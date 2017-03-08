Back to Rockville

March 8, 2017 10:00 AM

Ed Sheeran to open North American tour at Sprint Center

By Timothy Finn

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran announced his 2017 North American tour on Wednesday, and his first stop will be the Sprint Center on June 29, a Thursday. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 17.

Sheeran will be touring on his latest album, “Divide,” his third studio album, released on March 3. His first two albums have sold more than 3 million copies in the United States and 10 million worldwide. The video for “Shape of You,” a single off “Divide,” has compiled more than 400 million views on YouTube since it was posted in January.

This will be Sheeran’s first Kansas City show since he opened for the Rolling Stones at Arrowhead Stadium in June 2015. Previous to that performance, he headlined a show at the Sprint Center in September 2014. He also opened for Taylor Swift at the Sprint Center in August 2013.

Fans are already psyched.

