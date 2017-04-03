Back to Rockville

April 3, 2017 7:58 AM

Garth Brooks adds sixth Kansas City show after first five sell out at Sprint Center

By Robert A. Cronkleton

bcronkleton@kcstar.com

After the first five Kansas City shows sold out, Garth Brooks on Monday added a sixth show.

In a tweet shortly before 7:30 a.m., Brooks announced that the show was added due to extraordinary fan demand.

Tickets for the May 12th show go on sale at 10 a.m. April 7. The tickets cost $74.98.

Tickets for his May 6 World Tour Show with his wife, Trisha Yearwood, went on sale Friday. The demand, however, led him to add four more shows to his Kansas City schedule.

The duo will perform 7 p.m. May 5, 3 and 7:30 p.m. May 6, 3 and 7:30 p.m. May 7 and 7 p.m. May 12.

