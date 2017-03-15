Whitney Houston tribute show by KC musicians is keeping its songlist a secret

Lee Langston has organized many tribute shows, and he hasn’t shied away from trying to master the greats. Among his tribute shows: Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Lauryn Hill, Prince, Erykah Badu, D’Angelo and Marvin Gaye.
This weekend, Langston will pay tribute to one of the greatest singers of all, Whitney Houston, at the Just Off Broadway Theater, 3051 Penn Valley Drive. Shows start at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Admission is $20.
On Monday, Langston answered questions from The Star about Houston and the show.
Q: Why did you choose Whitney for this tribute?
A: Whitney is someone I have wanted to honor through her music for years. Her voice is one I always loved, one that I grew up with. For me it was just an amazing walk down memory lane. It just reminded me of where I was when each song or each album was released.
Q: Compare her songs/music to other artists you have paid tribute to. How is it different?
A: It’s extremely different, because Whitney is someone who made one of the biggest differences in music when it comes to female artists during her time. People have a certain expectation when they hear other singers cover her music.
Q: Who will be singing her songs?
A: The vocalists for the show will be Misha Roberts, Chavonna Adams, Shon Ruffin, Cherayla Haynes and Sapphire.
Q: Will there be a live band?
A: Yes. The band will include Desmond Mason, Tony Thompson, Jeff Johnson and Jermaine Ballew.
Q: How did you choose the songs?
A: My goal was to choose a good mix of songs from the old to the new. I’m confident that everyone who attends will hear several songs that they love. I work with a very talented group of artists and musicians so none of it will be too complicated to cover.
Q: What songs will you sing? Will anyone attempt “The Star-Spangled Banner”?
A: That is a secret. You’ll have to come to the show to find that out. However, no one will be covering “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
Q: What has this experience taught you about Whitney and her music?
A: It was just a reminder of her journey. She did so many things in the industry, and even though those last days were challenging, nothing can take away from the fact that she was one of the greatest.
