George Clinton and P-Funk, Local Natives to headline Boulevardia in Kansas City in June

Boulevardia, the annual music/food/beer festival, has announced the music lineup for its fourth annual festival, and it includes George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic, a funk orchestra lead by Clinton, a legendary musician, bandleader and producer, and Local Natives, a California indie-rock band that has played every major music festival, from Bonaroo, Lollapalooza, Glastonbury and Coachella to Outside Lands, Way Out West (Sweden) and Austin City Limits.
This year’s Boulevardia will be a two-day festival. It will remain in the West Bottoms but will move to a different locale: to the Stockyards District, near the Livestock Exchange Building at 1600 Genessee St. The festival is scheduled for June 16-17, a Friday and Saturday.
Other bands in the lineup: the Strumbellas, the Joy Formidable, Guster, the Struts and Saint Motel. Forty national and Kansas City/Lawrence bands will perform on three stages. Local bands and performers include Katy Guillen & the Girls, the Phantastics, Quixotic, Hembree, My Brothers & Sisters, Not a Planet, Sara Morgan, the Grisly Hand and the Conquerors. A variety of ticket packages are available. For more information, including a music schedule, visit Boulevardia.com.
In its three previous years, Boulevardia was a three-day festival held around the 12th Street viaduct, several blocks north of this new location. Previous headliners included Cap Cities, Wild Feathers, Soul Asylum, Mariachi El Bronx, Nikki Lane, the English Beat, Big Head Todd & the Monsters, Mayer Hawthorne, the Mowgli’s, Atlas Genius and Ms Mr.
