Elvis Costello’s ‘Imperial Bedroom’ tour coming to Kansas City in June

He was just here in October — at Yardley Hall — but Elvis Costello is returning to the Kansas City area on June 9, a Friday, when he and the Imposters will bring the Imperial Bedroom and Other Chambers Tour to Crossroads KC. Ticket information is forthcoming.
The show will feature music from “Imperial Bedroom,” which is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year. It is one of Costello’s most inventive and acclaimed albums. He will be accompanied by the Imposters — Pete Thomas on drums, Davey Faragher on bass and vocals and Steve Nieve on piano and keyboards — plus vocalists, Kitten Kuroi and YahZarah.
In a press release announcing the 20-stop summer leg of the tour, Costello said: “We never intended to recite this book from cover to cover. Listen to our new arrangement of ‘Tears Before Bedtime,’ it gets straight to the real meaning of that song, the way we hear and feel it today. Back in 1982, I might have been a step or two ahead of our crowd in the tragic, romantic stakes but I sense that they’ve all caught up with me now.”
And as for the Other Chambers component of the show: “You never know who or what you are going to encounter down the corridor to those ‘Other Chambers.’ ”
At his Yardley Hall show in October, Costello performed with Larkin Poe, sisterly roots/rock duet comprising Rebecca and Megan Lovell. Here is a review of that show.
