymusic) April 18, 2017
She encouraged fans to support her on the music charts.
If you liked my performance of #MyChurch 2nite on @NBCTheVoice you can download it on iTunes! Pls RT! Let's chart! https://t.co/UtaXTdw9HU— Casi Joy (@casijoymusic) April 4, 2017
Many of her fans were disappointed but supportive. “She was clearly a winner,” one tweeted.
Man, @casijoymusic was one of my favorites! I'm very sad to see her go. Same day voting blows. #VoicePlayoffs That really needs 2 be changed— OldCurmudgeonStudios (@OldCStudios) April 18, 2017
.@blakeshelton #VoicePlayoffs we are confused as to why Casi Joy was not saved by you last night...she was clearly a winner!— Dan Shimasaki (@DShimasaki) April 18, 2017
You have made your family & hometown proud @casijoymusic ~ Great things are ahead for you We'll still #LoveOnRepeat— Vicky Hunter (@BluebirdVH) April 18, 2017
@casijoymusic @nextwomenofcoun @NBCTheVoice you are the winner to me. I am your biggest fan. I love you and think it is so crazy you are not in #VoiceTop12— #Stephanie&Casi Joy (@TheVoiceFan17) April 18, 2017
@nextwomenofcoun @NBCTheVoice @TheVoiceFan17 Your support means the world! Heading back to Nash soon and releasing new music!— Casi Joy (@casijoymusic) April 18, 2017
