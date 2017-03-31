Back to Rockville

March 31, 2017 10:24 AM

Garth Brooks gets epic: country star adds 4 shows to Sprint Center appearance

By Kathy Lu

The last time Garth Brooks came to Sprint Center, he played nine shows.

On Friday, when tickets for his May 6 show with his wife, Trisha Yearwood, went on sale, apparent demand led him to add four more shows to his Kansas City schedule. Now the duo will perform May 5 at 7 p.m.; May 6 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and May 7 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

In 2007, Brooks moved 160,000 tickets in less than two hours in an ever-expanding schedule that helped mark the opening of Sprint Center.

Anyone taking bets on getting to nine again this year?

Even Brooks himself seemed a bit surprised. He tweeted: “KC HOLY COW this might be bigger than the LAST time! Hang with us, this may take a little bit. So flattered, so humbled! love, g.”

