Garth Brooks to play 7 shows at Sprint Center

It turns out Kansas City’s lucky number is seven: That’s how many shows Garth Brooks has booked at the Sprint Center in May.
Friday morning, Brooks added two more Sprint Center shows to his Kansas City itinerary: Friday, May 12, and Saturday, May 13 — Mother’s Day weekend. On March 31, he booked five Sprint Center shows over the weekend of May 5-7, including Saturday and Sunday matinees. Brooks’ wife, country star Trisha Yearwood, will open each show.
So far, officials say, 115,000 tickets have been sold for all seven shows.
These will be Brooks’ first Kansas City shows since he took over the Sprint Center for nine shows in 10 days in November 2007.
The Kansas City shows are part of the seventh leg of Brooks’ North American tour, which he launched at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Ill., in September 2014. Brooks did 11 shows over three weekends in Rosemont. He also did 11 shows at the Target Center in Minneapolis in November 2014.
Brooks has done more than seven shows in three other cities: Denver, where he did nine in March 2015; Edmonton, Alberta, where he did nine in February; and Houston, where he did eight in July 2015.
By the time he leaves Kansas City, Brooks will have performed 319 shows in 64 North American cities since September 2014, an average of five shows per city.
As of Friday afternoon, tickets were available for the May 12 and May 13 shows. To order tickets, visit axs.com/garth or call 844-634-2784.
