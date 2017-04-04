KC concerts April 6-12: Turkuaz, Cloud Nothings, Kirk Franklin, Chris Brown

Turkuaz
Thursday, April 6, at Knuckleheads
Turkuaz is a party band with a difference. The nine-piece Brooklyn-based ensemble fills dance floors with an innovative blend of classic soul and futuristic funk. In his review of the area debut of Turkuaz at Knuckleheads last year, The Star’s Timothy Finn raved about the group’s “brassy blasts of high-octane, deep-groove dance music,” noting that “the band’s energy is as impressive as its vocal and instrumental precision.” With Hi-Lux.
8 p.m. Thursday, April 6. Knuckleheads. 816-483-1456. knuckleheadskc.com. $12 in advance.
Tennis
Thursday, April 6, at the Riot Room
Much of Tennis’ discography sounds like part of the score of a clever romantic comedy. The smart, funny and melodic songs composed by the husband-and-wife team of Alaina Moore and Patrick Riley are ideally suited to convey the ups and downs of relationships. “Yours Conditionally,” the duo’s new album, may be its best work to date. Charming indie-pop selections like “In the Morning I’ll Be Better” are in the classic tradition of the songwriting giant Carole King. With Dreamgirl.
8 p.m. Thursday, April 6. Riot Room. 816-442-8179. theriotroom.com. $16 in advance.
Cloud Nothings
Friday, April 7, at RecordBar
For many admirers of the emo rock movement instigated in part by the seminal Kansas City group the Get Up Kids 20 years ago, Cloud Nothings is one of the best bands in the world. Dylan Baldi, the primary creative force of the ensemble from Cleveland, pours his heart out in his confessional compositions. On “Stay Useless,” a near-definitive emo song, Baldi sighs that, “I’m stuck in here and I’m tired of everywhere. I’m never gonna learn to be alone.” With False Brother and Mess.
9 p.m. Friday, April 7. RecordBar. 816-753-5207. therecordbar.com. $12 in advance.
Chris Robinson Brotherhood
Friday, April 7, at the Granada
The members of the Chris Robinson Brotherhood engage in a time-traveling stunt every time they hit a stage. The quintet’s self-styled “cosmic rock and roll” is straight out of 1970. The jam-oriented group compares favorably to classic acts of yore like Derek and the Dominos. With his former band the Black Crowes on indefinite hiatus, powerhouse vocalist Robinson is fully committed to his Brotherhood, which includes well-traveled notables like guitarist Neal Casal.
8 p.m. Friday, April 7. The Granada. 785-842-1390. thegranada.com. $20 in advance.
Kids and Chemicals
Friday, April 7, at the Tank Room
Music aficionados in Kansas City often think of Springfield as a hotbed of roots rock. Tradition-minded groups including the Ozark Mountain Daredevils and the Morells helped put the Missouri town on the musical map. Kids and Chemicals may change that perception with bracing electronica-laced songs like “Fog.” Founded in 2010 by siblings Elizabeth and Patrick Carney, Kids and Chemicals is Missouri’s homegrown rejoinder to synth-pop titans like Purity Ring and Chvrches. With Slights and Spellbook.
8 p.m. Friday, April 7. Tank Room. 816-214-6403. thetankroom.com. $10 in advance.
Anders Osborne
Friday, April 7, at Knuckleheads
Swedish native Anders Osborne loved the music of New Orleans so much that he relocated to the city as a teenager. He has been surprising audiences in the Big Easy and around the world with his crazed blues-based rock ever since. By managing to link classic rock by the likes of Neil Young to the funky output of New Orleans artists including Professor Longhair, Osborne has forged a new strain of rootsy, house-rocking music. With the New Breed Brass Band.
8:30 p.m. Friday, April 7. Knuckleheads. 816-483-1456. knuckleheadskc.com. $20 in advance.
Kirk Franklin
Saturday, April 8, at the Music Hall
Longtime admirers of Kirk Franklin’s vibrant gospel might have to make room for new converts at the Music Hall on Saturday. Franklin’s prominent collaborations with two star rappers recently introduced the gospel heavyweight to millions of hip-hop fans. His prayer of forgiveness concludes Kanye West’s momentous 2016 anthem “Ultralight Beam.” Franklin also performed “How Great” and “All We Got” with Chance the Rapper during the February broadcast of the Grammy Awards.
7 p.m. Saturday, April 8. Music Hall. 800-653-8000. ticketmaster.com. $28-$82 in advance.
Chris Tomlin
Saturday, April 8, at Sprint Center
Listening to Chris Tomlin’s music is akin to receiving a hug from a favorite aunt. Even if her perfume is overwhelming and her embrace is too tight, the unconditional love she offers is deeply reassuring. Tomlin’s gentle hymns like “How Great Is Our God” have made him one of the biggest stars in contemporary Christian music. Tomlin has titled his current tour Worship Night in America. With Big Daddy Weave, Phil Wickham, Zach Williams, Mosaic MSC and Jason Barton.
7 p.m. Saturday, April 8. Sprint Center. 816-949-7100. sprintcenter.com. $20-$70 in advance.
The Goddamn Gallows
Sunday, April 9, at the Bottleneck
The band’s members look and sound like a group of unsavory carnival workers who conduct late-night practices in tents at sketchy county fairs. The itinerant banjo-powered punk ensemble attracts like-minded fans who tend to cause its interactive performances to resemble dangerous jailbreaks. Koffin Kats are among the opening acts.
8 p.m. Sunday, April 9. The Bottleneck. 785-749-3434. thebottlenecklive.com. $13 in advance.
Real Estate
Monday, April 10, at RecordBar
Even the most dedicated fans of cutting-edge indie-rock occasionally need to chill out. Real Estate has been providing trend-setters with a guilt-free means to rest their weary eardrums. The New Jersey quintet’s sound is characterized by gorgeous guitar lines and comforting vocals that put the hits of soft-rock acts of the 1970s through a tasteful filter. While Real Estate’s soothing songs make for ideal Sunday brunch music, they’re also capable of enlivening an otherwise mundane Monday night. With Mary Lattimore.
8 p.m. Monday, April 10. RecordBar. 816-753-5207. therecordbar.com. $20 in advance.
Chris Brown
Tuesday, April 11, at Sprint Center
Chris Brown was a fresh-faced star when he first headlined at the Sprint Center as a teenager in 2008. Nine years later, charges of domestic violence and additional loutish behavior have tarnished Brown’s reputation. While his lyrics are often coarse, his voice is still sweet, and the controversies that swirl around him haven’t diminished his dazzling dance moves. With Fabolous, OT Genasis and Kap G.
7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 11. Sprint Center. 816-949-7100. sprintcenter.com. $28-$148 in advance.
In This Moment
Wednesday, April 12, at the Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
The idea of a visually oriented shock-rock band might seem quaint in 2017. Even so, the canny antics of charismatic Maria Brink allow Los Angeles band In This Moment to successfully advance the salacious traditions of acts including Alice Cooper, Kiss and Slipknot. Brink uses striking imagery to challenge gender stereotypes in theatrical performances of lurid songs like “Sex Metal Barbie” and “Bloody Creature Poster Girl.” With Motionless in White, Avatar and Gemini Syndrome.
7 p.m. Wednesday, April 12. Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. 816-283-9921. midlandkc.com. $29.50 in advance.
