KC concerts March 23-29: Rodney Crowell, Bryan Ferry, Judah & the Lion, Aaron Neville

Rodney Crowell
Thursday, March 23, at Knuckleheads
“One day your ship comes rolling in, the next day it rolls right back out,” Rodney Crowell sighs on “It Ain’t Over Yet.” The new song by the legendary Texas troubadour features a contribution from Rosanne Cash. Crowell and his ex-wife have learned a lot about the vagaries of their professional and personal lives. Yet as the defiant title of the song suggests, Crowell still has a lot of extraordinary music left in him. With Jamie Lin Wilson.
8 p.m. Thursday, March 23. Knuckleheads. 816-483-1456. knuckleheadskc.com. $29.50 in advance.
Bryan Ferry
Friday, March 24, at the Uptown Theater
Bryan Ferry is one of the greatest rock ’n’ roll frontmen Great Britain has produced. While David Bowie was more innovative, and Mick Jagger is more sexually charged, no one is as suave as Ferry. As the sophisticated voice of Roxy Music and the author of an admirably crafted solo career, Ferry has been a model of urbane elegance. He’s expected to perform Roxy Music classics like the insinuating “Love Is the Drug” and the dreamy “Avalon” during his rare Kansas City appearance. With Judith Owen.
8 p.m. Friday, March 24. Uptown Theater. 816-753-8665. uptowntheater.com. $45-$69.50 in advance.
Run With It
Friday, March 24, at RecordBar
Fans who follow the social media outlets of the Kansas City trio Run With It know that the band isn’t focused solely on music. In addition to singing melodic mainstream rock in the vein of Shinedown, Miguel Caraballo of Run With It occasionally resembles a motivational speaker. Caraballo counseled “don’t let the excuses hold you back” in a recent vlog post. His band will celebrate the release of its new EP, “How to Start a Fire,” in a matinee show Friday. With Cudo and Crystal Rose.
6 p.m. Friday, March 24. RecordBar. 816-753-5207. therecordbar.com. $5 in advance.
Judah & the Lion
Saturday, March 25, at the Uptown Theater
Judah & the Lion’s self-referential hit “Take It All Back” casts the leader of the Nashville-based quartet as a reluctant pop star. Judah Akers notes that “it feels real nice when the people sing along with the banjo” and when fans dance “along to the mando(lin) and some sort of hip-hop beat,” while insisting that maintaining a personal relationship is his priority. Judah & the Lion recently concluded a three-month stint performing “folk-hop and roll” in arenas as an opening act for Twenty One Pilots.
8 p.m. Saturday, March 25. Uptown Theater. 816-753-8665. uptowntheater.com. $20-$35 in advance.
Greg Wickham
Saturday, March 25, at RecordBar
Greg Wickham’s career in music mirrors the trajectory of the alternative country movement. Wickham and his brother Fred were the core members of Hadacol in the 1990s when the insurgent country band was one of the most notable ensembles in Kansas City. Yet interest waned in the style. Wickham will mark the release of “If I Left This World,” his first album in 15 years, on Saturday. With Hadacol, Kristie Stremel, the Naughty Pines and the Country Duo.
8 p.m. Saturday, March 25. RecordBar. 816-753-5207. therecordbar.com. $10 in advance.
Aaron Neville
Saturday, March 25, at Ameristar Casino
While it’s tempting to suggest that Aaron Neville is the voice of New Orleans, his glorious instrument is actually a manifestation of the heart and soul of an entire nation. One doesn’t need to be a Louisiana resident to slow dance to “Tell It Like It Is,” sing along with his rendition of “Iko Iko” or savor his reading of “Summertime.” The appeal of Neville’s high voice transcends geography, race and age.
8 p.m. Saturday, March 25. Ameristar Casino. 816-414-7000. Ameristar Casino. $45-$60 in advance.
The Oak Ridge Boys
Sunday, March 26, at Muriel Kauffman Theatre
With a legacy as a traditional Southern gospel group that dates to the 1940s and a dozen gold albums filled with folksy hits, no ensemble may better represent the Red State disposition than the Oak Ridge Boys. The four-part harmonies of the venerable group’s classics like “American Made,” “Elvira,” “It Takes a Little Rain (To Make Love Grow),” and “Ozark Mountain Jubilee” resonate especially well in the heartland and the South. The earthy country stalwarts will belt out their hits at a tony venue on Sunday.
7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 26. Muriel Kauffman Theatre, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. 816-994-7200. kauffmancenter.org. $39-$69 in advance.
Victor Wooten Trio
Sunday, March 26, at the Granada
Victor Wooten insisted in an influential TED Talk that conventional music educators have it all backward. Recalling the tutelage he received from his elder brothers when he was a tot, Wooten suggested that “I believe you’re born musical … just listen to any child’s voice.” Wooten has become one of the most influential electric bassists of recent decades since playing in his family band as a child. He’ll perform jazz, funk and rock with saxophonist Bob Franceschini and drummer Dennis Chambers on Sunday.
8 p.m. Sunday, March 26. The Granada. 785-842-1390. thegranada.com. $25 in advance.
Bring Me the Horizon
Tuesday, March 28, at the Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
For head-banging fans of Bring Me the Horizon, the title of the British band’s recent single, “Oh No,” is entirely appropriate. The song resembles the sort of bouncy dance-pop associated with Imagine Dragons. It’s far removed from Bring Me the Horizon’s foundation in heavy metal. While the band may have lost some early adopters, its new sound is a logical progression for a group that has long dabbled in electronica. With Underoath and Beartooth.
7 p.m. Tuesday, March 28. Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. 816-283-9921. midlandkc.com. $35 in advance.
Son Volt
Tuesday, March 28, at Knuckleheads
Jay Farrar and Jeff Tweedy initiated a musical revolution as the primary artistic forces of the pioneering alternative country band Uncle Tupelo 30 years ago. While Tweedy has since explored a wealth of styles with his band Wilco, Farrar has remained true to his rendering of mournful country-rock under the banner of Son Volt. What Farrar’s music lacks in innovation is made up for in quality. Son Volt’s new album, “Notes of Blue,” is one of Farrar’s strongest works. With Anders Parker.
8 p.m. Tuesday, March 28. Knuckleheads. 816-483-1456. knuckleheadskc.com. $25 in advance.
Xenia Rubinos
Tuesday, March 28, at RecordBar
The weighty work of Xenia Rubinos evokes the formidably powerful music of iconic American artists ranging from Billie Holiday to Janelle Monaé. Since graduating with a degree in jazz composition from the distinguished Berklee College of Music, the Brooklyn-based Rubinos has applied her innovative melding of jazz, funk, rock and hip-hop to socially charged songs like “Mexican Chef.” Yet Rubinos’ music is as fun as it is challenging. With La Guerre.
8:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 28. RecordBar. 816-753-5207. therecordbar.com. $10 in advance.
George Thorogood and the Destroyers
Wednesday, March 29, at the Uptown Theater
George Thorogood and the Delaware Destroyers lived the ultimate fantasy for a bar band. Against all odds, their 1977 debut album became a massive hit. Thorogood’s tune-challenged voice and squalling guitar bursts on a rough-and-tumble cover of John Lee Hooker’s “One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer” shared radio airwaves with slick rock hits by the likes of Styx. The consummate underdog’s blues-rock songs have jump-started countless parties and graced a host of beer commercials in the intervening years.
8 p.m. Wednesday, March 29. Uptown Theater. 816-753-8665. uptowntheater.com. $36-$86 in advance.
The Last Metal Show
Wednesday, March 29, at the Roxy
Jim Kilroy, a longtime impresario of Kansas City’s music scene, is in the midst of a “Roxit,” his pet name for the shuttering of the Roxy. The live music venue in Overland Park is closing at the end of the month to make way for redevelopment. The final metal show Kilroy is presenting at the Roxy features six locally based acts: Thousand Years Wide, Tyrant Sun, As the Bodies Burn, Diamond Hyde, Lantern Hill Nightmare and Pyridial.
8 p.m. Wednesday, March 29. The Roxy. 913-236-6211. kilroysroxybar.com. The cover charge is $7.
Comments