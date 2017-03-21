KC concert tickets on sale March 24: Styx, George Benson & Kenny G, I Love the ’90s Tour

On sale Friday, March 24
Styx, May 2, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $49.50-$84.50
George Benson and Kenny G, May 24, Kauffman Center. $59-$129
The Sword, May 24, Granada. Ticket prices TBA.
Joel McHale, June 30, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $27.50-$47.50
David Allan Coe, June 16, VooDoo. Ticket prices TBA.
Michael McDonald and Boz Scaggs, June 17, Kauffman Center. $59-$139
Mary Chapin Carpenter with Sarah Jarosz, July 26, Kauffman Center. $29-$69
Lee Greenwood and Crystal Gayle, July 28, Ameristar. $35-$55
Primus with Clutch, Aug. 5, Crossroads KC. $36.50-$85.50
I Love the ’90s Tour featuring TLC, Naughty By Nature, All-4-One, Tone Loc and more, Aug. 11, Providence Medical Center Amphitheater. $35.50-$152
Boyce Avenue, Sept. 24, Granada. $25
Tommy Emmanuel and David Grisman, Nov. 3, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$65
On the way
Trey Songz, May 24, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$100. On sale March 31.
Easton Corbin, June 24, Ameristar. Ticket prices TBA. On sale March 31.
Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers, June 29, Knuckleheads. Ticket info TBA.
Luke Bryan, July 21, Sprint Center. Ticket info TBA.
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, Sept. 23, Sprint Center. Ticket info TBA.
New and noteworthy
Jon Batiste, Lifetime Achievement Award Ceremony, April 7, Gem Theater. $45
UFC, April 15, Sprint Center. $42-$202
David Gray, May 16, Uptown. $35-$75
Bluegrass in the Bottoms, May 19-20, East Bottoms. $71-$126
David Cook, May 19, VooDoo. $19-$101
Gov’t Mule, May 23, Uptown. $38-$88
The Shins, June 1, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $37
Kiss the Sky, June 9, VooDoo. $9-$23
Tig Notaro, June 9, Uptown. $27-$47
Glass Animals, June 10, Providence Medical Center Amphitheater. $19-$60
Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, June 10, Ameristar. $30-$50
Joe Jackson, June 23, Uptown. $40-$75
Blue October, June 25, VooDoo. $35
Ed Sheeran, June 29, Sprint Center. $37.50-$97.50
Dark Star Orchestra, June 30, Crossroads KC. $21.50-$61.50
311 with New Politics and The Skints, July 3, Crossroads KC. $40-$86.50
Turnpike Troubadours, July 7, Uptown. $30
Gucci Mane with Rae Sremmurd, Kevin Gates and more, July 22, Providence Medical Center Amphitheater. $39.50-$79.50
Chevelle with Black Map, July 26, Uptown. $29.50
Alt-J with Sohn, Aug. 3, Starlight. $35-$59.50
Tour de Fat featuring Atlas Genius, Aug. 12, Crossroads KC. $15-$20
Montgomery Gentry, Joe Diffie, Restless Heart, Sammy Kershaw and more, Aug. 26, Providence Medical Center Amphitheater. $19-$90
Dancefestopia, Sept. 7-10, La Benite Riverfront Park. $164.97-$284.97
Taj Mahal and Keb’ Mo’, Sept. 14, Uptown. $35-$125
The Legend of Zelda Symphony of the Goddesses, Oct. 6, Music Hall. $44-$117
Hanson, Oct. 12, Granada. $40
The B-52’s, Oct. 22, Uptown. $35-$135
Vienna Boys Choir, Nov. 11, Kauffman Center. $19-$59
Also on sale
Josh Turner, March 23, Uptown. $25-$75
Kansas City Music Jam, March 23, BLVD Nights. $15
Rodney Crowell, March 23, Knuckleheads. $29.50
Shovels & Rope, March 23, Knuckleheads. $20
Bryan Ferry, March 24, Uptown Theater. $55-$125
English Beat, March 24, Knuckleheads. $20
Like Moths to Flames with Sworn In, March 24, Aftershock. $15
Nu Soul Revival Tour featuring Musiq Soulchild, Lyfe Jennings, Kindred Family Soul and Avery Sunshine, March 24, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $52-$99
Aaron Neville, March 25, Ameristar. $45-$60
Dianne Reeves, March 25, Gem. $40
Eric Lindell, March 25, Knuckleheads. $20
Geoff Tate, March 25, Knuckleheads. $20
Judah & the Lion, March 25, Uptown. $20-$40
Lil Flip, March 25, Riot Room. $15
Styx, March 25, Topeka Performing Arts Center. $49.50-$84.50
Howie Day with Katie Rose, March 26, Tank Room. $17
The Oak Ridge Boys, March 26, Kauffman Center. $39-$69
OG Maco and Young Greatness, March 26, Riot Room. $15-$17
Victor Wooten Trio, March 26, Granada. $25
Norma Jean with He Is Legend and more, March 27, Granada. $18
Bring Me the Horizon with Underoath and Beartooth, March 28, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35
KU Jazz Ensemble I with Kneebody, March 28, Lied Center. $14-$25
Never Shout Never, March 28, Granada. $20
Son Volt, March 28, Knuckleheads. $25
“Disney on Ice: Follow Your Heart,” March 29-April 2, Sprint Center. $20-$90
George Thorogood & the Destroyers, March 29, Uptown. $36-$86
Adrian Belew Power Trio with Saul Zonana, March 30, Knuckleheads. $25
Blink 182 with the Naked and Famous, March 30, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $39-$69
Chase Bryant, March 30, Kanza Hall. $20-$30
Lil Debbie with 1 Ton From Potluck and more, March 30, Riot Room. $17-$20
Senses Fail with Counterparts, Movements and Like Pacific, March 30, Granada. $17
Whitey Morgan, March 30, Knuckleheads. $20
Landslide with Revelation, March 31, VooDoo. $9.75-$19.75
NF, March 31, Granada. $23
Paula Poundstone, March 31, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $32.50-$37.50
Anvil with Night Demon and more, April 1, Riot Room. $15
The Color Morale with Sylar and more, April 1, Bottleneck. $15
Ensemble Iberica, Fools Gold Country Revue, April 1, Musical Theatre Heritage. $25
Four Fried Chickens and a Coke, April 1, Knuckleheads. $15
The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, April 1, Knuckleheads. $18
Sky Smeed with Truckstop Honeymoon, April 1, Knuckleheads. $15
Branson on the Road, April 2, VooDoo. $27.50-$37.50
Modern English, April 2, RecordBar. $20
Archspire with Arkaik and more, April 3, Riot Room. $15
Ghostface Killah with Stik Figa and Blkflanl, April 4, Granada. $25
Kris Kristofferson, April 5, Uptown. $35-$85
Radiohead, April 5, Sprint Center. $65-$89
Rocktopia, April 6, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$99
Spag Heddy, April 6, Encore. $20
Tennis, April 6, Riot Room. $16-$18
Whiskey Myers, April 6, Granada. $16
Adelitas Way, April 7, Aftershock. $20
Anders Osborne with New Breed Brass Band, April 7, Knuckleheads. $20
Chris Robinson Brotherhood, April 7, Granada. $20
Comedy’s Most Wanted featuring JJ Williamson, Lavell Crawford, Dominique, Corey Holcomb and DC Young Fly, April 7, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $47.75-$99.75
Danielle Nicole and Shinetop, April 7, Knuckleheads. $30
Donny McCaslin Trio, April 7, Folly. $20-$50
Chris Tomlin with Big Daddy Weave, Phil Wickham and more, April 8, Sprint Center. $15-$69.75
Dodge and Fuski, Oolacile and Astronaut, April 8, RecordBar. $22-$27
Kirk Franklin, April 8, Music Hall. $37-$117
Oceano with Slaughter To Prevail, April 8, Aftershock. $17
Simple Plan, April 8, Granada. $30.50
Jackie Greene, April 10, Knuckleheads. $17.50
Real Estate with Mary Lattimore, April 10, RecordBar. $20
Chris Brown with 50 Cent, Fabolous, O.T. Genasis and Kap G, April 11, Sprint Center. $29.95-$149.95
Highly Suspect, April 11, RecordBar. $18
Amorphis with Swallow the Sun, April 12, Aftershock. $20
In This Moment with Motionless in White, Avatar and Gemini Syndrome, April 12, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50
Bear Grillz with Midnight Tyrannosaurus and more, April 13, Granada. $15-$25
David Lindley, April 13, Knuckleheads. Sold out.
American Aquarium, April 14, Knuckleheads. $18
Dr. Zhivegas, April 14, Kanza Hall. $15
John Mayer, April 14, Sprint Center. $35.75-$95.75
Lewis Black, April 14, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$59.50
The Music of the Beatles, April 14, Liberty Hall. $20-$25
Nashville Pussy, April 14, Knuckleheads. $15
Zoso: The Led Zeppelin Experience, April 14, VooDoo. $9.50-$27.50
Signal to Noise Presents: An Evening With the Music of The Beatles, April 14, Liberty Hall. $20
David Nail, April 15, VooDoo. $32.50-$42.50
Devin the Dude with Dom Chronicles and Etho Escobar, April 15, Riot Room. $17-$20
Doyle Bramhall II, April 15, Knuckleheads. $20
New Found Glory, April 15, Granada. $22
Ganga White Night, April 16, Granada. $20
Brant Bjork with Royal Thunder and Black Wizard, April 17, Riot Room. $16-$20
Jay & Silent Bob Get Old, April 18, Liberty Hall. $36.50
Kyle with Cousin Stizz, April 18, Granada. $18
The Obsessed with Karma to Burn, Fatso Jetson and Inner Altar, April 18, Riot Room. $17-$20
Thursday with Basement, Touché Amoré and Cities Aviv, April 18, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $26
Beach Boys, April 19, Lied Center. $21-$60
Gregory Alan Isakov, April 19, Liberty Hall. $45-$55
Hayes Carll, April 19, Knuckleheads. $20
A Perfect Circle, April 19, Starlight. $35-$85
Dead Man Winter featuring Dave Simonett with the Pines, April 20, Knuckleheads. $15
Dan + Shay, April 21, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $25
Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “’Round About Midnight,” April 21, Kauffman Center. $20-$55
Marcia Ball and the Iguanas, April 21, Knuckleheads. $24.50
Of Montreal with Christina Schneider’s Jepeto Solutions, April 21, RecordBar. $20-$25
Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Bluegrass Band, April 21, VooDoo. $27.50-$37.50
Suicide Girls: Blackheart Burlesque, April 21, Granada. $25
“Welcome to Night Vale” with Erin McKeown, April 21, Uptown. $22.50-$32.50
Danny Cox, April 22, Knuckleheads. $20
Hal Ketchum, April 22, Knuckleheads. $20
Jack DeJohnette Trio, April 22, Gem. $40
Split Lip Rayfield with Useful Jenkins, April 22, Bottleneck. $15
X Ambassadors and American Authors, April 22, St Joseph Civic Arena. $25
Mayday Parade with Knuckle Puck and Milestones, April 23, Granada. $25
Chelsea Grin with Ice Nine Kills, Gideon and Enterprise Earth, April 25, Aftershock. $18
Leela James with Daley, April 25, Madrid. $35-$50
Two Door Cinema Club, April 25, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50
Bishop Briggs with Shaed and Manatee Commune, April 26, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. $15
G Herbo, April 26, Granada. $22
Mastodon with Eagles of Death Metal and Russian Circles, April 26, Uptown. $42.50-$57.50
Black Lillies with Amanda Fish Band, April 27, Knuckleheads. $15
Randall Zwarte Band, April 27, Encore at The Uptown. $15
Samantha Fish with Brody Buster’s One Man Band, April 27, Bottleneck. $15
Breaking Benjamin, April 28, Uptown. $32-$55
The Charlie Daniels Band, April 28, Ameristar. $35-$55
Delbert McClinton with Nace Brothers, April 28, Knuckleheads. $30
Gin Blossoms, April 28, VooDoo. $27.50-$37.50
Justin Moore, Brett Young and Lee Brice, April 28, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $29.75-$59.75
Cashmere Cat, April 29, Riot Room. $15-$18
Dolewite with Loogey, April 29, VooDoo. $7-$14.50
Little Dragon, April 29, Granada. $28
Joe Ely, April 30, Knuckleheads. $25
Killswitch Engage and Anthrax with The Devil Wears Prada, April 30, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $33
Oddisee with Olivier St. Louis, April 30, Granada. $15
Whitney, May 1, Bottleneck. $15
California Guitar Trio, May 2, RecordBar. $20
Frank Iero and the Patience, May 2, Granada. $18
Gnash, May 2, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $20
Robin Trower, May 2, Uptown. $35-$69.50
Cody Johnson, May 3, Granada. $23
Nikki Lane, May 3, RecordBar. $16-$18
Casting Crowns with Danny Gokey and Unspoken, May 4, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $20-$75
Jason D. Williams, May 4, Knuckleheads. $15
Middle of the Map Festival, May 4-6, multiple venues. $70
Bush, May 5, Kansas City Live! $15-$30
The Fab Four — the Ultimate Tribute, May 5, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $24.50-$39.50
MerleJam with Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Sara Morgan and Outlaw Jim and the Whiskey Benders, May 5, Knuckleheads. $27.50
Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo with Rick Springfield, May 5, Starlight. $25-$125
Revolucion de Amor, May 5, VooDoo. $11.50-$29.50
X the Band, May 5, Knuckleheads. $22.50
Jesse Cook, May 6, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $34.50-$45
Little River Band, May 6, Ameristar. $35-$50
MerleJam with Danielle Nicole Band, Chubby Carrier and Stacy Mitchhart, May 6, Knuckleheads. $20
Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters, May 7, Knuckleheads. $28.50
Emmet Cahill, May 7, Kansas City Irish Center. $30-$50
John Paul White, May 8, Knuckleheads. $19.50
Kristin Chenoweth, May 8, Lied Center. $24-$100
The 1975, May 9, Starlight. $35-$55
Kinky Friedman, May 10, Knuckleheads. $27.50
Branford Marsalis Quartet and Kurt Elling, May 11, Kauffman Center. $29-$69
Y&T with Breakpoint Method, May 11, VooDoo. $15.50-$23.50
Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives, May 12, Folly. $20-$60
Opeth and Gojira, May 12, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35
The Blasters with Delta Bombers, May 13, Knuckleheads. $20
Bonobo, May 13, Granada. $22
Chance the Rapper, May 13, Providence Amphitheater. $29.50-$69.50
Jaheim with Carl Thomas, May 13, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $25-$99
Tommy Castro and the Painkillers with Mike Zito, May 13, Knuckleheads. $20
The Besnard Lakes with the Life and Times, May 14, RecordBar. $15-$17
Korn with All That Remains and DED, May 14, Uptown. $55-$75
Soundgarden with The Dillinger Escape Plan, May 14, Starlight. $27-$87
Kehlani with Ella Mai, Jahkoy and Noodles, May 15, Granada. $25
Travis Scott, May 15, Uptown. Sold out
The Black Angels with A Place to Bury Strangers, May 16, Madrid. $20-$40
Coheed and Cambria with the Dear Hunter, May 16, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $27.50
Ab-Soul, May 17, Granada. $20
The Chainsmokers with Kiiara, May 17, Sprint Center. $26-$77.50
Neil deGrasse Tyson, May 17, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $69.50-$99.50
Arlo Guthrie, May 18, Uptown. $25-$125
Flow Tribe, May 18, Knuckleheads. $15
Eliane Elias, May 19, Folly. $20-$50
Marsha Ambrosius with Eric Benet, May 19, Uptown. $37-$87
Arkona with Sirenia, MindMaze and Sicosis, May 20, Riot Room. $20
Back to Avalon, May 20, VooDoo. $7-$19.50
Big Freedia, May 20, RecordBar. $15-$18
Joey Alexander, May 20, Yardley Hall. $14-$38
The NightHawks with The Belairs and more, May 20, Knuckleheads. $15
Red Hot Chili Peppers, May 21, Sprint Center. $49-$99
Meat Puppets and Mike Watt and the Jom and Terry Show, May 22, RecordBar. $20-$22
Wavves with Kino Kimino, May 25, RecordBar. $20
Flux Pavilion with Kayzo and TrollPhace, May 26, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $15-$30
JoJo, May 26, Liberty Hall. $24
Kansas City Jazz & Heritage Festival, May 26-28, 18th & Vine Jazz District. $50-$125
The Mavericks, May 26-27, Knuckleheads. $38.50
Roger Waters, May 26, Sprint Center. $55-$199.50
Samantha Fish’s Big Summer Kick Off Party featuring Samantha Fish, Dumpstaphunk, Southern Avenue Band and more, May 26-27, Crossroads KC. $20- $66.50
Westport Roots Festival, May 26-28, Westport District. $40
Yallapalooza featuring Cole Swindell, Kip Moore, Michael Ray, Drew Baldridge and more, May 26, Providence Amphitheater. $20-$59.50
Gary Owen, May 27, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $25-$55
Everclear with Vertical Horizon and Fastball, May 28, Crossroads KC. $29-$77.50
Deicide, May 30, Riot Room. $20
Chris Pureka, May 31, Knuckleheads. $15
Conan with North and more, May 31, Riot Room. $15
Paul Thorn, June 2-4, Knuckleheads. $20-$75
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers with Joe Walsh, June 2, Sprint Center. $49.50-$145
Travis Tritt, June 2, Ameristar. $40-$55
Jason Boland & the Stragglers with Shooter Jennings, Cole Porter Band and Mountain Deer Revival, June 3, Crossroads KC. $14-$76.50
Rockfest featuring Godsmack, Sammy Hagar, Halestorm and more, June 3, Kansas Speedway. $49.50
Face to Face with Counterpunch, June 4, Bottleneck. $21
Future with Migos, Tory Lanez and Kodak Black, June 4, Sprint Center. $29.50-$99.50
Tech N9ne with Krizz Kaliko, Stevie Stone, Ces Cru and more, June 4, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $33
Com Truise with Clark and Roland Tings, June 6, RecordBar. $17-$20
Saint Paul and the Broken Bones, June 6, Crossroads KC. $21.50-$76.50
Morbid Angel with Suffocation, Revocation and Withered, June 7, Granada. $23
Cryptopsy with Rivers Of Nihill and more, June 8, Riot Room. $20
Flobots, June 8, Bottleneck. $15
John Conlee, June 8, Knuckleheads. $22.50
Brit Floyd, June 9, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$75
Elvis Costello, June 9, Crossroads KC. $40-$81.50
Liverpool, June 9, Knuckleheads. $20
Katy Guillen & the Girls, June 10, Knuckleheads. $15
Tree Frog, June 10, Liberty Hall. $14
Upchurch, June 10, Bottleneck. $15
J. Cole, June 11, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$40
Old Crow Medicine Show, June 11, Uptown. $35
Punch Brothers, June 11, Crossroads KC. $25-$71.50
Vader with Internal Bleeding, Sacrificial Slaughter and more, June 11, Riot Room. $20-$25
Bad Suns with Hunny, June 12, RecordBar. $18
Muse with Thirty Seconds to Mars and Pvris, June 12, Starlight. $45-$99.50
New Kids on the Block with Paula Abdul and Boyz II Men, June 12, Sprint Center. $29.95-$199.95
John Legend with Gallant, June 13, Starlight. $38.95-$129.95
Celtic Woman, June 14, Kauffman Center. $39-$99
Buddy Guy, June 15, Crossroads KC. $14-$86.50
Portugal. The Man, June 16, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $26.50
The Righteous Brothers, June 16, Ameristar. $35-$55
Black & Blue Grass Fest featuring Split Lip Rayfield, Mountain Sprout and more, June 17, Crossroads KC. $20-$61.50
Funk Fest featuring Keith Sweat, Bel Biv Devoe and more, June 17, Providence Amphitheater. $39.50-$225
Reverend Horton Heat with Agent Orange and Flat Duo Jets, June 17, Knuckleheads. $25
Willie Nelson & Family with Dwight Yoakam and Robert Earl Keen, June 17, Starlight. $40.45-$180.45
Chuck Prophet & The Mission Express, June 9, Knuckleheads. $15
Chicago and the Doobie Brothers, June 20, Starlight. $35-$150
Def Leppard with Poison, June 21, Sprint Center. $29.50-$125
Darrell McCall and Justin Trevino, June 23, Knuckleheads. $20
Crossroads Jammin’ Reggae Fest featuring the Wailing Souls, the Itals, Sister Carol and more, June 24, Crossroads KC. $21.50-$76.50
Barns Courtney, June 26, RecordBar. $15
Reckless Kelly, June 30, Knuckleheads. $20
Byrne & Kelly, July 2, Kansas City Irish Center. $35
Dirty Heads with SOJA, The Green and RDGLDGRN, July 2, Crossroads KC. $28-$75
Train with Natasha Bedingfield, July 3, Starlight. $29.50-$129.50
Cody Canada and The Departed, July 6, Knuckleheads. $15
OneRepublic with Fitz and the Tantrums and James Arthur, July 7, Sprint Center. $27-$139
Rock N Roll Dream Concert featuring Seven Bridges Road, Revelation and Change of Heart, July 8, Providence Amphitheater. $20
Queen and Adam Lambert, July 9, Sprint Center. $49.50-$175
Iron Maiden with Ghost, July 11, Sprint Center. $39.50-$99.50
All Time Low with SWMRS and The Wrecks, July 15, Uptown. $25
Trampled Under Foot, July 15, Knuckleheads. $30
Blondie and Garbage, July 18, Kauffman Center. $79-$149
Steve Miller with Peter Frampton, July 19, Starlight. $35-$149
Jim Gaffigan, July 20, Starlight. $35-$85
The Romantics, the Smithereens and Bow Wow Wow, July 21, CrossroadsKC. $25-$76.50
Steve Martin and Martin Short, July 21, Starlight. $45.95-$198.95
Nickelback with Daughtry, July 23, Starlight Theatre. $39.50-$129.50
Tumbleweed Festival, July 27-29, LaBenite Riverfront Park. $69-$199
Chubby Carrier, July 29, Knuckleheads. $15
Slayer with Lamb of God and Behemoth, Aug. 1, Providence Amphitheater. $49.50-$65
Young the Giant with Cold War Kids and Joywave, Aug. 5, Starlight. $29.95-$149.95
Seether with Letters From the Fire, Aug. 8, Uptown. $37
Bruno Mars, Aug. 9, Sprint Center. $49.50-$125
Green Day with Catfish and the Bottlemen, Aug. 11, Sprint Center. $29.50-$89.50
Coldplay, Aug. 15, Sprint Center. $29.50-$225
Foreigner with Cheap Trick and Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience, Aug. 15, Starlight. $29.95-$149.95
The Piano Guys, Aug. 15, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$149.50
Idina Menzel, Aug. 16, Starlight. $30-$130
Hairball, Aug. 25, Crossroads KC. $11.50-$36.50
Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey, Aug. 27, Sprint Center. $29.95-$500
Tom Russell, Sept. 16, Knuckleheads. $35
Sylvan Esso with Helando Negro, Sept. 26, Crossroads KC. $21.50-$71.50
Tash Sultana, Oct. 11, RecordBar. $18
Pixies with Mitski, Oct. 15, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $38-$48
Descendents, Nov. 3, Uptown. $35-$50
2Cellos, Nov. 5, Sprint Center. $31.50-$69.50
Lady Gaga, Nov. 15, Sprint Center. $46-$226
Compiled by Dan Kelly, dkelly@kcstar.com
