Ed Sheeran to open North American tour at Sprint Center

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran announced his 2017 North American tour on Wednesday, and his first stop will be the Sprint Center on June 29, a Thursday. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 17.
Coming to North American this summer, go here https://t.co/Hjpv5qcz1K for details on the fan pre-sale that starts this Mon 13th March. pic.twitter.com/roiUsPoBQB— Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) March 8, 2017
Sheeran will be touring on his latest album, “Divide,” his third studio album, released on March 3. His first two albums have sold more than 3 million copies in the United States and 10 million worldwide. The video for “Shape of You,” a single off “Divide,” has compiled more than 400 million views on YouTube since it was posted in January.
This will be Sheeran’s first Kansas City show since he opened for the Rolling Stones at Arrowhead Stadium in June 2015. Previous to that performance, he headlined a show at the Sprint Center in September 2014. He also opened for Taylor Swift at the Sprint Center in August 2013.
Fans are already psyched.
All I want in life is to see Ed Sheeranperform at the Sprint Center.— Jake Nippert(@JakeNippert) March 8, 2017
I'd do anything to go see edsheeranat the sprint center on June 29th..— Gracie Hoevet(@graciealenea17) March 8, 2017
Ed sheeranis coming to KC!! I REPEAT ED SHEERAN.— aspen((-: (@AspenDePeralta) March 8, 2017
ED SHEERAN IS GONNA BE IN KC IN JUNE I'M KIND OF SCREAMING WHO WANTS TO GO WITH ME??— mantha(@onlymantha) March 8, 2017
Timothy Finn: 816-234-4781, @phinnagain
Comments