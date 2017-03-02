Casi Joy joins Team Blake in ‘The Voice’ competition

Her decision was no big surprise. Casi Joy, a 2008 graduate of Smithville High School and current contestant on “The Voice,” selected country music star Blake Shelton to be her coach on the talent-competition reality show. The episode aired Thursday night.
Joy, 26, now a resident of Nashville, impressed all four judges with her cover of “Blue,” the classic country song written in 1958 that made LeAnn Rimes a star in 1996. All four judges lobbied to be Joy’s coach. But when Shelton cast his approval in the middle of her blind audition and spun his chair around to face her, Joy pointed at him as if to say, as Shelton would put it: “You’d better turn around.”
Joy, a country singer who told the coaches she would consider trying other genres, later tweeted: “And this was the moment all my dreams came true. On repeat. #VoiceBlinds #TeamBlake”
Shelton survived some heavy pitches from fellow coaches Alicia Keys, who told Joy, “We could absolutely create magic together,” Gwen Stefani and Adam Levine. Shelton’s appeal to her: “What you did to this room and all four of us coaches is the same thing that happened when LeAnn Rimes came out with that song. Somebody yodels? The fact that you have already mastered that, I am not giving up until Casi is on my team because this is meant to freaking be. It is.”
Joy has advanced to the “battle rounds” of the competition, an elimination round that starts later this month.
