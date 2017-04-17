Singer Casi Joy of Smithville gets ‘awesome’ responses to her playoff performance on ‘The Voice’

Smithville native Casi Joy took a big leap Monday night as she opened the playoff round of “The Voice”
The Park University graduate performed “Parachute,” a skyscraping soul ballad that was a hit for country singer Chris Stapleton, and the response was all positive.
“That was awesome,” said Adam Levine, one of four team judges on the talent show. “A-plus. … You were awesome and really fiery and engaging, and I couldn’t stop watching.”
Joy’s coach, Blake Shelton, said: “You bring so much energy to the stage. Between how accurate your pitch is and going back and forth with the yodel, putting your spin on a Chris Stapleton song that’s really popular: It’s hard for me to imagine you not moving forward.”
Before her performance. Joy talked about the song and its meaning: “I love Chris Stapleton, and it’s my fiance Brian’s favorite song ever.”
Shelton had some preshow technical advice for Joy: “You throw away the first letter of a lot of words on TV. Everything you sing is so amplified, it’s so unflattering if it’s not right. So be aware of it.”
Later, he explained why the song was right for her: “We really need some female power in country music right now. … I think it’s a good idea for you to show a female singing it … because you have more of a voice like a Martina (McBride) or a Gretchen Wilson where you think the claws are out but then they really come out.”
Joy is one of 20 contestants in the playoff rounds.. Fans will vote to “save” two contestants from each team. Each coach then will save one more artist per team. Results will be announced shortly.
Omg that was insane! That crowd is EVERYTHING! I cried before I was even done! Vote on the app & RT now to save meeee! #VoicePlayoffsCasi pic.twitter.com/SlhEwchfXO— Casi Joy (@casijoymusic) April 18, 2017
Timothy Finn: 816-234-4781, @phinnagain
