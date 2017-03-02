Trampled Under Foot among this weekend’s Kansas Music Hall of Fame inductees

For the 13th year in a row, the Kansas Music Hall of Fame will honor a large group of musicians from the state of Kansas and, across the state line, nearby Kansas City at its annual induction ceremony.
This year’s list of inductees includes a high-energy soul band from Wichita that comprised eight brothers, an opera singer from Colby, Kan., and a saxophonist from Kansas City who contributed to one of the biggest MTV and radio hits of the mid-1980s. The show will included live performances by seven inductees.
Previous Kansas Music Hall of Fame inductees have included the band Kansas, Oleta Adams, Melissa Etheridge, Bloodstone, Brewer & Shipley, Kelley Hunt, Mike Finnigan and Big Joe Turner.
Here are this year’s honorees.
The Smart Brothers Band: An eight-piece soul band from Wichita that toured from the early 1960s into the mid-1970s, opening for stars such as James Brown and Aretha Franklin. They opened a club/restaurant in Wichita, Smart Palace, where they performed almost nightly. Dick Smart also started the now-defunct Solo Records.
Stone Wall: A power trio from Kansas City that reigned from 1968-1976. The original lineup featured Ken Mairs, Greg Whitfield and Allen Blasco, a founder of the Kansas Music Hall of Fame. Various incarnations of the band opened for national touring acts, including for the Fun Fair at Municipal Auditorium in June 1969, Steve Miller, Brewer & Shipley, Strawberry Alarm Clock and the Cowsills.
Samuel Ramey: An opera singer from Colby, Kan., who studied music at Kansas State and Wichita State universities. His big break came in 1973 when he performed the role of Zuniga in “Carmen” with the New York City Opera, which led to performances around the world.
Elk River Biscuit & Gravy Band: An Emporia band with a rotating roster whose music was a stew of country, country-rock, bluegrass and Western swing. Formed in the mid-1970s, they toured the U.S., opening for bands and artists like Leon Russell, Johnny Paycheck and the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band.
Caribe: A stalwart Lawrence band born in the early 1980s that fused salsa, reggae and calypso music into energetic dance jams.
Bill Bergman: The Kansas City native moved to Los Angeles and became a go-to sessions saxophone player. His best-known credit: the sax solo on Glenn Frey’s “You Belong to the City.” He has also recorded with Bonnie Raitt, Dan Fogelberg and Neil Diamond.
Trampled Under Foot: A trio of Kansas City siblings — Danielle, Nick and Kris Schnebelen — who formed in 2000 and, in 2008, won the International Blues Challenge in Memphis, Tenn. In 2013, their album “Badlands” reached No. 1 on the Billboard blues album chart. They will be recipients of the memorial Bill Lee Award, which honors the hall’s founder and former president, who died in 2015.
Allan Bell: In 1963, he founded ABA, a talent agency based in North Kansas City that handled bands, musicians, singers and a wide variety of other entertainers.
Induction ceremony
The 13th-annual Kansas Music Hall of Fame Ceremony starts at 7 p.m. Saturday at Liberty Hall in Lawrence. The ceremony will include performances by Bill Bergman, Trampled Under Foot, Elk River Biscuit & Gravy Band, Stone Wall and the Smart Brothers Band. Tickets are $25.
