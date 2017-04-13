KC Jazz & Heritage festival announces Grammy-winning headliner, event location

Organizers of the Kansas City Jazz & Heritage Festival on Thursday announced another headliner and the locale of the three-day festival, which takes place May 26-28.
Grammy-winning R&B singer Lalah Hathaway will join a lineup that includes John Scofield, Brandy, Regina Carter and the Hot Sardines, plus well-known Kansas City musicians Bobby Watson, Oleta Adams, the McFadden Brothers and Kevin Mahogany.
The festival will be held along the Paseo, which will be closed from Truman Road to 19th Street.
Hathaway is the daughter of soul/jazz/gospel singer Donny Hathaway. She is a five-time Grammy winner, most recently for “Lalah Hathaway Live,” which won a 2017 Grammy for best R&B album.
She has released seven albums, three of which have landed in the Top 10 on Billboard’s R&B charts. She has been a guest vocalist on dozens of albums, performing alongside greats like Pete Escovedo, Grover Washington Jr., Marcus Miller, David Sanborn, Dianne Reeves, Esperanza Spalding and the rapper Common.
Thursday’s news comes almost two months after the festival had to retract an announcement about singer and actress Janelle Monae being a headliner at the event.
Tickets to the festival’s main stage start at $25. Tickets, including VIP packages, are available at kcjazzfest.com, at the American Jazz Museum box office or by calling 816-474-8463.
Timothy Finn: 816-234-4781, @phinnagain
Comments