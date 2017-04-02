Back to Rockville

April 2, 2017 9:24 PM

‘No stopping Casi Joy’ as Smithville singer moves to the next round of NBC’s ‘The Voice’

Can we get a “Hallelujah”?

Smithville grad Casi Joy advanced in the knockout rounds of NBC’s “The Voice” Monday night, overcoming a stellar performance of Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On” by her opponent, Felicia Temple.

“What in the world made him pair the two of you together?” judge Alicia Keys said of their coach, Blake Shelton.

Joy covered Maren Morris’ “My Church,” and even though the beginning felt a wee bit soft, she definitely stuck the landing. Temple may have been the better singer performing a more challenging song Monday night, Joy proved a better performer, albeit of a song with a narrower range.

The judges had plenty of positive notes on Joy’s performance:

Keys: “Casi, I felt like it was great control from the way that you instructed the audience to clap to that end note that was super killer.”

Gwen Stefani: “You came out here and said, ‘I know what exactly what I’m going to do, I know exactly how to do it.’ Everybody should learn from how much confidence you give out.”

Adam Levine: “I would probably still pick Casi, but the courage award goes to (Felicia) today.”

Shelton, however, would have the final say, picking Joy over Temple. But even Shelton wondered why he paired the two singers in a round from which only one could advance. Of Joy, he said, “Those notes that you’re hitting, full-voice, full-on, full-confidence, and you’re continuing to do that every time you get on stage. There is no stopping Casi Joy.”

Joy will perform in the show’s live rounds next week on NBC.

