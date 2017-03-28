KC concerts March 30-April 5: Blink-182, Curtis McMurtry, NF, Homegrown Buzz Showcase

Blink-182
Thursday, March 30, at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
For a generation of rock fans who had formative life experiences at Warped Tour concerts while wearing gear purchased at Hot Topic retail outlets, Blink-182 is the definitive classic rock band. Formed 25 years ago in the San Diego area, Blink-182 has produced a formidable catalog of bratty pop-punk songs. Singing along with the group’s breakthrough hit “What’s My Age Again?” is becoming increasingly paradoxical for longtime Blink-182 fans. With the Naked and Famous.
8 p.m. Thursday, March 30. Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. 816-442-6100. silversteineyecentersarena.com. $39-$69 in advance.
Adrian Belew
Thursday, March 30, at Knuckleheads
For 20 years beginning around 1976, Adrian Belew may have been the most influential guitarist in rock. The Kentucky native’s unconventional approach powered a series of artistically ambitious albums. He played on David Bowie’s cacophonous “Lodger,” Talking Heads’ funk-based “Remain in Light” and Nine Inch Nails’ groundbreaking industrial project “The Downward Spiral.” Belew was also an integral part of the revival of the progressive rock band King Crimson in the 1980s. With Saul Zonana.
8 p.m. Thursday, March 30. Knuckleheads. 816-483-1456. knuckleheadskc.com. $25 in advance.
Lil Debbie
Thursday, March 30, at Riot Room
Lil Debbie is in need of a new catchphrase. Like a cast member of “Saturday Night Live” whose signature bit was based on a representative of a previous presidential administration, the relevance of Lil Debbie’s signature song “Michelle Obama” has been diminished. The irreverent Californian’s latest batch of party-oriented songs is filled with willfully ignorant but impressively memorable lyrics that seem intended to supplant the scabrous 2012 hit “Michelle Obama.” 1 Ton and Demrick are among the opening acts.
8 p.m. Thursday, March 30. Riot Room. 816-442-8179. theriotroom.com. $17 in advance.
Curtis McMurtry
Thursday, March 30, at the Gospel Lounge at Knuckleheads
“Foxhole,” Curtis McMurtry’s most popular song, is written in the form of a traumatized soldier’s suicide note. The application of ingenious literary techniques runs in McMurtry’s family. He’s the grandson of the popular author Larry McMurtry and the son of the acclaimed songwriter James McMurtry. Yet talent rather than nepotism is responsible for the positive notices garnered by the younger McMurtry. The lyrical finesse and the jazz textures he adds to his folk songs distinguish him from his peers.
8 p.m. Thursday, March 30. Gospel Lounge at Knuckleheads. 816-483-1456. knuckleheadskc.com. $10 in advance.
Arc Flash
Friday, March 31, at the Replay Lounge
High Dive Records, the Kansas City label that’s issuing Arc Flash’s new album “Carbon Copy” on Friday, suggests that the Lawrence-based psychedelic punk duo’s music is “fun and visceral” as well as “unpredictable and bombastic.” In a review of the manic new song “Earls,” “New Noise” magazine praised Arc Flash’s “lo-fidelity, hi-energy” attack. The duo’s regular appearances at the Replay Lounge should cause Friday’s show to resemble an intimate house party. With Condor & Jaybird and Wendy Moira.
10 p.m. Friday, March 31. Replay Lounge. 785-749-7676. replaylounge.com. The cover charge is $3.
NF
Friday, March 31, at the Granada
Most Christian-oriented musicians espouse positivity. NF is different. The rap persona of the Michigan native Nate Feuerstein, NF doesn’t present a cheerful perspective. Many of his songs pair the rage associated with Eminem with the melodramatic production heard on many Tech N9ne songs. NF acknowledges the complexity of his unusual approach on “Therapy Session”: “Kids hit me up, say they slittin’ they wrists on the daily. This music is more than you think — don’t book me for just entertainment.”
8 p.m. Friday, March 31. The Granada. 785-842-1390. thegranada.com. $23 in advance.
Homegrown Buzz Showcase
Saturday, April 1, in the Power & Light District
The people behind the Homegrown Buzz Showcase are aiming to present the most ambitious and affordable one-day music festival in Kansas City. The punk stalwarts the Architects and the polished craftsmen in Brave the Spirit are among the more than 30 locally based indie-rock bands that will play on several stages in the Power & Light District.
1 p.m. Saturday, April 1. Power & Light District. 816-842-1045. powerandlightdistrict.com. $5 in advance.
Fool’s Gold Country Revue
Saturday, April 1, at MTH Theater
As the leader of the Turkish jazz group Alaturka and the multicultural Ensemble Ibérica, Beau Bledsoe is admired for his meticulous attention to detail. The formal approach of the Kansas City guitarist will be tempered by a few of his down-home collaborators in the Fool’s Gold Country Revue. A production in the tradition of the Grand Ole Opry, the show will feature locally based folk and country luminaries in interpretations of classic songs like Ernest Tubb’s “Drivin’ Nails in My Coffin.”
7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1. MTH Theater. 816-221-6987. musicaltheaterheritage.com. $20 in advance.
Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band
Saturday, April 1, at Knuckleheads
Has Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band mellowed? The rugged Americana trio from Bean Blossom, Ind., sounds positively domesticated on its new album “Front Porch Sessions.” The pastoral document may come as a shock to fans who admire the trio’s gonzo-style blues assault on songs like “Devils Look Like Angels.” The group anchored by the husband-and-wife tandem of guitarist Josh Peyton and washboard specialist Breezy Peyton is likely to revert to its hell-raising ways on Saturday.
8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1. Knuckleheads. 816-483-1456. knuckleheadskc.com. $18 in advance.
Boytoy
Sunday, April, 2, at the Replay Lounge
Monday, April 3, at the Riot Room patio
Boytoy’s insinuating new single “Want” contains a list of varied desires. Among them: “I wanna curse everybody out, there ain’t no messing with me… I wanna kiss everybody’s neck and fall in love every night.” The song demonstrates the Brooklyn-based band’s aptitude at balancing the dark psychedelic drones of the Black Angels with the exuberant punk of the Ramones. With Hush Machine on Sunday. With the Toughies, Whales and the Shy Boys on Monday.
Sunday: 10 p.m. Sunday, April 2. Replay Lounge. 785-749-7676. replaylounge.com. The cover charge is $3.
Monday: 8 p.m. Monday, April 3. Riot Room patio. 816-442-8179. theriotroom.com. $7 in advance.
Ghostface Killah
Tuesday, April 4, at the Granada
Ghostface Killah has unobtrusively released a series of immensely rewarding solo albums since achieving fame as a leader of the Wu-Tang Clan in the 1990s. Working with the trendsetting Canadian jazz band BadBadNotGood and the stylish producer Adrian Younge, the Staten Island rapper is in the midst of an artistic renaissance. With Stik Figa and Blkflanl.
8 p.m. Tuesday, April 4. The Granada. 785-842-1390. thegranada.com. $25 in advance.
Oathbreaker
Tuesday, April 4, at the Riot Room
Caro Tanghe might consider moonlighting as a voice actress. The terrified screams and agonized yelps she contributes to the experimental Belgian metal band Oathbreaker would translate well to horror films in need of the sounds of a convincing banshee or its ill-fated victims. Just as Tanghe elevates shrieking to an art form, her three band mates craft an ambitious form of metal that appeals to fans of critically admired noisemakers like Deafheaven. With Jaye Jayle and Khemmis.
8 p.m. Tuesday, April 4. Riot Room. 816-442-8179. theriotroom.com. $12 in advance.
Radiohead
Wednesday, April 5, at the Sprint Center
Radiohead, one of the most important musical entities of any genre in the last few decades, isn’t softening as it ages. The experimental British rock band is enormously popular even though much of its output is willfully inaccessible. Tickets to Wednesday’s concert — one of only nine stops on Radiohead’s North American tour — sold out almost immediately. More than 30 years into its trailblazing career, Radiohead is at the peak of its formidable power.
7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 5. Sprint Center. 816-949-7100. sprintcenter.com. The face value of tickets to the sold-out concert are $65 and $89.
