Garth Brooks gets epic: country star adds 4 shows to Sprint Center appearance

The last time Garth Brooks came to Sprint Center, he played nine shows.
On Friday, when tickets for his May 6 show with his wife, Trisha Yearwood, went on sale, apparent demand led him to add four more shows to his Kansas City schedule. Now the duo will perform May 5 at 7 p.m.; May 6 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and May 7 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Kansas City, it's ON! THREE #GARTHinKC shows On Sale NOW— Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) March 31, 2017
5/5 at 7pm
5/6 at 7:30pm
5/7 at 7:30 pm
Tix https://t.co/H6aOdW7xnV -Team Garth pic.twitter.com/vVK0A1lNB9
FOURTH SHOW ADDED@garthbrooks May 6 at 3 PM. https://t.co/k0269v8RKx or 844-63GARTH. #GARTHinKC WOOOOHOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/ISQNc6rWtp— Sprint Center (@SprintCenter) March 31, 2017
KC HOLY COW this might be bigger than the LAST time! Hang with us, this may take a little bit. So flattered, so humbled! love, g #GARTHinKC— Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) March 31, 2017
@pamelaperine Please hang with us, the venue is doing their best to accommodate the demand! #GARTHinKC is going to be a BLAST. 1-844-634-2784 -Team G— Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) March 31, 2017
AND ANOTHER ONE!!Just announced! @garthbrooks Sunday May 7 at 3 PM. https://t.co/k0269v8RKx or 844-GARTH. #GARTHinKC pic.twitter.com/ZQUZ6wcFiZ— Sprint Center (@SprintCenter) March 31, 2017
We are going! This is going to be awesome!! https://t.co/UO252B4H3K— Bob Fescoe (@bobfescoe) March 31, 2017
All I truly want is to go to the Garth Brooks concert in KC— megan colvin (@megan_colvin25) March 27, 2017
@garthbrooks @SprintCenter @trishayearwood #KC is ready for you!— Visit KC (@VisitKC) March 31, 2017
10th time's a charm! Going to see #GARTHinKC May 7th!!! FREAKING OUT RIGHT NOW!!!— Audrey Harre (@auddog26) March 31, 2017
You get a Garth show! And you get a Garth show! And you get a Garth show! Everyone gets a Garth show! #GARTHinKC— Bill Duron (@XFitManKS) March 31, 2017
In 2007, Brooks moved 160,000 tickets in less than two hours in an ever-expanding schedule that helped mark the opening of Sprint Center.
Anyone taking bets on getting to nine again this year?
Even Brooks himself seemed a bit surprised. He tweeted: “KC HOLY COW this might be bigger than the LAST time! Hang with us, this may take a little bit. So flattered, so humbled! love, g.”
