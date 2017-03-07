De La Soul, Jason Isbell to headline Ink’s Middle of the Map Fest in May

Three Grammy Award winners, including pioneer hip-hop trio De La Soul, will headline Ink’s Middle of the Map Fest. The seventh annual music festival will take place May 4-6 in 11 venues around Kansas City.
De La Soul will headline a bill May 6, a Saturday, at CrossroadsKC that includes Talib Kweli, Ro Ransom and Stik Figa.
De La Soul won a 2006 Grammy for best pop collaboration and was a 2017 Grammy nominee for best rap album. This is one of only five North American shows on De La Soul’s current tour itinerary. The others: Montreal; Bend, Ore.; Columbia, Md.; and Las Vegas.
Other headliners:
▪ Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, May 5, a Friday, at the Uptown Theater. Strand of Oaks will open. Isbell won two Grammys in 2016, for best Americana album and best American roots song.
▪ Lewis Del Mar, who will headline a bill May 4, a Thursday, at the Madrid Theater that includes Zipper Club and Anna Wise, who won a 2016 Grammy for a collaboration with Kendrick Lamar.
More than 100 bands will perform at this year’s festival. More than two dozen are from outside the Kansas City area; 60 will be performing at the festival for the first time.
Other performers will include Har Mar Superstar, William Elliott Whitmore, Arkells and Cobi. All 100-plus performers are listed below.
Thursday’s venues: the Madrid Theater, the Riot Room, the Riot Room patio, the Westport Saloon, Californos’ patio, Mills Record Co. and the RecordBar. Shows start at 8 p.m. Twenty-six bands will perform.
Friday’s venues: the same as Thursday’s except the Uptown Theater instead of the Madrid. Shows start at 6 p.m. Twenty-nine bands will perform.
Saturday’s venues: CrossroadsKC, the Tank Room, the Brick, Josey Records Kansas City, Mills Record Co. and the RecordBar, which will host a soul brunch. Shows start at 11:30 a.m. Fifty-one bands will perform.
Tickets will be available at motmkc.com starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 8.
Prices:
Three-day pass: $75
Three-day VIP pass: $125
Thursday pass: $20
Friday general admission pass: $35
Friday VIP pass: $65
Saturday general admission: $35
Saturday VIP: $65
Full 2017 Middle of the Map Fest lineup
De La Soul, Jason Isbell, Talib Kweli, Lewis Del Mar, Strand of Oaks, Why?, William Elliott Whitmore, Run River North, Cobi, Mothers, Arkells, Zipper Club, Anna Wise, Mystic Braves, Big Jesus, Ro Ransom, Har Mar Superstar, Overcoats, Tart, Walker Lukens, Caamp, Bonelang, Mr. Elevator, Valley Hush, AZP, the Architects, the Phantastics, Jaenki, Katy Guillen & the Girls, Bears and Company, Not A Planet, The Philistines, The Sluts, Hipshot Killer, Duncan Burnett X the Riot, the Uncouth, Chris Meck & the Guilty Birds, Vigil and Thieves, 34, Jake Wells, Emmaline Twist, The Slowdown, Erica Joy, Erik Voeks, Eems, The Widow’s Ride, Berwanger, Shy Boys, Rachel Mallin & the Wild Type, Heartfelt Anarchy, Pink Royal, Various Blonde, Spirit is The Spirit, Red Kate, Momma’s Boy, Fullbloods, Brother, Lion, The Invisible World, Ivory Black, Four Arm Shiver, Hyborian, Westside Royal, Dylan Guthrie & the Good Time Guys, Instant Karma, The Creation Factory, Julian David Davis & the Hay-Burners, Me Like Bees, the Noise FM, Westerners, Stik Figa, the MGDs, Indy Ground Crew set, Calvin Arsenia, Kemet the Phantom, Ebony Tusks, Gracie Schram, Run With It, Jessica Paige, La Guerre, Heidi Lynne Gluck, Use Your Atlas, Dom Chronicles, Second Hand King, Nicholas St. James, The Good Hearts, iLLphonics, Crystal Clayton, Crystal Rose, Pageant Boys, Mess, Sahvannes, Dev3n, Aaron Alexander, Domineko, Westerners, Kate Rose, Keaton Conrad, Scout Alexandria, Chloe Jacobson, False Brother, Wick & the Tricks.
