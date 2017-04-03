Garth Brooks adds sixth Kansas City show after first five sell out at Sprint Center

After the first five Kansas City shows sold out, Garth Brooks on Monday added a sixth show.
In a tweet shortly before 7:30 a.m., Brooks announced that the show was added due to extraordinary fan demand.
Just In: Kansas City, due to EXTRAORDINARY fan demand, Garth is adding a 6th #GARTHinKC show! Tickets ON SALE Friday 4/7, 10 am CDT - Team G pic.twitter.com/kePcaKowsQ— Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) April 3, 2017
Tickets for the May 12th show go on sale at 10 a.m. April 7. The tickets cost $74.98.
Tickets for his May 6 World Tour Show with his wife, Trisha Yearwood, went on sale Friday. The demand, however, led him to add four more shows to his Kansas City schedule.
The duo will perform 7 p.m. May 5, 3 and 7:30 p.m. May 6, 3 and 7:30 p.m. May 7 and 7 p.m. May 12.
For more information on the tour, press here.
