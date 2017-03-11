Tech N9ne responds to Elton John’s flattery: ‘I can’t wait to meet you and talk music and … a collab’

When Elton John shopped at a record store in Vancouver, British Columbia, this week, it made the news.
John visited Beat Street Records on March 9, and the store’s manager shared a photo of John and related what he was looking for and what he bought.
His first request were albums by Kansas City rapper Tech N9ne. The store was out of Tech N9ne music, so John ended up buying records by Morris Day, Little Feat, Scritti Polliti and Linda Ronstadt.
Through his management, Tech N9ne released a response to John’s request for some of his music, including an appeal for a collaboration:
“I was totally flattered. When a musician of his magnitude walks into a record store and requests your music, that's validation for songs like ‘Who Do I Catch Now.’ When you a write a song like “Who Do I Catch Now” you already know you are supposed to catch everybody, but you don't know who is coming next.
“It’s validation you are doing it right this whole time. I've been knowing that, but when you see something of that magnitude, it makes you smile like really, ‘Who do I catch now?’ ”
“When I woke up this morning, I had a text from [fellow Strange Music artist] Mackenzie Nicole, it was in caps and it said. ‘ELTON JOHN! Who Do You Catch Now?’ I was like, ‘I was thinking the same thing!’ ”
“I knew way before “Who Do I Catch Now” that I was going to catch so many because my music is supposed to be for everybody and this is another step in the right direction. Thank you, Elton John.
“Such a wonderful musician pretty much acknowledged that he thinks the same thing about me. Same thing with Dwayne Johnson — the Rock — it keeps on going.
“I don't know what music he was looking for, but my attorney knows his manager so he's gonna get all the vinyl and the newest LPs just in case he was looking for one of those. We're gonna give him everything. So Elton John, you don't know this, but you're gonna get everything plus!
“Thank you so much. I can’t wait to meet you and talk music and talk a collab.”
Timothy Finn: 816-234-4781, @phinnagain
